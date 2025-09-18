Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
webOS logosunu gösteren LG Smart TV’nin animasyonlu sekansının ardından “Watch”, “Play” ve “Discover” tipografisi ekrana geliyor ve akış uygulamaları ve kanalları içeren LG webOS ana ekranıyla sona eriyor

webOS ile sonsuz içeriğin keyfini çıkarın

webOS ile eğlenceye tek dokunuşla ulaşın, izlediğiniz her şeyden daha fazlasını alın.

*Kullanılabilir uygulama ve kanallar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

webOS, Tüm Eğlence Tek Noktada

webOS, hoşunuza giden her şeye doğrudan ana ekranınızdan erişmenizi kolaylaştırır.

İzlemek istediğiniz her şey tek ekranda

Spor, müzik, oyun ve öğrenmeden evde ofise kadar en sevdiğiniz içeriklerin tamamı tek bir yerde. Sadece tek bir tıklama sizi tam olarak olmak istediğiniz yere götürür. 

İzleme deneyiminizi özelleştirin

Kolayca bireysel bir hesap oluşturun. Herkes, daha sürükleyici bir izleme deneyimi için özel içerik önerilerine sahip kişisel bir ana ekrana sahip olur.

Oynatmak için dokunun. Saniyeler içinde hazır.

En sevdiğiniz akış uygulamalarına tek bir dokunuşla erişin. Prime Video ve çeşitli uygulamalara erişmek için ThinQ uygulamasında TV sekmesini açın. ThinQ’daki bir uygulamaya dokununca uygulama saniyeler içinde TV’nizde oynatılır.

*Görüntü, görsel amaçlı olarak temsilidir.

*Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*Hesap oluşturma, yaşa ve mevcut hesapların sayısına bağlı olarak kısıtlanabilir.

*Amazon Prime ve ilgili hizmetleri için ayrı üyelik gereklidir.

*Amazon, Prime Video ve diğer ilgili logolar ve diğer markalar, Amazon.com Inc.’in veya bağlı kuruluşlarının ticari markalarıdır.

Ödüllü webOS

CES, iF Design Award ve AVForums Editors' Choice dahil olmak üzere ödül logoları

*CES İnovasyon Ödülleri, jüriye sunulan açıklayıcı materyallere dayanır. CTA, yapılan herhangi bir başvurunun veya herhangi bir iddianın doğruluğunu onaylamamış, ayrıca ödülün verildiği ürünü test etmemiştir. 

Daha fazla uygulama keşfedin

Sevdiğiniz tüm uygulamalar tek ekranda

*Bazı uygulamalar webOS ile aynı zamanda başlatılamayabilir ve kullanılabilirlik bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Popüler Streaming Platformları

Keşfedilecek içerikler evreni 

Sonsuz içeriklerin dünyasını webOS ile deneyimleyin

Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ ve Apple TV+ logolarını gösteren animasyonlu sekans, hit TV şovlarından oluşan dinamik bir kolajın üzerinde yüzüyor ve LG Smart TV’nin küresel yayın platformlarına erişimini ve sunduğu sürükleyici izleme deneyimini vurguluyor.

*Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*Netflix, Disney+, Amazon Prime, Apple TV+ ve ilgili hizmetleri için ayrı üyelik gereklidir.

*Apple, Apple logosu ve Apple TV, Apple Inc.'in ABD ve diğer ülkelerde tescilli ticari markalarıdır.

*Amazon, Prime Video ve diğer ilgili logolar ve diğer markalar, Amazon.com Inc.’in veya bağlı kuruluşlarının ticari markalarıdır.

Daha Çok Akış Hizmeti

Sonsuz İçerik

Genişletilmiş akış içerik kitaplıkları ile TV programlarını, filmleri, belgeselleri ve çok daha fazlasını keşfedin.

Programlar, filmler ve belgeseller dahil olmak üzere çeşitli yayın içeriği seçeneklerini gösteren ve her biri iki TV programı küçük resmine sahip popüler yayın hizmetlerinin logolarını içeren dört renkli kutu.

*Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*Kullanılabilir uygulamalar için ayrı abonelikler gerekebilir.

FILMMAKER MODE™

Evde yönetmen kurgusu 

FILMMAKER MODE™, hareket düzeltmeyi özelliğini kapatır ve en boy oranları, renkler ve kare hızları dahil olmak üzere filmin orijinal formatını korur, böylece her sahneyi tam olarak yönetmenin istediği gibi görürsünüz. 

*Görüntü, görsel amaçlı olarak temsilidir.

*FILMMAKER Mode desteği ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

Oyun

İstediğiniz tüm oyunlar LG TV’de

Binlerce oyunu doğrudan LG TV’nizde oynayın!

Gaming Portal ekranını gösteren ve mevcut oyunlar ve özellikler arasında aşağı doğru kayan LG TV. Video, soldaki ayarlar menüsüne giden bir kullanıcıyı ve GFN, Luna, Blacknut, Boosteroid ve Xbox dahil olmak üzere çeşitli oyun seçeneklerini gösteriyor.

*Görüntü, görsel amaçlı olarak temsilidir.

*Oyun Portalı desteği ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*Bulut oyun hizmetleri ve Oyun Portalındaki oyunlara yönelik destek ülkeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir.

*Bazı oyun hizmetleri için abonelik ve oyun kumandası gerekli olabilir.

*Kullanılabilir içerik ve uygulamalar ülkeye, ürüne ve bölgeye göre değişiklik gösterebilir ve önceden bildirilmeden değiştirilebilir.

*Ayrı abonelikler gerekebilir.

*Oyuna bağlı olarak bir oyun kumandası, fare veya klavye bağlanması gerekebilir.

*GeForce NOW uyumluluğu, oyun kumandası üreticisine ve özelliklerine bağlı olarak değişiklik gösterebilir. Desteklenen oyun kumandalarının listesini şu adresten kontrol edin: https://gfn.co.kr/ko/guide/games.html

*Oyun hizmetleri, hizmet sağlayıcının takdirine bağlı olarak sonlandırılabilir.

Learning

Büyük ekranda eğlenceli bir şekilde öğrenin 

Deneyim

Evden keşfetmenin yeni yolları

Alışverişten seyahate ve galeri turlarına kadar LG TV ile hayatın vazgeçilmezlerini deneyimleyin. Kanal değiştirmek kadar kolay!

Hediye kutuları ve alışveriş çantalarıyla çevrili LG Smart TV, webOS platformunda özel sınırlı süreli teklifleri ve özel yayın etkinliklerini gösteriyor.

webOS’ta Özel Teklifler

Sizin için Seçtiklerimiz

İki ekranda temel özellikler gösteriliyor: Birinde “AI için webOS” etiketli LG AI Sihirli Kumanda ve diğerinde “alfa AI İşlemci” bulunan alpha 11 AI İşlemci Gen2 vurgulanıyor.

Yeni nesil LG AI TV

