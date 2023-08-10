We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Interactive Digital Board TR3BF Series
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
75
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Back Light Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
-
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Brightness(Typ., cd/m², w/ Protection Glass)
-
330
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
-
178 x 178
-
Response Time
-
8ms(G to G)
-
Life Time (Typ.)
-
30,000 Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours
-
16Hr
-
Orientation
-
Landscape
-
(Input) Video / Audio
-
HDMI (3), RGB / Audio In
-
(Input) External Control
-
RS232C In, RJ45
-
(Input) USB
-
USB 2.0 (3, Front : 2ea, Bottom side: 1ea Only for software update), USB 3.0 (3), Touch Out(USB2.0,B Type) (2)
-
(Output) Video / Audio
-
HDMI (1), Optical Output / Audio Out
-
Bezel Color
-
Black
-
Bezel Width(Off Bezel)
-
Top/Right/Left:17.7mm, Bottom:45.7mm
-
Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)
-
1,709×1,020×86mm
-
Weight (Head)
-
53kg
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) with pallet
-
1,950×1,266×285mm
-
Packed Weight
-
85kg
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
800 x 400
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)
-
175W / 294W
-
Speaker
-
Built in 24W (12W + 12W)
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes (EU Only) / No
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes
-
Basic
-
Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Control
-
Embedded Writing Software
-
Yes
-
Touch type
-
IR
-
Available object size for touch
-
Ø3 mm ↑
-
Response Time
-
60ms ↓ (Android) / 100ms ↓ (Windows)
-
Accuracy
-
1.5mm
-
Interface
-
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
-
4T (Anti-Glare)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
-
87%
-
Operating System Support
-
Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android (WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)
-
Multi touch point
-
Max 20 points / Max 10 writing
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
