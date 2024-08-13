About Cookies on This Site

Renkli Şeffaf LED Film

LAT240DT1

LAT240DT1

Renkli Şeffaf LED Film

Yüksek Şeffaflık

Yüksek şeffaflık* (s) filmi taktıktan sonra bile camın orijinal tasarım üzerinde
olumsuz bir etki yaratmadan görünür kalmasını sağlar. LED KAPALI durumdayken film fark edilemez, tamamıyla camın içine karışır.

Tam Renk İfadesi

LG Renkli Şeffaf LED filmi, 24 mm'lik aralık kullanarak şaşırtıcı derecede geniş bir renk yelpazesi sunar. Çeşitli renk kombinasyonlarının mümkün olduğu tüm videoyu veya resimleri görüntülemek için uygulamalar genişletilebilir.
Kolay Alan İnovasyonu

Kendinden Yapışkanlı film

Şeffaf LED filmi kendinden yapışkanlıdır, böylece herhangi bir karmaşık yapıya ihtiyaç duyulmadan mevcut pencere camının yüzeylerine kolayca yapıştırılabilir.
Kolay Alan İnovasyonu

Mükemmel Genişletilebilirlik ve Esneklik

Filmin boyutu ve yerleşimi montaj alanına uygun şekilde özelleştirilebilir. Dikey veya yatayda daha fazla film ekleyerek veya boyut gerekliliklerini karşılamak için çerçeveye paralel olarak kesilerek genişletilebilir.

* Film, çerçeveye paralel şekilde 1 piksel kesilmelidir.

Kolay Alan İnovasyonu

Kavisli Format Desteği

Şeffaf LED filmi, kavisli cam veya pencere uygulamaları için 1.100R İçbükey/Dışbükey eğriliği destekler. Bu, daha geniş alanların sınır işareti olarak yeniden tasarlanmasına olanak sağlar.

Sistem Bağlantısı

※ Gerçek sistem yapısı yukarıdaki örnekten farklı olabilir

Tüm Özellikler

LAT240DT1

  • Aralık

    24±0,2 mm

  • LED Türü

    R, G, B 3’ü 1 Arada Renk Paketi (SMD1818)

  • Çözünürlük

    28 x 20

  • Panel Başına Piksel

    560

  • Piksele Yoğunluğu [nokta/m²]

    1,736

  • Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)

    >1.000nit

  • Kontrast Oranı

    ≥ 100.000:1

  • Aydınlatma Tekdüzeliği

    ≥ %70

  • Kromatiklik Tekdüzeliği

    Δu’v’≤0,015

  • İzleme Açısı (Y x D)

    120 x 120

  • Ömür (Parlaklık %50)

    50.000 saat

  • Günlük Kullanım

    7 gün 24 saat

  • Garanti

    2 Yıl

  • Geçirgenlik

    73%

  • Çalışma Sıcaklığı

    0 ℃ ~ 45 ℃ (Sadece İç Mekan Cam Montajı)

  • Kavisli Montaj

    1.100R (İçbükey/Dışbükey)

  • Film Kesme

    Evet (Sadece Çerçeve Kenarına Paralel)

  • Film Yüzeyi Renk Bozulması

    Hayır

  • Renk İşleme

    130/120/110 Seviye (R, G, B)

  • Renk Sayısı

    1.716.000 Renk

  • Renk Kromatikliği

    Cx: 0,28±0,03, Cy: 0,28±0,03

  • Boyutlar (G x Y x D)

    668 x 480 x 2,0 mm (Ön ve Arka Koruyucu Film ile)

  • Ağırlık

    0,73 kg

  • Güç Tüketimi

    37W (Şeffaf panel 1EA + Çerçeve kiti 1EA)

1. ÇERÇEVE KITI

  • Boyutlar (G x Y x D)

    547,3 x 63 x 24 mm

  • Ağırlık

    0,45 kg

ORTAK ÇERÇEVE KITI

  • Boyutlar (G x Y x D)

    479,5 x 28,1 x 24 mm

  • Ağırlık

    0,26 kg

ÜNITE KUMANDASI

  • Çözünürlük

    960 x 540 (FHD için 4 Ünite Kumandası Gerekir)

  • Arabirim

    Giriş: LVDS
    Çıkış: RJ45 x4EA

  • Maksimum Aktarım Uzunluğu

    100 m

  • Boyutlar (G x Y x D)

    293 x 37 x 188,7 mm

  • Ağırlık

    1,5 kg

  • Sıcaklık Sensörü

    Evet

  • Güç Tüketimi

    20 W

SISTEM KUMANDASI

  • Video (Maks. Giriş Çözünürlüğü)

    DP: 3.840 x 2.160, 30Hz’de
    HDMI: 3.840 x 2.160, 30Hz’de
    DVI-D: 1.920 x 1.080, 60Hz’de

  • Giriş

    HDMI, DP, DVI-D, RS232C, RJ45 (LED Göstergesi olmadan), IR Alıcı (montaj için), USB 3.0

  • Çıkış

    LVDS, DP, RS232C, RJ45 (LED Göstergesi olmadan)

  • Boyutlar (G x Y x D)

    293 x 40,1 x 193,3 mm

  • Ağırlık (Ünite)

    1,6 kg

  • Sıcaklık Sensörü

    O

  • Işık Sensörü

    O

  • Kaynak Seçimi

    HDMI, DVI-D, DP

  • TPC (Geçici Tepe Aydınlatma Kontrolü)

    Evet

  • Güç Tüketimi

    17 W

  • CMS Yazılımı

    Evet

  • Aksesuarlar

    Güç kablosu, IR+Parlaklık Sensörü (1,5 m), 4P Telefon-RS232C Konnektörü, ESG, Kurallar kitabı, Garanti Kartı

GÜÇ

  • Boyutlar (G x Y x D)

    183 × 86 × 28 mm

  • Ağırlık

    0,769 kg

  • Giriş

    100~240V, 50~60Hz

  • Çıkış

    19,5V/10,8A (210W)

  • Renk

    Beyaz

  • DC Çıkış Kablosu

    14AWG, 1,5 m

  • Tip

    L Tipi

Daha fazla teknik doküman ve kaynağa erişmek için, lütfen LG B2B Partner Portal’ı ziyaret edin.