Sunucu Önerisi

İşlerinizi daha kolay bir şekilde halletmek için ihtiyacınız olan sunucu için önerilerimize göz atın, bağlantı noktası, kümeleme ve diğer ayarlar için hazırladığımız yönlendirmeleri takip edin!

Sunucu Tavsiyesi

İşinizi ilerletmek için, ilgili politika da dahil olmak üzere sunucu Donanım tavsiyesi, bağlantı noktası, kümeleme hakkında daha fazla bilgi bulabilirsiniz.

Sunucu Donanım Tavsiyesi

5000'den fazla istemci olması durumunda her 1000 istemciye göre Sunucu ve belleğin artırılması tavsiye edilir. (Senaryoya göre değişebilir)

Sunucu Yapısı

VPN kullanıldığında, Sunucu aynı VPN'de olmalıdır veya VPN erişimli IP kullanmalıdır.

Port

Kullanıcı güvenlik duvarına uygulanması gereken sunucudaki beklenti portu.

Güvenlik Politikası

- Web oturumu için RSA şifrelemesi
* 2016 yılı itibariyle https uygulanacaktır
* Açıklama: Sistem yapılandırması ağ durumuna, içerik boyutuna, dağıtım frekansına göre farklılık gösterebilir

Daha Fazla Bilgi Edin

Yedekleme politikası

- İçerik depolama yapılandırması
- PostgreSQL DB ile gerçek zamanlı yedekleme

Sunucu Kümelemesi

1. "cluster.use" değerini "true" olarak ayarlayın.
2. Server1’in “cluster.target value” değerini Server2’nin adresine ayarlayın
3. Server2’nin “cluster.target value” değerini Server3’ün adresine ayarlayın
4. Server3’ün “cluster.target value” değerini Server1’in adresine ayarlayın
5. Sunucu hizmetini yeniden başlatın

* Veritabanı ve Depolama klasörü ayrı bilgisayarda yüklü olmalıdır