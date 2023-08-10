We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" UHD Commercial TV
All Spec
Screen Size
43"
Backlight Type
LED (Direct)
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
Brightness (cd/m²)
400
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
Analog
• (PAL/SECAM)
Digital
•
XD Engine
•
Aspect Ratio
• 6 modes (16:9, Original, Full wide, 4:3, Vertical Zoom, All-Direction Zoom)
HDR 10 / HDR Dolby Vision
• / -
Audio Output
Speaker System
2.0 ch
Sound Mode
• 6 modes (Standard, Cinema, Clear Voice III, Sports, Music, Game)
Clear Voice
• (Clear VoiceⅢ)
Solution Type
Pro:Centric (Smart, Direct, V)
Data Streaming (IP & RF)
•
RF (1/2Tuner)
• (1 Tuner)
HCAP (GEM/FLASH/HTML)br※ Service Carousel (TLL/XML)
GEM / Flash / HTML5
Pro:Centric Application (version)
PCA 3.8
DRM
Pro:Idiom
Smart
webOS 4.0, Quick Menu 2.0, Smart Home (Launcher Bar), Quick Access, Voice Recognition, Web Browser, Pre-loaded App, SDP Server Compatibility, Magic Remote Compatibility, Soft AP, Wi-Fi (ac), Screen Share (Miracast), Smart Share (DLNA), LG TV Plus App, DIAL, MHL, Bluetooth Audio Playback, LG Sound Sync/bluetooth, Mobile Connection Overlay, Music Player, IoT (Ready, MR 11/4W), BEACON
Hospitality
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu, Lock mode (Limited), Welcome Screen, Insert Image, One Channel Map, External Speaker Out, Instant ON, External Power, VLAN ID, RJP Interface, External Clock Compatibility, Clock (World Clock / Alarm), 360 Viewer, Healthcare Headphone Mode
Function
EzManager(Simplicity), USB Cloning, Wake on RF, WOL, SNMP, Diagnostics, SI Compatible (TVLink Interactive), HTNG-CEC (1.4), HDMI-CEC (1.4), IR Out, Multi IR Code, Auto Off / Sleep Timer, Smart Energy Saving, Motion Eye Care
Set Side
HDMI 2.0, USB 2.0 (2), CI Slot
Set Rear
RF In (2), AV In, Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video), Digital Audio Out (Optical), HDMI/HDCP Input 2.0, RS-232C (Control & Service), Headphone Out, Clock Interface (RJ12), RJ45 for Ethernet/Aux, External Speaker Out
Vesa
200 X 200
W x H x D / weight (with stand)
977 x 630 x 303 / 11.5 kg
W x H x D / Weight (without stand)
977 x 575 x 71.7 (SPK: 80.8) / 8.3 kg
W x H x D / weight (Packing)
1,147 x 660 x 175 / 13.9 kg
Voltage, Hz
100 ~ 240V, 50/60Hz
Max
116.2
Typical
91.1
Energy saving (Min / Med / Max)
72.88 / 50.105 / 27.33
Stand-by
0.3
Region
Europe
