R410A Split

Sürdürülebilir enerjiye büyük önem veren LG'nin ısıtma ve soğutma sistemi R410A Split ısı pompası, yüksek performans ve enerji verimliliği sağlar.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Split-Mid_Temperature_01

THERMA V Yeni Split – Orta Sıcaklık

Yeni split modeli, gelişmiş bir dış yüz tasarımı sunar. Ön panel kapağı çıkarılmıştır, köşeler daha yuvarlaktır ve daha hafif iç mekan üniteleri kullanır. Bu sayede eviniz için daha yüksek işlevsellik ve daha uygun bir ısıtma çözümü sağlanır.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Split-Mid_Temperature_02

Gelişmiş Tasarımlı Kolay Isıtma Kontrolörü

Isıtma kontrolörü; 4,3 inç genişliğinde renkli LCD ekran, zarif bir ön cam koruyucu ve reaktif dokunmatik LED panel ile gelişmiş bir kullanıcı deneyimi sunar. Tasarımdaki bu yeni öğeler, kullanıcı deneyiminin zenginleşmesini sağlar.

Split-Mid Temperature_03_TR

THERMA V Split – Orta Sıcaklık Model Çalışma Şekli

Dış mekan ünitesi tarafından dış hava ile ısı alışverişi aracılığıyla üretilen ısı, ısıtma ve sıcak su sağlamak için iç mekan ünitesine aktarılır.

Heating_Solution_(AWHP)_Split-Mid_Temperature_04

LG Inverter Teknolojisiyle Enerji Verimliliği

LG, enerji verimliliğinin temelinde bulunan kompresör ve motor teknolojileri konusunda kapsamlı bilgiye sahiptir. LG İnverter Teknolojisi, yalnızca çalışma için gereken gücü kullanarak performansı optimize etmek suretiyle enerji maliyetlerini azaltır.

Split-Mid Temperature_05_TR

Mevsimsel Otomatik Mod Ile Konforlu Isıtma

Mevsimsel Otomatik Mod, ısıtma ve soğutma işlemleri ile sıcak suyu dış hava sıcaklığına göre otomatik olarak ayarlar.

Split-Mid Temperature_06_TR

Akıllı Sensör Ile Hızlı Ve Güvenilir Isıtma

LG'nin basınç ve sıcaklık kontrolü teknolojisini de içeren benzersiz Akıllı Sensörü, yükteki değişikliklere daha hızlı ve uygun yanıtlar verebilmek için basıncı doğrudan algılar.

Split-Mid Temperature_07_TR

Acil Durum Çalışması

Beklenmedik bir ürün hatası durumunda dahi, THERMA V uygun bakıma kadar ısı üretimine devam eder. Genellikle sensörün arızalanmasından kaynaklanan önemsiz bir hata oluşması durumunda, ısı pompası çevrimi çalışmaya zorlanır. Çevrim parçalarındaki arızalardan kaynaklanan önemli hatalarda, ısıtmanın devamı için elektrikli ısıtıcı çalışır.

