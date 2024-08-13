We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Modüler Soğutma Grubu
LG Modüler Santrifüjlü Chiller, mevcut temel modülün seri ve paralel kombinasyonlarıyla çeşitli şekillerde kurulumlar sunar.
Minimize Edilmiş Taşıma Ağırlığı
Modül biriminde taşınabildiği için ürünü küçük bir vinç ile taşımak mümkündür. Büyük bir vinç ile hareket etmenin zor olduğu ve sınırlı bir yere montaj için ideal bir çözümdür.