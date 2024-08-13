About Cookies on This Site

LAC Curved

LG LAC kavisli ekran serisinin yüksek parlaklık ve görüntü kalitesi ile dikkatleri üzerinize çekmeye hazır mısınız? Çevre dostu, dayanıklı ve güvenli tasarımlarıyla LG LAC kavisli ekran serisini keşfedin!

D01_ID_LED-Signage-Indoor_hero_05_M02_Curved_1521096957510

LAC Kavisli

LAC Kavisli serisi hem içbükey hem de dışbükey kavisli formatları destekler. Son derece esnek, ultra ince, süper hafiftir ve tam siyah LED’e sahiptir.

D03_ID-LAC-Curved-01-Design-Flexibility_1554419463525

Tasarım Esnekliği

Her ünite kasası, beş açıyla 20 dereceye kadar ayarlanabilir ve gerçek bir kavisli tasarım sunan 1.430 R'ye kadar eğriliği destekler. 2,864 m çapında dairesel bir ekran oluşturmak için sadece 18 panel gerekir.

D04_ID-LAC-Curved-02-1,200nit-High-Brightness_full_1554702291607

1.200nit Yüksek Parlaklık

Doğal veya iç mekan aydınlatması ile geniş bir mekana kurulduğunda, bu yüksek parlaklıklı ürün izleyicinin dikkatini hemen çeker ve mesajınızı etkin bir şekilde iletir.

D05_ID-LAC-Curved-03-IP30-Secured-Design_1554419574929

IP30 Güvenli Tasarım

İç mekanda kullanım için tasarlanmış olmasına rağmen, IP30 sınıfı bu ürün olağanüstü dayanıklılığa sahiptir. IP30, LED ünite kasası için Φ2,5 mm veya daha büyük (örneğin, vidalar) cisimlere karşı koruma sağlar.

D06_ID-LAC-Curved-04-Front-or-Rear-Fin_1554419621916

Ön veya Arka Servis Kolaylığı

Ürün, müşterilerin kurulum ortamlarına göre seçim yapmalarına izin veren ve kurulum ve bakım işlemlerindeki kısıtlamaları en aza indiren, önden veya arkadan erişim imkanı sunar.

D07_ID-LAC-Curved-05-Attachable-Power-and-Control-Modules-Fin_1554419657873

Takılabilir Güç ve Kontrol Modülleri

Ünite kasalarına takılı güç ve kontrol modülleri kolayca çıkarılabilir ve olası sorunları düzeltmeyi kolaylaştırır.

D08_ID-LAC-Curved-06-Simple-Magnetic-Connection-Fin_1554419846610

Ön veya Arka Servis Kolaylığı

Ürün, müşterilerin kurulum ortamlarına göre seçim yapmalarına izin veren ve kurulum ve bakım işlemlerindeki kısıtlamaları en aza indiren, önden veya arkadan erişim imkanı sunar.

D09_ID-LED-07-Uniform-Picture-Quality_1554419895470

Tekdüze Resim Kalitesi

Üretimin her adımı titiz bir şekilde yönetilirken, fabrika kalibrasyonu LED üniteleri arasında tutarlı kalite sağlar. Ekran,%97 parlaklık tekdüzeliği ile kusursuz içerik sağlar.

D10_ID-LED-08-Vividness-with-Color-Accuracy_1554419931218

Renk Doğruluğu ile Canlılık

LG’nin titiz kalite standartları aynı zamanda LG LED tabelalarının, nesnelerin orijinal renklerini bozulma olmadan canlı bir şekilde gösteren doğru renkleri üretmelerini sağlar.

D11_ID-LED-09-RoHS-Certified-Safe-Product_1554419971582

RoHS Sertifikalı Güvenli Ürün

RoHS sertifikasına sahip olan tüm LG LED tabela modelleri çevreye ve insanlara zararlı malzemelerin kullanılmadığı çevre dostu ürünlerdir.

Model AdıLAC025DD3LAC025DD4LAC029DD3LAC029DD4
Piksel Yapılandırması3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)2.502.502.902.97
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)200x200200x200168x168168x168
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)500x500x84500x500x84500x500x84500x500x84
Ünite Kasası/Metrekare başına ağırlık (kg)8.9/35.68.9/35.68.9/35.68.9/35.6
Servis erişimiÖn veya ArkaÖn veya ArkaÖn veya ArkaÖn veya Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)1,2001,2001,2001,200
Renk Sıcaklığı6,5006,5006,5006,500
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)160/160160/160160/160160/160
Parlaklık Tekdüzeliği≥％97≥％97≥％97≥％97
Renk Tekdüzeliği±0,003CxCy±0,003CxCy±0,003CxCy±0,003CxCy
Kontrast Oranı5,0005,0005,0005,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)13131313
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)50/15050/15050/15050/150
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)600600600600
Güç Kaynağı (V)100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)1,9201,9201,9201,920
Ömür (Yarı parlaklık)*80,00050,00080,00050,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi-10°ila +45°/％0~80 RH-10°ila +45°/％0~80 RH-10°ila +45°/％0~80 RH-10°ila +45°/％0~80 RH

Ürünün kullanım ömrü özelliği, LED paketin özelliklerine bağlıdır.
**Modeller bölgeye göre değişebilir. Kullanılabilirlik için yerel servis ekibine danışın

Model AdıLAC039DD3LAC039DD4
Piksel Yapılandırması3’ü 1 arada SMD3’ü 1 arada SMD
Piksel Sıklığı (mm)3.913.91
Ünite Kasası Çözünürlüğü (GxY)128x128128x128
Ünite Kasası Boyutları (G x Y x D, mm)500x500x84500x500x84
Ünite Kasası/Metrekare başına ağırlık (kg)8.9/35.68.9/35.6
Servis erişimiÖn veya ArkaÖn veya Arka
Min. Parlaklık (Kalibrasyondan sonra)1,2001,200
Renk Sıcaklığı6,5006,500
Görsel İzleme Açısı (Yatay/Dikey)160/160160/160
Parlaklık Tekdüzeliği≥％97≥％97
Renk Tekdüzeliği±0,003CxCy±0,003CxCy
Kontrast Oranı5,0005,000
İşleme Derinliği (bit)1414
Güç Tüketimi (W/Ünite, Ort./Maks.)50/15050/150
Güç Tüketimi(W/㎡, Maks.)600600
Güç Kaynağı (V)100 ~ 240100 ~ 240
Yenileme Hızı (Hz)3,8403,840
Ömür (Yarı parlaklık)*80,00050,000
Çalışma Sıcaklığı (℃)/Nemi-10°ila +45°/％0~80 RH-10°ila +45°/％0~80 RH

Ürünün kullanım ömrü özelliği, LED paketin özelliklerine bağlıdır.
**Modeller bölgeye göre değişebilir. Kullanılabilirlik için yerel servis ekibine danışın.