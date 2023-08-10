About Cookies on This Site

Interactive Digital Board TR3BF Series

86TR3BF-B

Interactive Digital Board TR3BF Series

PANEL

Screen Size

86

Panel Technology

IPS

Back Light Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16 : 9

Native Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness(Typ., cd/m², w/ Protection Glass)

330

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Viewing Angle (H x V)

178 x 178

Response Time

8ms(G to G)

Life Time (Typ.)

30,000 Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours

16Hr

Orientation

Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

(Input) Video / Audio

HDMI (3), RGB / Audio In

(Input) External Control

RS232C In, RJ45

(Input) USB

USB 2.0 (3, Front : 2ea, Bottom side: 1ea Only for software update), USB 3.0 (3), Touch Out(USB2.0,B Type) (2)

(Output) Video / Audio

HDMI (1), Optical Output / Audio Out

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Color

Black

Bezel Width(Off Bezel)

Top/Right/Left:17.7mm, Bottom:45.7mm

Monitor Dimension (W × H × D)

1,957×1,160×86mm

Weight (Head)

67kg

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) with pallet

2,230×1,499×285mm

Packed Weight

109kg

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

800 x 600

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0 °C to 40 °C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

Power Consumption (Typ. / Max.)

365W / 419W

SOUND

Speaker

Built in 24W (12W + 12W)

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE

ErP / Energy Star

Yes(EU Only) / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS Type Compatible

Yes

ACCESSORY

Basic

Power Cord 3 M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5 M*1, HDMI Cable 3 M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Control

SPECIAL FEATURE

Embedded Writing Software

Yes

TOUCH SPECIFICATIONS

Touch type

IR

Available object size for touch

Ø3 mm ↑

Response Time

60ms ↓ (Android) / 100ms ↓ (Windows)

Accuracy

1.5mm

Interface

USB 2.0

Protection Glass Thickness

4T (Anti-Glare)

Protection Glass Transmission

87%

Operating System Support

Windows 7/8/10/WindowsXP/Linux/Mac/Android (WindowsXP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

Multi touch point

Max 20 points / Max 10 writing

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(86TR3BF-B)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(86TR3BF-B)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(86TR3BF-BJ)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(86TR3BF-B)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(86TR3BF-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.