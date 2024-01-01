We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Portable Blu-ray Player with 9" Wide Screen
All Spec
PICTURE & SOUND
-
Video DAC
162MHZ/12bit
-
NTSC/PAL Hz
60Hz
-
xvYCC
Yes
-
Video Enhancement
Yes
-
Audio DAC
192KHz/24bit
-
DD 2ch Down Mix
Yes
-
Digital Audio Output
SPDIF & HDMI
-
Speaker
Yes
-
3D Surround Effect
Yes
-
Re-Encoder - DTS Only
Yes
-
LPCM Conversion (DTS HD, Dolby TrueHD)
Yes - SPDIF & HDMI
AV FORMAT
-
Video Format
MPEG2, MPEG4 AVC (H.264), SMPTE VC1 (VC-9), DivX, DivX HD, MKV, AVC Rec, AVCHD
-
Audio Format (Bitstream)
LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2(PCM only), MP3(PCM only), WMA(PCM only)
-
Audio Format (Decoding)
LPCM, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby TrueHD, DTS, DTS-HD MA, MPEG 1/2 L2, MP3, WMA, AAC
PLAYABLE FORMAT
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes (MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV)
-
BD-RE
Yes (MP3, JPEG, PNG, WMA, DivX, BDAV, BDMV)
-
DVD (PAL / NTSC)
Yes/Yes
-
DVD+RW/+R
Yes
-
DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)
Yes
-
CD-R/-RW
Yes
-
AUDIO-CD
Yes
-
DTS CD
Yes
CONVENIENCE
-
SIMPLINK (HDMI-CEC)
Yes
-
Time bar
Yes
-
Cinema zoom
Yes
-
Quick Loading
Yes
-
Quick booting
Yes
-
Firmware update
Yes - USB, Disc
-
Wired Network
Yes
