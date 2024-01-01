Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Digital TV Recorder with 320Gb Hard Disk Drive and DVD Recorder

LG Digital TV Recorder with 320Gb Hard Disk Drive and DVD Recorder

RHT399H

LG Digital TV Recorder with 320Gb Hard Disk Drive and DVD Recorder

PICTURE & SOUND

  • Video DAC

    54MHz/10bit

  • DRC On/Off

    Yes

  • Progressive Scan

    Yes

  • 1080p Upscaling

    Yes

  • 1080i Upscaling

    Yes

  • Audio DAC

    192KHz/24bit

  • Dolby Digital Support

    Yes

  • DTS Support

    Yes

PLAYABLE DISC

  • DVD (PAL / NTSC)

    Yes/Yes

  • DVD-RAM

    Yes

  • DVD+RW/+R

    Yes

  • DVD-R/DVD+R (8.5GB Double Layer)

    No/Yes

  • DVD-RW / -R (VR/ Video Mode)

    Yes

  • VCD / SVCD

    Yes

  • CD-R/-RW

    Yes

  • JPEG / MP3 / MP3 ID Tag / WMA

    Yes

  • AUDIO-CD

    Yes

  • MPEG4

    Yes

  • DivX

    Yes

RECORDING CONVENIENCE

  • DVD Recorder

    Yes

  • Time-Shift

    Yes

  • Chasing Playback

    Yes

  • Clip Recording

    Yes

  • DVDPlayback while HDDRecording

    Yes

  • HDDPlayback while DVDRecording

    Yes

  • RGB Recording

    Yes

  • DVB-T Recording

    Yes

  • Bi-lingual Recording

    Yes

  • Instant Timer Recording

    Yes

RECORDABLE DISC

  • DVD-RAM

    Yes

  • DVD+RW / +R

    (VR Mode) Yes

  • [VR Mode]

    Yes

  • DVD+R (8.5GB Double Layer)

    Yes

  • DVD-RW / -R

    (VR/ Video Mode) Yes

  • [VR/ Video Mode]

    Yes

CONNECTION

  • USB

    Yes

  • DV Terminal (Input, 1394)

    Yes

  • Composite-Audio L/ R

    Yes

REAR PANEL

  • Digital Audio Output (Optical / Coaxial)

    (Yes/Yes)

  • Analog Video Output

    Composite: No, S-Video: Yes, Component: Yes

  • Analog Video Input

    Composite: No, S-Video: Yes, Component: Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital 5.1Ch Output

    Yes

  • Scart

    Yes

  • Terrestrial RF Input/ Output

    Yes

  • S-Video

    Yes

POWER

  • Power-Off Consumption

    Under 1W

DIMENSION

  • Set (WXHXD) (mm)

    430 x 49 x 275

  • Weight Net (Kg)

    3.74

ACCESSSORIES

  • AV RCA Cable

    Yes

  • AC Adaptor & Power Cord

    Yes

