Ultra HD Smart Ticari TV & Otel IPTV
Gelişmiş teknolojik donanımlara sahip olan Ultra HD Smart Ticari TV koleksiyonunda Commercial Lite ve Pro:Centric gibi pek çok ürün gruplarına yer veriliyor. Farklı ihtiyaçlara uygun olarak geliştirilen dijital tabela aksesuarları ise iş toplantılarınızda veya konferans, seminer gibi organizasyonlarınızda kusursuz görüntü kalitesi sunuyor.