Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG OLED Sonsuz yenilikleri görün

*Omdia. 2013-2024 en çok satılan ünitelere göre 12 Yıldır 1 Numara. Bu sonuç, LGE veya ürünleri tarafından onaylandığı anlamına gelmemektedir. Daha fazla detay için https://www.omdia.com/ adresini ziyaret edin.

Her LG OLED’in temelini oluşturan inovasyonla tanışın

Yıllardır geliştirilerek mükemmelleşen ilk OLED’e özel işlemci

OLED’e özel alfa AI işlemcimiz, son teknolojisiyle etki yaratmaya devam ediyor. On yıldan uzun bir süredir her yeni gelişme, OLED mükemmelliğinin standartlarını daima daha da yükseltiyor.

2018’den günümüze tek tek alfa AI işlemcilerin gelişimi gösterilmektedir. Gömülü metin, işlemcilerde her yıl tanıtılan inovasyonu veya yükseltmeyi gösteriyor ve bunların en sonuncusu olarak 1,6 milyar resim ve 40 milyon ses veri noktasına dayalı hiper kişiselleştirme yer alıyor.

*Teknik özellikler modele göre değişebilir.

LG OLED’e Özel Mükemmel Siyah OLED’i Deneyimleyin

Ancak mükemmel siyah OLED’in sunabileceği heyecan verici görselleri deneyimleyin. Mükemmel siyahların, mükemmel renklerin, bulanık olmayan yumuşak geçişlerin ve sonsuz kontrast oranının keyfine net pikselli gerçek çözünürlükle varın.

Duvara Monte Edilmiş LG OLED TV. Ekranında yıldızlarla kaplı bir gökyüzüyle çevrili bir dağ silsilesi görüntüleniyor. Ekran ikiye bölünmüş halde gösteriliyor. Mükemmel Siyah Olmayan ekran yazan tarafında renkler donuk ve gri, yıldızlar neredeyse görünmüyor. Mükemmel Siyah ekran yazan tarafında ise siyahlar derin ve koyu, yıldızlar parlak ve beyaz, sonuç olarak yüksek kontrasta sahip oldukça hoş bir görüntü ortaya çıkıyor.

Mükemmel Siyah

Mükemmel Siyah, UL onaylıdır ve

etrafınız ister aydınlık ister karanlık olsun,

algılanan parlaklığı ve kontrastı artırmak için

gerçek siyah seviyeleri sunar.

*LG OLED Ekran, tipik iç mekan aydınlatma ortamına (200 lüks ila 500 lüks) dayalı olarak IDMS 11,5 Halka Işığı Yansımasına göre ölçülen mükemmel siyah UL onayına sahiptir.

*Gerçek performans, ortam ışığı ve izleme ortamına göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Siyah arka planda ultra yüksek çözünürlüklü rengarenk bir papağan. Her tarafında havada asılı su damlaları var. Görüntüde, papağanın vücudundaki farklı renk tonlarının canlı ve parlak olmasıyla Mükemmel Renk gösteriliyor. Detaylı su sıçramalarının bulunduğu koyu arka plan da ekranın yansıma yapmadığını vurguluyor. UL ve Intertek’in çeşitli logo onayları görülüyor. Bunlar, %100 Renk Doğruluğu, %100 Renk Hacmi ve yansıma olmaması anlamına geliyor. Görünen metinde ise Mükemmel Renk onay işaretini kontrol edin yazıyor.

Mükemmel Renk

Film profesyonellerinin favorisi LG OLED

TV’ler %100 Renk Hacmi ve %100

Renk Doğruluğu onaylıdır. Güneş ışıklı

veya karanlık bir ortamda bile

doğru ve parlak renklerin tadını çıkarın.

*“Yansımasız” özelliği OLED M5 83/77/65 inç ve OLED G5 83/77/65/55 inç modelleri için geçerlidir.

*“%100 Renk Doğruluğu” ve “DCI-P3 için %100 Renk Hacmi” 2025 model OLED TV’ler için geçerlidir.

*LG OLED Ekran, IDMS 11.5 Halka Işığı Yansıma standartlarına göre ölçülen Mükemmel Renk için UL onaylıdır.

*%100 Renk Hacmi, Intertek tarafından bağımsız olarak doğrulanan DCI-P3 standart renk hacmi boyutuna eşit veya daha büyük ekran performansını ifade eder.

*LG OLED Ekran, 125 renk modeli ile CIE DE2000 standardına göre ölçülen %100 Renk Doğruluğu için Intertek tarafından onaylanmıştır.

*Ekranın yansıtıcılığı, Intertek tarafından bağımsız olarak test edilen 550 nm’deki Speküler Bileşen Dahil (SCI) değeri olarak tanımlanır.

*LG OLED Ekran’ın yansımasızlık özelliği, Intertek tarafından %1’in altında olarak ölçülmüştür.

En iyi film yapımcıları
LG OLED’i seçiyor

OLED TV’lerimiz en yüksek sinema standartlarını karşılıyor. Sektörün tanınmış profesyonellerinin neden kişisel olarak yenilikçi LG OLED TV’lerin kalitesini tercih ettiğini kendilerinden dinleyin.

Amerikalı yapımcı Sean Baker, LG OLED TV’lerde beğendiği özelliklerden bahsediyor. Sözleri vurgulanıyor, siyahlar müthiş. Genel olarak inanılmaz bir görüntü.

Sean Baker

Görüntü Yönetmeni Natasha Braier ile LG OLED TV’yi neden seçtiğine dair yapılan röportaj. Sözleri vurgulanıyor, bunun ana nedeni LG OLED’in amaçladığım renkleri zengin bir spektrumla yansıtması.

Natasha Braier

Profesyonel renk uzmanı Walter Volpatto, LG OLED TV’lerin renk üretimi hakkında konuşuyor. Sözleri vurgulanıyor, bu, yaratan kişinin amaçladığı şekilde ayrıntılı renk üretimi ve kontrastın korunmasını sağlıyor.

Walter Volpatto

Görüntü Yönetmeni Ed Grau, LG OLED Mükemmel Siyah hakkında konuşuyor. Sözleri vurgulanıyor, film çekerken karanlık bölgelere çok dikkat eden biri olarak, LG OLED’in Mükemmel Siyahı yansıtma biçiminden çok etkilendim.

Edu Grau

Amerikalı görüntü yönetmeni Chris Blauvelt, LG OLED TV ekranının yansımasız özelliğinden bahsediyor. Sözleri vurgulanıyor, görüntünün hiçbir yansıma olmadan gerçekten karanlık olduğunu görmek harikaydı. Ayrıca “Dinamik Ton Eşitleme pro” özelliğini de beğendim.

Chris Blauvelt

Görüntü Yönetmeni Amy Vincent, LG OLED TV hakkındaki izlenimlerini paylaşıyor. Sözleri vurgulanıyor, LG OLED’in karanlık bölgelerdeki tonları ve kıvrımları iyi yakalaması beni etkiledi.

Amy Vincent

Los Angeles’lı renk uzmanı John Daro, LG OLED TV’nin Mükemmel Siyah özelliğinden bahsediyor. Sözleri vurgulanıyor, Mükemmel Siyah gerçekten de mükemmele yakın. Çok koyu ve aşırı siyah seviyelerini deneyimleme şansına eriştim.

John Daro

Görüntü yönetmeni Tim S. Kang, LG OLED TV’nin görüntü kalitesiyle ilgili deneyimini anlatıyor. Sözleri vurgulanıyor, LG OLED’in en küçük detayları bile koruyarak siyahı en iyi şekilde gösterdiğini gözlerimle görebiliyordum.

Tim S. Kang

Güney Koreli film yönetmeni Na Hong-Jin, LG OLED TV’de film izleme deneyimini anlatıyor. Sözleri vurgulanıyor, sanki filmin çekildiği gerçek ortamdaydık.

Na Hong-jin

Yeni nesil LG AI TV

AI Sihirli Kumanda AI Deneyimi tamamlar

AI Sihirli Kumanda ile başka bir cihaza gerek duymadan televizyonunuzu kolayca yönetin! Hareket sensörü ve kaydırma tekerleği sayesinde temassız fare gibi kullanmak için yöneltin ve tıklayın ya da kolayca sesli komut verin.

*AI Sihirli Kumanda özelliğinin tasarımı, kullanılabilirliği ve işlevleri; aynı model olsa dahi bölgeye ve desteklenen dile göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*Bazı özellikler için internet bağlantısı gerekebilir. 

*AI Ses Tanıma, yalnızca NLP teknolojisini ana dilinde destekleyen ülkelerde sağlanır.

*AI Sihirli Kumanda’yıTV’nizin ebadına, modeline ve bölgeye bağlı olarak ayrı satın almanız gerekebilir..

Ön planda AI Sihirli Kumanda’nın yer aldığı LG webOS arayüzü. Kullanıcı arayüzündeki küçük görseller AI Ses Kimliği’nin kişiselleştirilmiş içerek önerilerini gösteriyor.
AI Arama’ün nasıl çalıştığını gösteren bir LG QNED TV ekranının yakından çekimi. Kullanıcının hangi spor oyunlarının olduğunu sorduğu küçük bir sohbet penceresi gösteriliyor. AI Arama, sohbet üzerinden cevap vererek mevcut içeriklerin küçük resimlerini gösteriyor. Microsoft Copilot’a sormak için de bir yönlendirme yer alıyor.
LG QNED TV ekranında bilim kurgu içeriği oynatılıyor. Ekranda AI Chatbot arayüzü yer alıyor. Kullanıcı, Chatbot’a ekranın çok karanlık olduğuna dair bir mesaj atmış. Chatbot bu soruna çeşitli çözümler önermiş. Sahnenin tamamı ikiye bölünmüş şekilde gösteriliyor. Bir tarafın karanlık, diğer tarafın ise aydınlık olması AI Chatbot’un kullanıcı sorunlarını nasıl otomatik olarak çözdüğünü gösteriyor.
Dört kişilik bir aile LG AI TV etrafında toplanmış. Uzaktan kumandayı tutan kişinin etrafında adını gösteren bir daire beliriyor. Bu, AI Ses Kimliği’nin her kullanıcının sesli imzasını nasıl tanıdığını gösteriyor. Ardından webOS arayüzü, AI’ın hesaplar arasında otomatik geçiş yapma ve kişiselleştirilmiş içerik önerme özelliklerini ortaya koyuyor.
AI Arama’ün nasıl çalıştığını gösteren bir LG QNED TV ekranının yakından çekimi. Kullanıcının hangi spor oyunlarının olduğunu sorduğu küçük bir sohbet penceresi gösteriliyor. AI Arama, sohbet üzerinden cevap vererek mevcut içeriklerin küçük resimlerini gösteriyor. Microsoft Copilot’a sormak için de bir yönlendirme yer alıyor.
LG QNED TV ekranında bilim kurgu içeriği oynatılıyor. Ekranda AI Chatbot arayüzü yer alıyor. Kullanıcı, Chatbot’a ekranın çok karanlık olduğuna dair bir mesaj atmış. Chatbot bu soruna çeşitli çözümler önermiş. Sahnenin tamamı ikiye bölünmüş şekilde gösteriliyor. Bir tarafın karanlık, diğer tarafın ise aydınlık olması AI Chatbot’un kullanıcı sorunlarını nasıl otomatik olarak çözdüğünü gösteriyor.

AI Ses Kimliği

LG AI Ses Kimliği her kullanıcının benzersiz sesli imzasını tanır ve konuşmaya başladığınız anda kişiselleştirilmiş öneriler sunar.

AI Arama

TV’nize dilediğinizi sorun. Dahili AI sesinizi tanır ve isteklerinize hızlıca kişiselleştirilmiş tavsiyelerle yanıt verir. Microsoft Copilot ile ek sonuçlar ve çözümler de alabilirsiniz.

AI Chatbot

AI Sihirli Kumanda aracılığıyla AI Chatbot ile etkileşime geçin, ayar yapılandırmadan sorun gidermeye kadar tüm endişelerinizi giderin. AI kullanıcıların niyetini anlayarak derhal çözüm sunabilir.

*AI Ses Kimliği, bölgeye ve ağ bağlantısına göre azaltılmış veya sınırlandırılmış içerik gösterebilir. 

*Ses Kimliği desteği bölgeye ve ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir. 2024 ve sonrasında piyasaya sürülen OLED, QNED, NanoCell ve UHD TV’lerde mevcuttur.

*Yalnızca Ses Kimliği hesabını destekleyen uygulamalarla çalışır.

*AI Arama özelliği 2024 ve sonrasında piyasaya sürülen OLED, QNED, NanoCell ve UHD TV’lerde mevcuttur. 

*ABD ve Kore’de AI Arama, LLM Modelini kullanmaktadır.

*AI Chatbot, yalnızca NLP teknolojisini ana dilinde destekleyen ülkelerde mevcuttur.

*AI Chatbot, müşteri hizmetlerine bağlanabilir.

*Bazı özellikler için internet bağlantısı gerekebilir.

LG TV ekranın önünde LG AI Sihirli Kumanda yer alıyor. Ekranda, kullanıcının arama ve izleme geçmişine dayalı özel anahtar kelimeler içeren, LG AI tarafından kişiselleştirilmiş bir karşılama mesajı yer alıyor. Uzaktan kumandanın yanında, AI düğmesine hızlıca basarak AI Konsiyerj işlevine kolaylıkla erişilebileceğini gösteren bir simge ve etiket yer alıyor.
AI Resim Sihirbazı kişiselleştirme sürecinden geçen bir kullanıcı görüntüsü. Kullanıcın seçimleri vurgulanarak bir dizi görüntü gösteriliyor. Bir yükleme simgesi beliriyor ve ardından soldan sağa doğru iyileştirilmiş bir manzara görüntüsü gösteriliyor.
AI Ses Sihirbazı kişiselleştirme sürecinden geçen bir kullanıcı görüntüsü. Bir dizi ses klibi simgesi seçiliyor. Bir caz şarkıcısı ile saksafoncu gösteriliyor, kişiselleştirilmiş sesi temsil eden ses dalgaları görselin üzerinden animasyonlu bir şekilde geçiyor.
LG TV ekranın önünde LG AI Sihirli Kumanda yer alıyor. Ekranda, kullanıcının arama ve izleme geçmişine dayalı özel anahtar kelimeler içeren, LG AI tarafından kişiselleştirilmiş bir karşılama mesajı yer alıyor. Uzaktan kumandanın yanında, AI düğmesine hızlıca basarak AI Konsiyerj işlevine kolaylıkla erişilebileceğini gösteren bir simge ve etiket yer alıyor.
AI Resim Sihirbazı kişiselleştirme sürecinden geçen bir kullanıcı görüntüsü. Seçeneklerden biri kullanıcı önceden seçimini yapmış gibi vurgulanıyor.
AI Ses Sihirbazı kişiselleştirme sürecinden geçen bir kullanıcı görüntüsü. Farklı ses klibi simgelerinden oluşan bir ızgara. Seçeneklerden biri kullanıcı önceden seçimini yapmış gibi vurgulanıyor.

AI Konsiyerj

Uzaktan kumandanızdaki AI düğmesine hızlıca basarak arama ve izleme geçmişinize dayalı kişiselleştirilmiş anahtar sözcük ve tavsiyeler sağlayan AI Konsiyerj’i açabilirsiniz.

AI Resim Sihirbazı

Gelişmiş algoritmalar 1,6 milyar görüntü olasılığını analiz ederek tercihlerinizi öğrenir. Yaptığınız seçimlere göre TV’niz tamamen size özel kişiselleştirilmiş bir görüntü oluşturur.

AI Ses Sihirbazı

Bir dizi ses klibi arasından beğendiğiniz sesleri seçin. AI, 40 milyar parametre arasından tercihlerinize göre ayarlanmış size özel bir ses profili oluşturur.

*AI Konsiyerj’in desteklenen menü ve uygulamaları ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*AI Konsiyerj’in menü ekranları piyasaya sürüldükten sonra değişiklik gösterebilir.

*AI Konsiyerj’in anahtar sözcük önerileri uygulamaya ve günün saatine göre değişiklik gösterebilir..

İnovasyonun mükemmellikle buluştuğu yerde TV’nin geleceğini deneyimleyin

4K 144 Hz video
ve ses aktarımı ile
Dünyanın ilk
Kablosuz Görüntü
İletebilen TV
OLED TV’si

Zero Connect Box, düşük gecikme süresiyle

görsel kayıp olmadan 4K görüntü kalitesi yayınlar.

Kablo dağınıklığını ortadan kaldırarak

kalabalık yaratan kablolu kurulumlar

sizi rahatsız etmeden içeriklerin keyfini çıkarın.

Kabloya gerek olmadan ne kadar düzenli bir alan yaratılabileceğini gösteren, LG Kablosuz Görüntü İletebilen TV olan üç farklı oturma odası. Zero Connect Box da neredeyse gözlerden uzak bir yere saklanmış olarak görülüyor.

*Yayın tuner’ına sahip geleneksel TV’lere kıyasla Dünyanın ilk 144 Hz Kablosuz TV’si.

*4K 144 Hz özelliği, OLED M5 83/77/65 inç için geçerlidir. Diğer Kablosuz modellerde 120 Hz yenileme hızı bulunmaktadır.

*ISO/IEC 29170-2 dahili test sonuçlarına göre görsel kayıp yaşanmamıştır. Gerçek performans ayarlara, ortam koşullarına ve kullanıma bağlıdır. 

*Zero Connect Box, televizyonun kablosuz alıcısından daha alçak bir yere monte edilmelidir.

*Zero Connect Box’ın bir dolaba yerleştirilmesi, dolabın malzemesine ve kalınlığına bağlı olarak sinyalde parazite neden olabilir.

*Cihazlar kabloyla Zero Connect Box’a bağlanmalıdır.

*Hem TV ekranı hem de Zero Connect Box’a güç kablosu gereklidir.

*Satın alan müşteriler ya LG OLED evo ya da LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box edinmiş olacaktır.

4K kablosuz video
ve ses aktarımı ile
Dünyanın ilk şeffaf ve
Kablosuz Görüntü
İletebilen TV OLED TV’si

LG SIGNATURE OLED T, 

muhteşem ve tamamen gerçeküstü bir deneyim 

sunarken nelerin olasılık dahilinde olduğunu yeniden tanımlıyor.

LG Signature OLED T TV olan farklı mekanlar. Bunların her birinde TV şeffaf moddadır ve T-Contents görsellerinin gerçeklikle nasıl bütünleştiğini gösterir. Bu sahnelerden birinde ayrıca tarih, saat ve sıcaklığı gösteren bilgi çubuğu da görülür.

*4K 144 Hz özelliği, OLED M5 83/77/65 inç için geçerlidir. Diğer Kablosuz Görüntü İletebilen TV modellerde 120 Hz yenileme hızı bulunmaktadır.

*Zero Connect Box’ın bir dolaba yerleştirilmesi, dolabın malzemesine ve kalınlığına bağlı olarak sinyalde parazite neden olabilir.

*Zero Connect Box, televizyonun kablosuz alıcısından daha alçak bir yere monte edilmelidir.

*Cihazlar kabloyla Zero Connect Box’a bağlanmalıdır.

*Hem TV ekranı hem de Zero Connect Box’a güç kablosu gereklidir.

*Satın alan müşteriler ya LG OLED evo ya da LG OLED Signature Zero Connect Box edinmiş olacaktır.

*Yayın tuner’ına sahip geleneksel TV’lere kıyasla Dünyanın ilk şeffaf TV’si.

*Ürünün dahili testlerle belirlenen şeffaflığı %43’tür. Bu rakam fiili kullanım ortamı ve koşullarına göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

LG OLED teknolojisiyle SANAT’ı yükseltiyoruz

Tanınmış SANATçılar, LG OLED’i dijital tuvalleri olarak seçti

Sonsuz inovasyonumuz SANAT dünyasına bile uzanıyor. LG OLED ile dünyanın her yanından sanatçılar, ekranımızın teknolojisi ve benzersiz görüntü mükemmelliğiyle eşsiz deneyimler yaratma ilhamı alıyor.

Suh Se Ok x LG OLED sanat sergisinde sanatçılardan biri olan Suh Do Ho’nun bir sözü yer alıyor, şeffaf dijital tuvalin benzersizliği hemen dikkatimi çekti. LG Signature OLED T de görülüyor. Sanatçı ve Frieze Seoul 2024 hakkındaki kısa açıklamalara da bakabilirsiniz.

FRIEZE SEOUL 2024

Frieze Seoul, çağdaş sanata odaklanarak

Asya’nın en etkili 100 sanat galerisini 

bünyesinde bulunduran, 

uluslararası üne sahip bir sanat fuarıdır.

Shepard Fairey x LG OLED sergisi gösteriliyor. Frieze Los Angeles 2024 ve sanatçıya ilişkin açıklamalar görülebilir. LG OLED evo AI de görülebiliyor. Shepard Fairey’nin sözleri vurgulanıyor, LG OLED ile iş birliği yapmak istedim çünkü ekran çözünürlüğü inanılmazdı. Renkleri yansıtışı çok ama çok gelişmiş.

FRIEZE LOS
ANGELES 2024

Frieze Los Angeles, Los Angeles’ın

dinamik kültürüne ve bölgenin görsel sanatlara

yaptığı küresel katkıya yönelik 

bir çağdaş sanat kutlaması.

Sanatçı Six N. Five’ın LG OLED TV’leri kullanarak yaptığı sergi görülüyor. Sanatçıya ve Frieze New York 2023 etkinliğine dair kısa bir açıklama görülebilir. Six N. Five’ın sözü vurgulanıyor, LG OLED TV’nin parlak ekranı, doğru renkleri ve sonsuz kontrast oranı sanatçıda sınırsız bir hayal gücü uyandırıyor. LG OLED evo TV de gösteriliyor.

FRIEZE NEW YORK 2023

Frieze New York brings together the

world's leading art galleries to showcase

ambitious work from pioneer artists. It's a

chance to engage with fresh talent

and some of art's most important figures..

Yıllar içinde CES’te LG OLED inovasyonu

CES’te farklı LG OLED sergileri ve enstalasyonları gösteriliyor. CES 2022, CES 2023, CES 2024 ve CES 2025’i kapsıyor.

Ekranında renkli soyut sanat eseri bulunan LG OLED TV ve arkasında vurgulanan 2.Nesil Alfa 11 AI İşlemci. İşlemciden ve televizyondan çıkan parlak ışıklar, gelişmiş teknolojisini sergiliyor. 12 yıldır Dünyanın 1 numaralı OLED TV’si amblemi de yer alıyor.

Şimdiye kadarki en gelişmiş
OLED TV’mizle tanışın

*Omdia. 2013-2024 en çok satılan ünitelere göre 12 Yıldır 1 Numara. Bu sonuç, LGE veya ürünleri tarafından onaylandığı anlamına gelmemektedir. Daha fazla detay için https://www.omdia.com/ adresini ziyaret edin.

OLED TV’leri karşılaştırın, size uygun olanı bulun

Sizin için en iyi TV’yi seçmek üzere yan yana göreceğiniz özellikleri kolayca karşılaştırın.

Table Caption
Features OLED M5 OLED G5 OLED C5
LG OLED M5 ürün görüntüsü
OLED M5
LG OLED G5 ürün görüntüsü
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 ürün görüntüsü
OLED C5
Ekran LG SIGNATURE OLED (97 inç), LG OLED evo (83,77,65 inç) LG OLED evo LG OLED evo
Boyut En fazla 97 inç (97,83,77,65 inç) En fazla 97 inç (97,83,77,65,55,48 inç) En fazla 83 inç (83,77,65,55,48,42 inç)
İşlemci 2.Nesil Alfa 11 AI İşlemci 2.Nesil Alfa 11 AI İşlemci alfa 9 AI İşlemci Gen8
AI Parlaklık Kontrolü Üstün Parlaklık Artırıcı (83,77,65 inç), Maksimum Parlaklık Artırıcı (97 inç) Üstün Parlaklık Artırıcı (83,77,65,55 inç), Maksimum Parlaklık Artırıcı (97,48 inç) Parlaklık Artırıcı (83,77,65,55 inç)
Renk Mükemmel Siyah, Mükemmel Renk Mükemmel Siyah, Mükemmel Renk Mükemmel Siyah, Mükemmel Renk
İşletim Sistemi (OS) webOS25, webOS Yenileme Programı webOS25, webOS Yenileme Programı webOS25, webOS Yenileme Programı
Daha Fazla Bilgi Daha Fazla Bilgi

*Özellikler modele göre değişiklik gösterebilir. Ayrıntılı teknik bilgiler için lütfen ilgili ürünün sayfasına bakın.

*Teknik özellikler modele ya da ekran boyutuna göre değişebilir.

*Bazı özelliklere yönelik destek bölgeye ve ülkeye göre değişebilir.