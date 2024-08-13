About Cookies on This Site

Yenilenebilir Ev Isıtma Çözümü

A man and a woman talk to a woman facing each other

THERMA V kullanın. Enerji Faturalarınızı ve Karbon Ayak İzinizi Azaltın.

Doğalgaz kombileri yerine havadan suya ısı pompası (AWHP) kullanarak karbon ayak izinizi azaltabilirsiniz. Bu sürdürülebilir ısı pompası sistemi hakkında daha fazla bilgi almak istiyorsanız bizimle iletişime geçin.

There is a big house on the green meadow

#YaşamAlanınızıÖnemseyin

Yaşadığınız yere özen göstermek (#YaşamAlanınızıÖnemseyin) için ısı pompası teknolojisiyle sürdürülebilir ısıtma sistemine sahip olun. Hep birlikte iyi alışkanlıkları yaratalım. Bu sürdürülebilir ısı pompası sistemi hakkında daha fazla bilgi almak istiyorsanız bizimle iletişime geçin.

Isı pompası nedir?
Isı Pompası Nedir?

LG THERMA V havadan suya ısı pompası (AWHP), verimli ve konforlu bir ev için ısıtma, soğutma ve sıcak su sağlayan, doğalgaz kombileri yerine yenilenebilir teknoloji kullanan yeni bir ısıtma çözümüdür.

Karlı arka planın içinde evin içini görülür.

Isı Pompası Nasıl Çalışır?

Karbon ayak izinizi azaltacak mükemmel bir çözüm olan LG THERMA V, %25 elektrik ve %75 dış hava kombinasyonundan yararlanarak fosil yakıt kullanımını azaltır. Daha sürdürülebilir bir yaşam için LG THERMA V'ye geçin.

%75 rüzgar simgesi, %25 priz simgesi ve büyük evin yanındaki dış mekan ünitesinin görüntüsü

* Oranlar, daha anlaşılabilir anlatım için yaklaşık olarak verilmiştir ve Performans Katsayısının (COP) 4 olduğu varsayımına dayanır. Lütfen THERMA V R32'nin gerçek SCOP değerinin Düşük Sıcaklık ve Ortalama İklim koşulları altında 4'ten yüksek olacağını unutmayın. Gerçek verimlilik, su sıcaklığına ve dış sıcaklıklara göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Verimlilik ve Maliyet Tasarrufu

LG THERMA V, çalışmak için ihtiyaç duyduğu ısı enerjisinin 4 katına kadar enerji üretebilir. Evinizi verimli bir şekilde ısıtır ve yıl boyunca sıcak su sağlar. Harcadığınız parayı size geri kazandıracak bir yatırım yapın.

Odadaki yatağın üzerinde oturarak çocuğunu havaya kaldıran anne.

* Oranlar, daha anlaşılabilir anlatım için yaklaşık olarak verilmiştir ve Performans Katsayısının (COP) 4 olduğu varsayımına dayanır. Lütfen THERMA V R32 Serisinin gerçek SCOP değerinin Düşük Sıcaklık ve Ortalama İklim koşulları altında 4'ten yüksek olacağını unutmayın. Gerçek verimlilik, su sıcaklığına ve dış sıcaklıklara göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Isı Pompası SSS

Isı Pompası hakkında soru sormak için lütfen aşağıdaki butona tıklayın.

• Hava Kaynaklı Isı Pompası nedir?

LG THERMA V Havadan Suya Isı Pompası

LG havadan suya ısı pompası serisi, kurulum türü, kapasite ve daha fazlası açısından farklılık gösteren çeşitli modellere sahiptir.

Split

• Esnek kurulum
• Isıtma, soğutma ve sıcak su tedariği
• A+++ enerji sınıfı (ortalama iklimde 35℃ su çıkışında)
• Çıkış suyu sıcaklığı R32 5, 7, 9 kW modeller için 65 ℃'ye kadar / R410A modelleri için 57 ℃'ye kadar / R32 4,6kW modelleri için 55 ℃'ye kadar / Yüksek sıcaklık modeli için 80 ℃'ye kadar
• R32 5, 7, 9 kW, R410A ve Yüksek Sıcaklık modelleri için -25 ℃'ye kadar kadar düşük dış ortam sıcaklığında / R32 4, 6 kW modeller için -20 ℃
• Dış ünitesi iç ünitesine soğutucu akışkan boruları ile bağlanır
• Potansiyel donma riski içermez
• Duvara monte hydro box tipi iç ünitesi

Monoblok

• Kolay hepsi bir arada çözüm
• Isıtma, soğutma ve sıcak su tedariği
• A+++ enerji sınıfı (ortalama iklimde 35℃ su çıkışında)
• Çıkış suyu sıcaklığı 65 ℃'ye kadar
• -25 ℃'ye kadar düşük dış sıcaklıklarda çalışır
• İç ünitesi için ek alan gerekmez
• Soğutucu sızıntısına karşı güvenli iç ortam

Bize Ulaşın

Daha fazla bilgi edinmek için lütfen bizimle iletişime geçin. Sizinle en kısa zamanda irtibata geçeceğiz.

