Modüler Soğutma Grubu

LG Modüler Santrifüjlü Chiller, mevcut temel modülün seri ve paralel kombinasyonlarıyla çeşitli şekillerde kurulumlar sunar.

a black basic image

Modüler Soğutma Grubu

Çeşitli Modül Kombinasyonlarının Optimize Edilmiş Kurulumu1

Modüler Santrifüjlü Chiller, mevcut temel modülün seri ve paralel kombinasyonları aracılığıyla kurulum alanına göre çeşitli kurulum seçenekleri sunar. Çeşitli kombinasyon seçenekleriyle modülden modüle çalışmayı kontrol etmek ve böylece kısmi yük verimliliğini en üst düzeye çıkarmak mümkündür.

Minimize Edilmiş Taşıma Ağırlığı

Modül biriminde taşınabildiği için ürünü küçük bir vinç ile taşımak mümkündür. Büyük bir vinç ile hareket etmenin zor olduğu ve sınırlı bir yere montaj için ideal bir çözümdür.



Kompakt Boyut

Modüler Santrifüjlü Soğutucu, küçük modüler bir şekilde yük asansörüne yüklenebilir. Özellikle girişin dar olduğu tadilat sahasında ürünün taşınması ve taşınması kolaydır.

Yüksek Verimlilik

Parça yük verimliliği tek ünite ile karşılaştırıldığında %17 artmıştır.

Optimize Edilmiş Merkezi Kontrol

ACP ve AC Smart gibi kontrol çözümleri, kolay izlenebilirliği ve herhangi bir yerde çeşitli HVAC modellerini yönetmek üzere uzaktan kontrol sağlar.

Yüksek Verimli İki Aşamalı Kompresör1

Santrifüjlü Chiller, Yüksek Verimli İki Aşamalı Kompresör aracılığıyla dünyanın en iyi COP'sini elde etti. Optimize edilmiş İki aşamalı sıkıştırma döngüsü ile, önceki Tek Aşamalı Santrifüjlü Soğutucunun aksine enerji verimliliği artırılmış ve işletme maliyetleri azaltılmıştır.

Modüler Soğutma Grubu Serisi1

Satınalma Talebi1

Ürünle ilgili daha fazla bilgi edinmek için lütfen bizimle iletişime geçin. Sizinle en kısa zamanda irtibata geçeceğiz.

