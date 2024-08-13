About Cookies on This Site

LAS Fine-pitch

Dış mekan ekranları konusunda çok yönlü çözüm önerilerine ihtiyacınız varsa LG LAS İnce Aralık serisine mutlaka göz atın. Hafif kasa tasarımına sahip ekranlarla mekandan tasarruf edin.

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_02_M01_Fine-pitch_1521096673243

LAS İnce aralık

LAS İnce Aralık Serisi, 16:9 çerçeve oranına sahip ünite kasası, panel önü bakım-onarım kolaylığı ve hafif kabin tasarımı ile kolay kurulum ve alan tasarrufu sağlar.

 

Galeri Özellikler Teknik Özellikler
D03_ID-LAS-Fine-01-Cableless-Installation-and_-Clean-Design-Fin_1554426767542

Kablosuz Kurulum ve Temiz Tasarım

Ünite kasaları üst ve alt kısımda hizalama sağlayan yuvalar yardımıyla istiflenebilir. Dahili güç ve üstten çıkıntılı sinyal konektörü sayesinde ünite kasaları arasında kablo bağlantısı gerekmez. Kolay kuruluma ve kusursuz görünüme sahip olan bu tasarım, kabloya veya ek alana duyulan ihtiyacı ortadan kaldırır.

D04_ID-LAS-Fine-02-16_9_Aspect-Ratio-Optimized-Fin_1554426813948

FHD/UHD için Optimize Edilmiş 16:9 Görüntü Oranı

Her ünite kasası, FHD ve UHD içeriği için ekranlarda en yaygın olarak kullanılan 16:9 çerçeve oranını kullanır. Bu, ek düzenlemeler olmadan mevcut içeriğin keyfini çıkarmanızı mümkün kılar.

D05_ID-LAS-Fine-03-Easy-handling-Lightweight-Unit-Case_1554426900841

Taşıması Kolay Hafif Ünite Kasası

Hafif ve kurulumu kolay olan tasarımı sayesinde kurulum sırasında oluşabilecek hasarları önler. Tam set LED ekranlar hala hafiftir ve ekranları tutan yapı üzerindeki yükü azaltır.

ID-LAS-Fine-04-Front-Serviceability

Önden Servis Kolaylığı

Ürün önden erişim imkanı sunar ve müşterileri arkadan erişim zorunluluğundan kurtarır.

D07_ID-LAS-Fine-05-Reliable-Operation-with-Signal-Power-Redundancy_1554440060967D07_ID-LAS-Fine-05-Reliable-Operation-with-Signal-Power-Redundancy_1554440060967

Sinyal/Güç Fazlalığı ile Güvenilir Çalışma

Ek bir kumanda ve güç ünitesi sayesinde bir sinyal aktarım hatası oluştuğunda ekran kararması hatasını önleyen bir yedek kumanda devreye girer (Sinyal Fazlalığı*). Ürün ayrıca Güç Fazlalığı* sunar. Her LED ünitesinde iki güç ünitesi bulunur; biri arızalandığında diğeri güç sağlamak üzere devreye girer.

* Opsiyonel

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554427182569

Tekdüze Resim Kalitesi

Üretimin her adımı titiz bir şekilde yönetilirken, fabrika kalibrasyonu LED üniteleri arasında tutarlı kalite sağlar. Ekran,%97 parlaklık tekdüzeliği ile kusursuz içerik sağlar.

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554427217880

Renk Doğruluğu ile Canlılık

LG’nin titiz kalite standartları aynı zamanda LG LED tabelalarının, nesnelerin orijinal renklerini bozulma olmadan canlı bir şekilde gösteren doğru renkleri üretmelerini sağlar.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554427253259

RoHS Sertifikalı Güvenli Ürün

RoHS sertifikasına sahip olan tüm LG LED tabela modelleri çevreye ve insanlara zararlı malzemelerin kullanılmadığı çevre dostu ürünlerdir.

Vertical Table
Model AdıLAS012DB2-FLAS012DB4-FLAS014DB2-F
Piksel Yapılandırması3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)1.261.261.454
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)480 x 270480 x 270416 x 234
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Metrekare/Ünite Kasası başına ağırlık (kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.3
Servis erişimiÖn veya ArkaÖn veya ArkaÖn veya Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)600600600
Renk Sıcaklığı3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)160/140160/140160/140
Parlaklık Tekdüzeliği≥97％≥97％≥97％
Renk Tekdüzeliği±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı7,0007,0007,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)161616
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)54/18054/18054/180
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)874874874
Güç Kaynağı (V)100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)3,0003,0003,000
Ömür
(Yarı parlaklık)*		100,000100,000100,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi-10∘ ila +40∘/10-80% RH-10∘ ila +40∘/10-80% RH-10∘ ila +40∘/10-80% RH
Vertical Table
Model AdıLAS014DB4-FLAS015DB2-F
Piksel Yapılandırması3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)1.4541.575
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)416 x 234384 x 216
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Metrekare/Ünite Kasası başına ağırlık (kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.3
Servis erişimiÖn veya ArkaÖn veya Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)600600
Renk Sıcaklığı3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)160/140160/140
Parlaklık Tekdüzeliği≥97％≥97％
Renk Tekdüzeliği±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı7,0007,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)1616
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)54/18054/180
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)874874
Güç Kaynağı (V)100 ~ 240100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)3,0003,000
Ömür
(Yarı parlaklık)*		50,000100,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi-10∘ ila +40∘/10-80% RH-10∘ ila +40∘/10-80% RH

Ürünün kullanım ömrü özelliği, LED paketin özelliklerine bağlıdır.
**Modeller bölgeye göre değişebilir. Kullanılabilirlik için yerel servis ekibine danışın.

Vertical Table
Model AdıLAS015DB4-FLAS018DB2-FLAS018DB4-F
Piksel Yapılandırması3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)1.5751.891.89
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)384 x 216320 x 180320 x 180
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Metrekare/Ünite Kasası başına ağırlık (kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.3
Servis erişimiÖn veya ArkaÖn veya ArkaÖn veya Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)600600600
Renk Sıcaklığı3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)160/140160/140160/140
Parlaklık Tekdüzeliği≥97％≥97％≥97％
Renk Tekdüzeliği±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı7,0007,0007,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)161616
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)54/18054/18054/180
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)874874874
Güç Kaynağı (V)100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)3,0003,0003,000
Ömür
(Yarı parlaklık)*		50,000100,00050,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi-10∘ ila +40∘/10-80% RH-10∘ ila +40∘/10-80% RH-10∘ ila +40∘/10-80% RH
Vertical Table
Model AdıLAS025DB2-FLAS025DB4-F
Piksel Yapılandırması3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)2.522.52
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)240 x 136240 x 136
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Metrekare/Ünite Kasası başına ağırlık (kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.3
Servis erişimiÖn veya ArkaÖn veya Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)600600
Renk Sıcaklığı3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)160/140160/140
Parlaklık Tekdüzeliği≥97％≥97％
Renk Tekdüzeliği±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı7,0007,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)1616
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)54/18054/180
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)874874
Güç Kaynağı (V)100 ~ 240100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)3,0003,000
Ömür
(Yarı parlaklık)*		100,000100,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi-10∘ ila +40∘/10-80% RH-10∘ ila +40∘/10-80% RH

Ürünün kullanım ömrü özelliği, LED paketin özelliklerine bağlıdır.
**Modeller bölgeye göre değişebilir. Kullanılabilirlik için yerel servis ekibine danışın.

Vertical Table
Model AdıLAS012DB7-FLAS014DB7-FLAS015DB7-F
Piksel Yapılandırması3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)1.261.4541.575
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)480 x 270416 x 234384 x 216
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Metrekare/Ünite Kasası başına ağırlık (kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.35.2/25.3
Servis erişimiÖn veya ArkaÖn veya ArkaÖn veya Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)600600600
Renk Sıcaklığı3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)160/140160/140160/140
Parlaklık Tekdüzeliği≥97％≥97％≥97％
Renk Tekdüzeliği±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı7,0007,0007,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)161616
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)54/18054/18054/180
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)874874874
Güç Kaynağı (V)100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)3,0003,0003,000
Ömür
(Yarı parlaklık)*		100,00050,000100,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi-10∘ ila +40∘/10-80% RH-10∘ ila +40∘/10-80% RH-10∘ ila +40∘/10-80% RH
Vertical Table
Model AdıLAS018DB7-FLAS025DB7-F
Piksel Yapılandırması3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)1.892.52
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)320 x 180240 x 136
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)604.8x340.2x72.5604.8x340.2x72.5
Metrekare/Ünite Kasası başına ağırlık (kg)5.2/25.35.2/25.3
Servis erişimiÖn veya ArkaÖn veya Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)600600
Renk Sıcaklığı3,000 - 10,0003,000 - 10,000
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)160/140160/140
Parlaklık Tekdüzeliği≥97％≥97％
Renk Tekdüzeliği±0.003Cx,Cy±0.003Cx,Cy
Kontrast Oranı7,0007,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)1616
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)54/18054/180
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)874874
Güç Kaynağı (V)100 ~ 240100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)3,0003,000
Ömür
(Yarı parlaklık)*		50,000100,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi-10∘ ila +40∘/10-80% RH-10∘ ila +40∘/10-80% RH

Ürünün kullanım ömrü özelliği, LED paketin özelliklerine bağlıdır.
**Modeller bölgeye göre değişebilir. Kullanılabilirlik için yerel servis ekibine danışın.