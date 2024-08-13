About Cookies on This Site

LAE Standard-Q

LG’nin ekran konusundaki profesyonelliğini işinize taşıyın! LG LAE Standart Q ekranlar ve paneller, kolay kurulumu ile iç mekanlar için ideal ekran çözümleri ile yanınızda!

D01_ID_LED-Signage_hero_01_M01_LAE-Q-Standard_1554700862317

LAE-Q Standart

LAE-Q Standart serisi, kolay ve kusursuz ekran kurulumu sağlayan hassas işlenmiş alüminyum döküm çerçeveler ile çeşitli iç mekan kurulumları için uygundur.

D03_ID-LAE-Q-01-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702200988

1.200nit Yüksek Parlaklık

Doğal veya iç mekan aydınlatması ile geniş bir mekana kurulduğunda, bu yüksek parlaklıklı ürün izleyicinin dikkatini hemen çeker ve mesajınızı etkin bir şekilde iletir.

D04_ID-LAE-Q-02-Die-Cast-Aluminum-Frame-Design_1554420923536

Alüminyum Pres Döküm Çerçeve Tasarımı

Her zaman kusursuz ekranlar sunmak için ünite kasaları net açılara ve yüzeylere sahiptir.

D05_ID-LAE-Q-03-Simple-Locking-System_1554420965737

Pratik Kilitleme Sistemi

Ekstra alet gerektirmeyen her ünite kutusunun arkasında üst ve sol tarafa bağlanan ünite kasalarına kolayca kilitlenen bir kol vardır.

D06_ID-LAE-Q-04-Easy-Maintenance_1554421044167

Takılabilir Güç ve Kontrol Modülleri

Ünite kasalarına takılı güç ve kontrol modülleri kolayca çıkarılabilir ve olası sorunları düzeltmeyi kolaylaştırır.

D07_ID-LAE-Q-05-Front-or-Rear_1554421094259

Ön veya Arka Servis Kolaylığı ve Bakım

Ürün, müşterilerin kurulum ortamlarına göre seçim yapmalarına izin veren ve kurulum ve bakım işlemlerindeki kısıtlamaları en aza indiren, hem önden hem de arkadan erişim imkanı sunar.

D08_ID-LED-06-Uniform-Picture-Quality__1554421157872

Tekdüze Resim Kalitesi

Üretimin her adımı titiz bir şekilde yönetilirken, fabrika kalibrasyonu LED üniteleri arasında tutarlı kalite sağlar. Ekran,%97 parlaklık tekdüzeliği ile kusursuz içerik sağlar.

D09_ID-LED-07-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy__1554421206882

Renk Doğruluğu ile Canlılık

LG’nin titiz kalite standartları aynı zamanda LG LED tabelalarının, nesnelerin orijinal renklerini bozulma olmadan canlı bir şekilde gösteren doğru renkleri üretmelerini sağlar.

D10_ID-LED-08-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product__1554421258234

RoHS Sertifikalı Güvenli Ürün

RoHS sertifikasına sahip olan tüm LG LED tabela modelleri çevreye ve insanlara zararlı malzemelerin kullanılmadığı çevre dostu ürünlerdir.

Model Adı
LAE026DD3-Q
LAE026DD4-Q
LAE039DD3-Q
LAE039DD4-Q
Piksel Yapılandırması
3’ü 1 arada SMD
3’ü 1 arada SMD
3’ü 1 arada SMD
3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)
2.60
2.60
3.91
3.91
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)
192x192
192x192
128x128
128x128
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)
500x500x81
500x500x81
500x500x81
500x500x81
Ünite Kasası/Metrekare başına ağırlık (kg)
7.5/30.0
7.5/30.0
7.5/30.0
7.5/30.0
Servis erişimi
Ön veya Arka
Ön veya Arka
Ön veya Arka
Ön veya Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)
1,200
1,200
1,200
1,200
Renk Sıcaklığı
6,500
6,500
6,500
6,500
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)
160/160
160/160
160/160
160/160
Parlaklık Tekdüzeliği
≥％97
≥％97
≥％97
≥％97
Renk Tekdüzeliği
±0,003CxCy
±0,003CxCy
±0,003CxCy
±0,003CxCy
Kontrast Oranı
5,000
5,000
5,000
5,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)
13
13
14
14
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)
56/168
56/168
56/168
56/168
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)
672
672
672
672
Güç Kaynağı (V)
100 ~ 240
100 ~ 240
100 ~ 240
100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)
1,920
1,920
3,840
3,840
Ömür (Yarı parlaklık)*
80,000
50,000
80,000
80,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi
-10°ila +45°/％0~80 RH
-10°ila +45°/％0~80 RH
-10°ila +45°/％0~80 RH
-10°ila +45°/％0~80 RH

Ürünün kullanım ömrü özelliği, LED paketin özelliklerine bağlıdır.
**Modeller bölgeye göre değişebilir. Kullanılabilirlik için yerel servis ekibine danışın.