Bireysel Kumandalar

LG Bireysel Kumanda, kolay ve basit kontrol için sezgisel bir arayüz ve çeşitli ayar seçenekleriyle tasarlanmıştır.

Individual Controller

Bireysel Kumandalar

Seçkin ve kompakt tasarım ile iç mekan ünitelerinin kontrolü artık daha kolay.

Özellikler Serisi
Özellikler
Bizimle Iletişime Geçin
Hava Kalitesi Seviye Ekranı5

Hava Kalitesi Seviye Ekranı

Ayrı bir program gerektirmeden iç hava kalitesini kolayca kontrol edin. Renklerle ve rakamlarla ifade edilen sezgisel arayüz PM 1.0’a kadar algılar.

Sezgisel Arayüz Içeren Seçkin Tasarım

Uzaktan kumandanın renkli ekranlı, basit ve kullanıcı dostu düğme düzenine sahip seçkin tasarımı iç mekan tasarımına uyum sağlar ve kontrolü daha kolay hale getirir.

Enerji Yönetimi1

Enerji Yönetimi

Kullanıcılar güç tüketimi ve çalışma süresine ilişkin rapora (haftalık, aylık, yıllık) göz atabilir. Etkin yönetim için enerji hedefi ayarı, alarm açılır göstergesi, süre sınırı kontrolü ve evden çıktığında çalışma gibi bir dizi enerji yönetimi ayarı mevcuttur.

Çeşitli İşlevler1

Çeşitli Işlevler

Kullanıcılar sıcaklık, nem ve temizlik bilgileri (ERV için CO2) gibi çevresel bilgileri kontrol edebilir ve haftalık, aylık ve yıllık planlar için entegre planlara göz atabilir. Ayrıca dijital çıkış ile programlanabilir niteliktedir (Standart III için isteğe bağlı); aydınlatma, ısıtma ve fan gibi üçüncü taraf ekipmanları açıp kapatabilir.

 

Kullanıma Hazır Kontrol1

Kullanıma Hazır Kontrol

MULTI V 5 tarafından sunulan Akıllı Yük Kontrolü, Az Gürültüyle Çalışma ve Konforlu Soğutma gibi bazı temel özelliklerin yanı sıra diğer standart işlevler de istenildiği zaman kontrol edilebilir.

Her Zaman, Her Yerde Kontrol1

Her Zaman, Her Yerde Kontrol

Bir Wi-Fi modem kullanarak, ThinQ Uygulamanızdan hava temizlemeyi kontrol edin ve izleyin.

Bağımsız Kontrolör Serisi1

Bağımsız Kontrolör Serisi

Her Zaman, Her Yerde Kontrol1

Her Zaman, Her Yerde Kontrol

Ürünle ilgili daha fazla bilgi edinmek için lütfen bizimle iletişime geçin. Sizinle en kısa zamanda irtibata geçeceğiz.

Her Zaman, Her Yerde Kontrol Daha Fazla Bilgi

Katalog, Broşür ve Belge İndirme

Başlık, Boyut Tablosu Listesi
Kaynak Türü Başlık Boyut

Mühendislik desteği ile ilgili kılavuz ve malzemeler için lütfen kaynak indirmeye gidin

