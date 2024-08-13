About Cookies on This Site

Dijital Bilgi Ekranları

LG dijital bilgi ekranları ile müşterilerinize benzersiz bir deneyim yaşatmaya hazır mısınız? O halde profesyonel monitörlerden Smart ticari TV’lere kadar tüm LG dijital bilgi ekranı modellerini hemen inceleyin!

LG Commercial Display Digital Experience 2020 discover the best of LG's innovative products, case studies, & various solutions to take your business into the Future.

LG Sanal Showroom

LG Sanal Showroom

Dijital Deneyim 2020

LG'nin 2020 Dijital Deneyimi'ne şimdi dalın.

Dijital Deneyim 2020

01.hero_01.Information Display

Bilgi Ekranı

Daha İyi Bir Yaşam İçin İnovasyon

Seçtiğiniz bilgi ekranı ve ticari TV'ler kalbinize ve aklınıza hitap etme gücüne sahip.

01.hero_101.Digital-Signage_1

Profesyonel Monitörler

LG Profesyönel Monitör deneyimini yaşayın ve satışlarınızı artırın.

LG Profesyonel Monitörler ile işletmenize bir çok fayda sağlar.

Profesyonel Monitörler

02.Hero_01.ID_02.Commercial-TV

Smart Ticari TV & Otel IPTV

LG Pro: Centric Direct Hotel TV çözümü ile yöneticiler basit ve kolay bir şekilde misafirlerine özel içerikler oluşturabilirler.

Smart Ticari TV & Otel IPTV

Profesyonel Monitörler

PROFESYONEL MONİTÖRLER

Smart Ticari TV & Otel IPTV

SMART TİCARİ TV & OTEL IPTV

Kurumsal TV & Otel TV

KURUMSAL TV & OTEL TV

Yazılım

YAZILIM

Medikal Görüntüleme

2_icon_partnerportal

LED Singage

LED Signage

02.feature_01.ID_01.Digital-Signage

Profesyonel Monitörler

LG Dijital Tabela deneyimini yaşayın ve satışlarınızı artırın.
LG Dijital Tabela ile işletmenize beklenmedik faydalar sağlayın.

Profesyonel Monitörler
Smart Ticari TV & Otel IPTV

LG Pro ile: Centric Hotel TV ve Signage çözümü ile yöneticiler basit ve kolay bir şekilde misafirler için özel içerik oluşturabilirler.

02_Business-Resources_feature_RE

İşletme Kaynağı

Önemli bilgilerle birlikte malzeme koleksiyonuna buradan doğrudan erişebileceksiniz.

İşletme Kaynağı