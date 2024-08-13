About Cookies on This Site

Smart Ticari TV & Otel IPTV

Yeni nesil dijital pazarlama araçları arasında şık tasarımı ve canlı renkleri ile dikkat çeken LG’nin son teknoloji ile geliştirdiği smart ticari TV ve otel İPTV sistem uygulamaları ile tüketicilerin beğenisini kazanarak fark yaratan tanıtımlara imza atabilir, marka algınız... Daha fazla

CommerciaL

Ticari TV

LG Pro ile: Centric Hotel TV ve Signage çözümü ile yöneticiler basit ve kolay bir şekilde misafirler için özel içerik oluşturabilirler.

 

Ultra HD Smart Ticari TV

Commercial Lite ve Pro: Centric® gelişmiş çözümleriyle otellerinizi farklı kılar ve yönetir.

 

Ultra HD Smart Ticari TV DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ

Full HD Smart Ticari TV

LG'nin geniş alanda hizmet veren kurumlara özel geliştirdiği akıllı IPTV çözümleriyle yaşama renk katmaya devam ediyor.

Full HD Smart Ticari TV DAHA FAZLA BİLGİ