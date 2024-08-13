About Cookies on This Site

HVAC

Her ihtiyaca uygun optimize edilmiş iklimlendirme çözümleri sunan LG, farklı iş ortamları için taze ve ferah hava sağlar. LG, iş yürütme biçiminizde devrim yaratacak.

a black basic image

Beklenenin Ötesinde

Taahhüt / Uzmanlık / Entegre çözümler Sürdürülebilir bir gelecek çok uzak değil

LG Hava Çözümleri

Beklenenin Ötesinde

LG HVAC Sanal Deneyim

Bu etkileşimli web sitesini dilediğiniz zaman ziyaret edin.

LG HVAC Sanal Deneyim şimdi Ziyaret Et

LG Hava Çözümleri

LG HVAC Story Ile Güncel Haberleri Takip Edin

LG HVAC Story'de en son haberleri, makaleleri ve daha fazlasını okuyun.

LG HVAC Story Ile Güncel Haberleri Takip Edin Daha Fazla
Marka Hikayesi Çozum URUN SERiSi

Amacımız

LG HVAC, uzmanlığını kullanarak dijitalleştirilmiş ve çevreye duyarlı HVAC çözümleri arayan işletmelerin ihtiyaçlarına yanıt verir. Hem sizi hem de işletmenizi her adımda destekleyen iş ortağınız olarak teknolojimizi günlük operasyonlarınızın bir parçası haline getiriyoruz.

HEMEN İZLE

Temel Değerlerimiz

LG HVAC'ın temel değerleri, yaptığımız her şeyin temeli ve başarımızın nedenidir.

Entegrasyon

Müşterilerimizin rakiplerinin önüne geçmesine yardımcı olmak üzere tüm HVAC sistemizasyonu için entegre ve bağlantılı teknoloji sağlıyoruz.

Taahhüt

Sistem mühendisliğinden kurulum ve bakıma kadar her alanda müşterilerimizin güvenilir ortağı olmayı ve beklenmedik durumlara hazırlıklı olmak konusunda uzmanlaşmayı hedefliyoruz.

Uzmanlık

Müşterilerimizin hızla değişen iş ortamında sadece enerji tasarrufu yapmalarına yardımcı olarak değil, aynı zamanda benzersiz ihtiyaçlarını karşılayacak teknolojiler sunarak başarılı olmalarına yardımcı oluyoruz.

ÇÖZÜMLER

Konut

Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

Mağaza

Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

Ofis

Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

Otel

Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

AVM

Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

Hastane

Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

ÜRÜN SERİSİ

VRF : MULTI V

Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

Single Split

Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

Multi Split

Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

Isıtma: THERMA V

Soğutucu

Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin

Kontrol Çözümleri

Daha Fazla Bilgi Edinin
Learn more about LG Air solution business

LG Havalandırma Çözümleri hakkında daha fazla bilgi edinin

LG HVAC STORY

LG HVAC STORY Git
Ekranda LG web sayfası bulunan bir akıllı telefonu tutan bir kişi görüntüsü.

Satın Alma Talebi

Ürünle ilgili daha fazla bilgi edinmek için lütfen bizimle iletişime geçin. Size en kısa sürede geri döneriz.

Satın Alma Talebi Daha Fazla Bilgi
