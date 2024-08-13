About Cookies on This Site

Tavan Tipi Gizli Kanal

LG Tavan Tipi Gizli Kanal, iç mekan estetiğinden ödün vermeden optimum sıcaklık kontrolü sağlayan gizlenmiş bir soğutma ve ısıtma çözümüdür.

Ceiling Concealed Duct

Tavan Tipi Gizli Kanal

İç mekan estetiği gerektiren uygulamalara yönelik görünmez soğutma çözümü.

Özellikler
Satın Alma Talebi
Operation for Multiple Rooms

Birden Çok Odada Çalışma

Spiral kanal (gömülü veya esnek tip) ve buhar odası yardımıyla, soğutma ve ısıtma işlevi birden fazla odada aynı anda çalışabilir.

E.S.P. Control

E.S.P. Kontrolü

E.S.P. (Harici Statik Basınç) kontrolü işlevi, hava hacminin uzaktan kumandayla kolayca kontrol edilebilmesini sağlar. BLDC motoru, harici statik basınçtan bağımsız olarak fan hızı ve hava hacmini kontrol edebilir. Hava akışını kontrol etmek için ek bir aksesuar gerekmez.

Two Thermistors Control

İki Termistör Kontrolü

İç mekan sıcaklığı, uzaktan kumandadaki termistörler kullanılarak ve sıcaklık farkını tek bir yerden algılamak için iç mekan ünitesinden kontrol edilebilir. İki termistör, iç mekan hava sıcaklığını optimize ederek daha konforlu bir ortam sağlayabilir.

Minimize Edilmiş Yükseklik

Yeni orta statik kanallar sınırlı mekanlarda kurulum için ideal çözümü sunar.

Flexible Installation

Esnek Kurulum(Sadece Düşük Statik Basınçlı Kanal)

Yeni düşük statik basınçlı kanal,kurulum koşullarında arkadan veya alttan hava girişine olanak tanır.

Satın Alma Bilgi Talebi

Ürünle ilgili daha fazla bilgi edinmek için lütfen bizimle iletişime geçin. Size en kısa sürede geri döneriz.

Satın Alma Bilgi Talebi Daha Fazla Bilgi