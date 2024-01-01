Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Portable Blu-ray Player with 9" Wide Screen

BP691B

BP691B

PICTURE & SOUND

  • Video DAC

    162MHZ/12bit

  • NTSC/PAL Hz

    60Hz

  • xvYCC

    Yes

  • Video Enhancement

    Yes

  • Audio DAC

    192KHz/24bit

  • DD 2ch Down Mix

    Yes

  • Digital Audio Output

    SPDIF & HDMI

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • 3D Surround Effect

    Yes

  • Re-Encoder - DTS Only

    Yes

  • LPCM Conversion (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)

    Yes - SPDIF & HDMI

AV FORMAT

  • Video Format

    MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), DivX, DivX HD, MKV, AVC Rec, AVCHD

  • Audio Format (Bitstream)

    LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2(PCM only), MP3(PCM only), WMA(PCM only)

  • Audio Format (Decoding)

    LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC

PLAYABLE FORMAT

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes (MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV)

  • BD-RE

    Yes (MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV)

  • DVD (PAL / NTSC)

    Yes/Yes

  • DVD+RW/+R

    Yes

  • DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • AUDIO-CD

    Yes

  • DTS CD

    Yes

CONVENIENCE

  • SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)

    Yes

  • Time bar

    Yes

  • Cinema zoom

    Yes

  • Quick Loading

    Yes

  • Quick booting

    Yes

  • Firmware update

    Yes - USB, Disc

  • Wired Network

    Yes

