About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Tüm Profesyonel Ekranlar
Standart Ekranlar
Videowall Ekranlar
Özel Ekranlar
OLED Ekranlar
Standart Premium
Standart Performans
Standart Temel Özellikler
Yüksek Parlaklık
Dokunmatik
Ultra Uzatılmış
Şeffaf
Aksesuarlar
İnteraktif Ekranlar
Yüksek Parlaklıklı Ekranlar
One:Quick

Profesyonel Monitörler

LG profesyonel monitörler ile markanızı, ürünlerinizi ya da hizmetlerinizi etkileyici bir şekilde tanıtmak ister misiniz? Digital Signage ekranları, kurumsal reklam ekranları olarak dilediğiniz yerde kullanın!

01.hero_101.Digital-Signage

Digital Signage

LG Digital Signage deneyimini yaşayın ve satışlarınızı artırın. LG Digital Signage ile işletmenize beklenmedik faydalar sağlayın.

lg standart monitor

Standart

lg videowall monitorler

Video Wall

tr-profesyonelmonitorler-categoryselector-9

Özel

tr-profesyonelmonitorler-categoryselector-10

OLED

İnterkatif Monitörler

İnterkatif Monitörler

Yüksek Parlaklikli Monitörler

Yüksek Parlaklikli Monitörler
03.feature_101_01.Standard

Standart

LG Standart Ekranlar ile ticari fırsatlarınızı en üst düzeye çıkarın.

Standart DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ
03.feature_101_02.Video-Wall

Video Wall

LG'nin neredeyse kusursuz video wall çözümleri çeşitli görüntü biçimlerini mümkün kılmaktadır. Kolaylıkla uzatılarak etkili bir çekim merkezi oluşturmanızı sağlar.

Video Wall DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ
03.feature_101_03.Special

Özel

Ticari ortamın özel gereksinimleri için tasarlanmış etkili ve eğlenceli LG Özel Ekranları deneyimini yaşayın.

Özel Daha Fazla Bilgi