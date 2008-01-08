LG ELECTRONICS UNVEILS FOUR PLASMA HDTV SERIES

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1.7-inch ‘Super Slim,’ Wireless and LED Backlight Models Lead LG Innovations
LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2008– LG Electronics today unveiled its stylish 2008 LCD HDTV line – eight series, 24 models, 17 with “Full HD” 1080p display capability – with screen sizes ranging from 19- to 52-inches. The line features multiple design and technological innovations, including a stunningly designed 1.7-inch thin LCD, a unique wireless HDTV and a model with LED backlighting technology.
The new LCD HDTVs combine eye-catching design with enhanced features to deliver superior picture quality and enhanced functionality. With a striking, slim silhouette, red-coloured back and round aperture with LED light, the flagship 1.7-inch thin LGX Super Slim is the epitome of elegance. Styling transcends the line, as series including the LG70, LG71 and LG75, include a unique teardrop design, red color accenting and a “high-gloss” black finish.
A new invisible speaker system further accentuates the beauty of the LCD HDTV line. This unique system incorporates speaker actuators around the perimeter of the entire bezel, eliminating traditional speaker drivers and associated grills. This not only allows for a sleek, finished look, but also offers a wider “sweet spot” by creating a virtual “wall” of sound. What’s more, LG’s new “Clear Voice” technology automatically enhances the sound frequency range of the dialogue even when background noise swells.
But beautiful design is only part of the story. The new LG LCD line also delivers on picture performance. Other advanced features, including TruMotion 120Hz technology, wireless connectivity and Image Science Foundation custom calibration certification (ISFccc) provide more options for consumers seeking premium LCD HDTV performance (Please see separate release on picture quality). LG’s 2008 LCD line is on display at the 2008 International CES® (Booth #8214, Central Hall, Las Vegas Convention Centre).
LG’S NEW LCDS: OPULENT DESIGN, DISTINCTIVE COLOR ACCENT
• LG75 LCD HDTV LED Backlit LCD (Size: 47-inch)– A CES 2008 “Innovations Honouree,” the LG75 is a “Full HD” 1080p LCD HDTV combining LED backlighting technology, enhanced functionality and elegant design. The LED backlight is partitioned into 128 light-emitting diodes, enabling local dimming to provide quick response to changing images. The local dimming ability of the LED backlight can make it more energy efficient too. When combined with LG’s TruMotion 120Hz technology, consumers will enjoy one of the highest picture qualities available in the market today. Key features include:
o 1,000,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio
o TruMotion 120Hz technology
o Invisible Speaker System
o Intelligent Sensor for automatic optimization of brightness and color
o 24p TruCinema
o ISFccc Calibration Ready
o Content-specific AV modes that automatically tailor settings for movies, sports or games
o Four HDMI with 1.3 Deep Color
o USB 2.0 jack for viewing JPEG photos or listening to MP3 music files.
o Clear Voice technology
o LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment
• LG71 Wireless LCD HDTV Series (Sizes: 47- and 52-inch) - A CES 2008 “Innovations Honouree,” the stylish LG71 wireless “Full HD” 1080p LCD HDTV features LG’s “teardrop” design and is perfect for consumers who are looking to eliminate unsightly wires and external components. Its integrated 802.11n Wireless System allows a clean wall installation without down-converting signals. The unit comes with a separate wireless receiver with a 50-foot radius (approx.), allowing other devices to be placed nearby, hidden in a cabinet or entertainment console. The full-featured receiver includes four HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color inputs for cable, satellite, DVD, HDTV and other sources. Key features include:
o 20,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio
o TruMotion 120Hz technology
o 802.11n Wireless System
o Invisible Speaker System
o Intelligent Sensor for automatic optimization of brightness and color
o 24p TruCinema
o ISFccc Calibration Ready
o Four HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color
o USB 2.0 jack for viewing JPEG photos or listening to MP3 music files
o Clear Voice technology
o LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment
• LG70 LCD HDTV Series (Sizes: 32-, 42-, 47- and 52-inch) - The LG70 series’ elegant “teardrop” design is accentuated with clean lines, LG’s invisible speaker system, soft touch controls and distinctive red color accents to create a truly premium HDTV. The LG70 series has an ultra-high 20,000:1 contrast ratio, and “Full HD” 1080p resolution with TruMotion 120Hz technology. It also features LG’s Intelligent Sensor which automatically adjusts picture settings according to room lighting. Key features include:
o 20,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio
o TruMotion 120Hz technology
o Invisible Speaker System
o Intelligent Sensor for automatic optimization of brightness and color
o 24p TruCinema
o ISFccc Calibration Ready
o Four HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color
o USB 2.0 jack for viewing JPEG photos or listening to MP3 music files.
o Clear Voice technology
o LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment
• LGX LCD HDTV Super Slim (Size: 42-inch)– A CES 2008 “Innovations Honouree,” the stunning 1.7-inch thin LGX LCD HDTV Super Slim is ideal for the modern living environment. Its striking, slim silhouette, red-coloured back and round aperture with LED light address the growing demand for a superior viewing experience that complements today’s elegant home styles. Key features include:
o 15:000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio
o TruMotion 120Hz technology
o Invisible Speaker System
o Intelligent Sensor for automatic optimization of brightness and color
o 24p TruCinema
o ISFccc Calibration Ready
o Four HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color
o USB 2.0 jack for viewing JPEG photos or listening to MP3 music files.
o Clear Voice technology to enhance dialogue when background noise swells
o LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment
• LG60 LCD HDTV Series (Sizes: 32-, 37-, 42-, 47- and 52-inch)– LG’s thin LG60 LCD HDTV Series has all the features and functionalities of the LGX LCD HDTV Super Slim model (see above).
• LG50 LCD HDTV Series (Sizes: 37-, 42-, 47- and 52-inch) - The LG50 series’ slim profile, black high-gloss finish and invisible speaker system create a clean, high quality look with performance to match. These “Full HD” 1080p sets feature LG’s proprietary Intelligent Sensor, which automatically adjusts the picture to ensure that its quality excels in all viewing conditions, and an expert mode for custom picture calibration. Other features include:
o 15,000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio
o Intelligent Sensor for automatic optimization of brightness and color
o 24p TruCinema
o ISFccc Calibration Ready
o Three HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color
o USB 2.0 jack for viewing JPEG photos or listening to MP3 music files.
o Clear Voice technology to enhance dialogue when background noise swells
o LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment
• LG40 LCD HDTV (Size: 32-inch)– The LG40’s stylish design, color accent and built-in DVD player makes it the ideal HDTV for secondary rooms such as bedrooms and home offices. Balanced on a curved pedestal, the 32-inch LCD features a side vacuum-loading DVD player. Its red back accent is visible from the front creating an elegant and refined look. Other features include:
o 12:000:1 Dynamic Contrast Ratio
o Three HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color
o Content-specific AV modes that automatically tailor settings for movies, sports or games
o Clear Voice technology to enhance dialogue when background noise swells
o LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment
• LG30 LCD HDTV Series (Sizes: 19-, 22-, 26-, 32-, 37- and 42-inch) - The LG30 series is LG’s 720p LCD HDTV line. It offers consumers a wide range of screen sizes and features invisible speakers that enhance its sleek, modern look. Other features include:
o Content-specific AV modes that automatically tailor settings for movies, sports or games
o Three HDMI 1.3 with Deep Color (26-inch and larger sets only)
o Clear Voice technology to enhance dialogue when background noise swells
o LG SimpLinkTM connectivity to control other LG SimpLink-compatible equipment (26-inch and larger sets only)