LSAA Optimum Kablosuz LED Signage

LSAA012

LSAA Optimum Kablosuz LED Signage

Sadeliğin Arkasındaki Gerçek Yenilik

Rakipsiz görüntü kalitesi ve optimum kablosuz tasarım ile
iş ortamının olanaklarını artırın.

Sadeliğin Arkasındaki Gerçek Yenilik

Neden "Optimum Kablosuz" LED

LSAA serisi, kablosuz iletim teknolojisini kullanan yenilikçi bir LED bilgi ekranıdır.
16:9 oranıyla UHD çözünürlüğe kadar,
sinyal ve güç sağlamak için kabinler arasında kablo bağlantısı gerektirmez.
Blok montaj tasarımı, LSAA serisinin kurulumunu her zamankinden daha kolay hale getiriyor.

Neden "Optimum Kablosuz" LED

Kolay kurulum için optimum kablosuz tasarım

* P1.2, 16:9, UHD Çözünürlük (8 x 8 Kabin) esas alınmıştır

Kablosuz Veri Transferi ve Kablosuz Güç Kenetleme

AI destekli Görüntü İşlemcisi ile Optimize Edilmiş Görüntü Kalitesi

AI destekli Görüntü İşlemcisi ile Optimize Edilmiş Görüntü Kalitesi

LSAA serisine uygulanan "Alpha 7 Akıllı İşlemci", orijinal içeriği tanıyarak analiz eder ve içeriğin netliğini ve keskinliğini optimize eder.

* Yukarıdaki işlevler, görüntü kalitesini artırmak için derin öğrenme AI teknolojisi kullanılarak geliştirilmiştir.

HDR Destekli Canlı Renk İfadesi

HDR (HDR10, HDR10 Pro*) desteğiyle, içerikler daha canlı hale gelir ve daha iyi bir görsel etki sunar.
Daha geniş renk spektrumu ve daha yüksek kontrast oranı, izleyenlerin gerçekçi içerikten tümüyle keyif almalarını sağlar.

HDR Destekli Canlı Renk İfadesi

* LG'nin kendine ait HDR çözümü HDR10 Pro, gelişmiş dinamik ton eşleştirme özelliği ile HDR sinyalini işler.

Kolay Uzaktan Kumanda Desteği

Kolay Uzaktan Kumanda Desteği

LSAA serisi, bir bilgisayara bağlamak yerine bir uzaktan kumanda kullanarak, kullanıcının resim modu, ses düzeyi vb. ayarlara kolayca erişim sağlamasına izin verir. Kullanıcıların arayüze kolayca adapte olabilmesi için, genel LG dijital bilgi ekranı ile aynı kullanıcı arayüzü kullanılır.

* Kolay görüntülenebilen kullanıcı arayüzü menüsü, en az 1.280 × 720 çözünürlüklü ekranlarda kullanılabilir.
AV Konferans Sistemleri ile Uyumluluk

AV Konferans Sistemleri ile Uyumluluk

Profesyonel AV kontrollerine sahip yüksek uyumluluk düzeyi ile sorunsuz entegrasyon ve otomatik kontrol* özellikleri sayesinde Crestron Connected® onaylı olan LSAA serisi, işletme yönetim verimliliğini artırır.

* Ağ tabanlı kontrol

EMC B Sınıfı Sertifikası

LG LSAA Serisi; konut, ticari, endüstriyel veya ticari ortamlarda kullanılmak üzere üretilmiş elektronik ekipman gerektiren EMC B Sınıfı sertifikasına sahiptir.
Bu nedenle, kurumsal toplantı odaları, yönetim kurulu odaları gibi yerlerde yakın kullanımlar için uygundur.

EMC B Sınıfı Sertifikası

4'ü 1 arada LED Paketi

LSAA serisi, tek ışık kaynağı içeren küçük LED paketinin oluşturduğu geleneksel LED bilgi ekranlarının aksine, daha geniş LED paketine aynı anda dört ışık kaynağı uygular. Bu nedenle, 4'ü 1 arada LED paketinin ekli alanı, geleneksel tekli LED paketinden daha geniş olabilir. Bu da LED bilgi ekranı yüzeyini kurumsal toplantı odaları gibi yakın kullanımlar için daha pürüzsüz ve uygun hale getirir.

4'ü 1 arada LED Paketi

Bekleme Modu

Belirli bir süre giriş sinyali olmadığında ekran kapanır ve LED kabininin içindeki ana devre parçaları bekleme moduna geçer. Böylelikle, ek güç tüketiminden tasarruf edilir ve ürünün uzaktan kumanda kullanılarak yeniden etkinleştirilmesi mümkün olur.

Bekleme Modu

Gerçek Zamanlı 365 Care Servisi

LG servisi tarafından sağlanan isteğe bağlı bir bulut hizmeti çözümü olan Signage365Care* hizmeti ile bakım daha kolay ve hızlıdır. Bu çözüm, hata teşhisi ve uzaktan kontrol hizmetleri için müşteri iş yerlerindeki ekranların durumunu uzaktan yöneterek, müşteri işletmesinin kararlı işleyişini sağlar.

Gerçek Zamanlı 365 Care Servisi

* "Signage365Care" hizmetinin kullanılırlığı bölgeye göre farklılık gösterir, bu yüzden daha fazla bilgi için lütfen LG satış temsilcinizle iletişime geçin.

Güç/Sinyal Yedekleme Desteği

LSAA serisi, kullanıcılara konfor sağlamak amacıyla sinyal ve güç yedekleme desteği sunmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. İsteğe bağlı entegre yedek güç kaynağı ünitesi sayesinde müşteriler, elektrik kesintisi olmadan ekranın sürekli çalışacağından ve çift kumandaların iki yönlü sinyal girişi ile ekran hatasını en aza indireceğinden emin olabilir.

güç/Sinyal Yedekleme Desteği

* Yukarıda gösterilen "Geleneksel" seçenek, güç/sinyal yedekleme modunu desteklemeyen LED ekranları ifade eder.
**Güç/sinyal yedekleme özellikleri, 2020'nin üçüncü çeyreğinden itibaren piyasada bulunabilir.
***Entegre yedek PSU modeli isteğe bağlıdır.

Yazdır

Tüm Özellikler

FIZIKSEL PARAMETRELER

  • Piksel Sıklığı (mm)

    1.25

  • Modül Çözünürlüğü (G x Y)

    240mm x 90mm

  • Modül başına ağırlık (kg)

    0.20

  • Kabin Çözünürlüğü (G x Y)

    480mm x 270mm

  • Kabin Yüzey Alanı (㎡)

    0.259

  • Kabin Başına Ağırlık (kg/Kabin)

    6.9

  • Metre kare başına ağırlık (kg/m²)

    34.1

  • Fiziksel Piksel Yoğunluğu (piksel/m²)

    640,000

  • Kabin Düzlüğü (mm)

    ±0,5

OPTIK ÖZELLIKLER

  • Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)

    600 nit (Tip.) 1.200 nit (Maks.)

  • Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay)

    160 Derece

  • Görsel İzleme Açısı (Dikey)

    160 Derece

  • Parlaklık Homojenliği

    97%

  • Renk Homojenliği

    ±0,015Cx,Cy

  • Kontrast Oranı

    Maks. 9.000:1
    Tip. 5.000:1

ELEKTRIKSEL ÖZELLIKLER

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/Kabin, Maks.)

    107

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/Kabin, Ort.)

    64

  • Güç Tüketimi (W/㎡, Maks.)

    527

  • Güç Tüketimi (BTU/Kabin, Maks.)

    364

  • Güç Tüketimi (BTU/Kabin, Ort.)

    218

  • Güç Tüketimi (BTU/㎡, Maks.)

    1,798

KUMANDA

  • Kumanda

    CSAA-012X

İSTEĞE BAĞLI AKSESUAR

  • İsteğe Bağlı Aksesuar

    Duvara Montaj Kiti (WM-L1080)
    Kare Kiti (KT-BZ1080)

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.