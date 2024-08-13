About Cookies on This Site

LAE Standard

Mesajlarınızı ziyaretçilerinize en etkin şekilde aktarmak mı istiyorsunuz? Kullanıcı dostu tasarımlarıyla çok yönlü iç mekan çözümleri sunan LAE Standart Serisi ekranlar ve paneller ile tanışın.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_06_M01_Standard_152204179369

LAE Standart

LAE Standart serisi makul ve çok yönlü performans sunar. Kolay montaj ve bakım için çeşitli yaratıcı ve kullanıcı dostu tasarımlarda mevcuttur.

D03_ID-LAE-Standard-01-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702121291

1.000nit Yüksek Parlaklık

Doğal veya iç mekan aydınlatması ile bir mekana kurulduğunda, bu yüksek parlaklıklı ürün izleyicinin dikkatini hemen çeker ve mesajınızı etkin bir şekilde iletir.

D04_ID-LAE-Standard-02-Lightweight-and-Slim-Design_1554422660544

Hafif ve İnce Tasarım

Her ünite kasası 8,2 kg ve 12,5 kg ağırlığındadır ve 68 mm derinliğe sahiptir. İnce ve hafif tasarımlı ekranların kolaylıkla monte edilmesi sayesinde, montaj sırasında oluşabilecek hasarlar minimize edilir. Tam set LED ekranlar hala hafiftir ve ekranları tutan yapı üzerindeki yükü azaltır.

D05_ID-LAE-Standard-03-Easy-Installation_1554422703183

Kolay Kurulum

Üstte ve altta mıknatıslar, konumlandırma pimleri ve pratik kilitler dahil olmak üzere çeşitli faktörler, montaj görevlisinin ekranları kolaylıkla monte etmesine ve sökmesine yardımcı olur.

D06_ID-LAE-Standard-04-Front-or-Rear_1554422910755

Ön veya Arka Servis Kolaylığı ve Bakım

Ürün, müşterilerin kurulum ortamlarına göre seçim yapmalarına izin veren ve kurulum ve bakım işlemlerindeki kısıtlamaları en aza indiren, önden veya arkadan erişim imkanı sunar.

D07_ID-LAE-Standard-05-Attachable-Power-and-Control-Modules-Fin_1554423003661

Takılabilir Güç ve Kontrol Modülleri

Ünite kasalarına takılı güç ve kontrol modülleri kolayca çıkarılabilir ve olası sorunları düzeltmeyi kolaylaştırır.

D08_ID-LAE-Standard-06-Reliable-Operation-with-Signal_Power-Redundancy_1554423078105

Sinyal Fazlalığı ile Güvenilir Çalışma

Bir ek kumanda ile, LED ünitelerinden (veya bir ana kumanda) arızalanırsa, ekran kararma hatasını önlemek üzere bir yedek kumanda devreye girer. Bu özelliğe Sinyal Fazlalığı* denir.

D07_ID-LED-05-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554427976076

Tekdüze Resim Kalitesi

Üretimin her adımı titiz bir şekilde yönetilirken, fabrika kalibrasyonu LED üniteleri arasında tutarlı kalite sağlar. Ekran,%97 parlaklık tekdüzeliği ile kusursuz içerik sağlar.

D08_ID-LED-06-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554428022105

Renk Doğruluğu ile Canlılık

LG’nin titiz kalite standartları aynı zamanda LG LED tabelalarının, nesnelerin orijinal renklerini bozulma olmadan canlı bir şekilde gösteren doğru renkleri üretmelerini sağlar.

D09_ID-LED-07-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554428061527

RoHS Sertifikalı Güvenli Ürün

RoHS sertifikasına sahip olan tüm LG LED tabela modelleri çevreye ve insanlara zararlı malzemelerin kullanılmadığı çevre dostu ürünlerdir.

Model AdıLAE029DD8ELAE029DD8DELAE039DD8LAE039DD8D
Piksel Yapılandırması3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD
Pixel Pitch(mm)2.972.973.913.91
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)168x336168x336128x256128x128
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)500x1,000x68500x500x68500x1,000x68500x500x68
Metrekare/Ünite Kasası başına ağırlık (kg)15.5 / 31.010.0 / 40.012.5 / 25.08.2 / 32.8
Servis erişimiÖn veya ArkaÖn veya ArkaÖn veya ArkaÖn veya Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)1,0001,0001,0001,000
Renk Sıcaklığı6,5006,5006,5006,500
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)160 / 160160 / 160160 / 160160 / 160
Parlaklık Tekdüzeliği97%97%97%97%
Renk Tekdüzeliği±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy±0.003CxCy
Kontrast Oranı5,0005,0005,0005,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)13131414
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)330 / 110160 / 53330 / 110160 / 53
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)660640660640
Güç Kaynağı (V)100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)1,9201,9203,8403,840
Kullanım Ömrü
(Yarı Parlaklık Süresi)		100,000 saat100,000 saat100,000 saat100,000 saat
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH-10∘ ila +45∘/0-80％ RH