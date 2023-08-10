We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
55" 500 nits FHD 60 Hz 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall
All Spec
-
Screen Size
-
55"
-
Panel Technology
-
IPS
-
Backlight Type
-
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Native Resolution
-
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Brightness
-
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
-
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
-
500,000:1
-
Colour gamut
-
NTSC 72%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
-
178x178
-
Colour Depth
-
10bit ( Dethering), 1.07 billion colors
-
Response Time
-
8ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
-
28%
-
Life time
-
60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
-
24/7
-
Orientation
-
Portrait & Landscape
-
Input
-
HDMI (2, HDCP2.2),DP (1, HDCP2.2),DVI-D (1, HDCP1.4),Audio In (1),RS232C IN (1),RJ45(LAN) (1),IR IN (1)
-
USB
-
USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
Output
-
DP Out (1, Input : HDMI / DVI / DP),Audio out (1),RS232C OUT (1),RJ45(LAN) (1)
-
Bezel Colour
-
Black
-
Bezel Width
-
Even bezel : 0.44mm
-
Weight(Head)
-
16.8Kg
-
Packed Weight
-
23.6 kg
-
Weight(Head+Stand)
-
1210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
-
1353 x 855 x 263mm
-
Handle
-
Yes
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
-
600 x 400 mm
-
Internal Memory
-
8GB
-
Temperature Sensor
-
Yes
-
Current Sensor
-
Yes
-
BLU Sensor
-
Yes
-
Local Key Operation
-
Yes
-
webOS ver.
-
webOS 4.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
-
Yes
-
Group Manager
-
Yes
-
USB Plug & Play
-
Yes
-
Fail over
-
Yes
-
No Signal Image
-
Yes
-
RS-232C Sync
-
Yes
-
Local Network Sync
-
Yes
-
Video Tag
-
Yes (2)
-
Play via URL
-
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
-
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
-
Yes
-
Gapless Playback
-
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
-
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
Setting Data Cloning
-
Yes
-
SNMP
-
Yes
-
ISM Method
-
Yes
-
Auto Set ID
-
Yes
-
Status Mailing
-
Yes
-
Control Manager
-
Yes
-
Crestron Inside
-
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
Yes
-
PM Mode
-
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
-
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
-
Yes
-
SI Server Setting
-
Yes
-
webRTC
-
Yes
-
Pro:Idiom
-
Yes
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
-
Yes
-
Scan Inversion
-
Yes
-
Operation Temperature
-
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
-
10 % to 80 %
-
Power Supply
-
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
-
Built-In Power
-
Typ.
-
200W
-
Max.
-
250 W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
-
682 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 853 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
105W
-
DPM
-
0.5W
-
Power off
-
0.5 W
-
Safety
-
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
-
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP / Energy Star
-
Yes(EU Only) / Energy Star 8.0
-
OPS type compatible
-
Yes (Piggyback)
-
SuperSign CMS
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
-
Yes / Yes
-
SuperSign WB
-
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
-
Yes
-
Signage 365 Care
-
Yes
-
OSD
-
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
-
Basic
-
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual
-
Optional
-
Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)
-
Smart Calibration
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
