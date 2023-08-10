About Cookies on This Site

55SVM5F

55" 500 nits FHD 60 Hz 0.44mm Even Bezel Video Wall

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

55"

Panel Technology

IPS

Backlight Type

Direct

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Native Resolution

1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

Refresh Rate

60Hz

Brightness

500nit (Typ.)

Contrast Ratio

1,100:1

Dynamic CR

500,000:1

Colour gamut

NTSC 72%

Viewing Angle(H x V)

178x178

Colour Depth

10bit ( Dethering), 1.07 billion colors

Response Time

8ms (G to G)

Surface Treatment(Haze)

28%

Life time

60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)

Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

24/7

Orientation

Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (2, HDCP2.2),DP (1, HDCP2.2),DVI-D (1, HDCP1.4),Audio In (1),RS232C IN (1),RJ45(LAN) (1),IR IN (1)

USB

USB2.0 Type A(1)

Output

DP Out (1, Input : HDMI / DVI / DP),Audio out (1),RS232C OUT (1),RJ45(LAN) (1)

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Colour

Black

Bezel Width

Even bezel : 0.44mm

Weight(Head)

16.8Kg

Packed Weight

23.6 kg

Weight(Head+Stand)

1210.51 x 681.22 x 86.5mm

Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

1353 x 855 x 263mm

Handle

Yes

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

600 x 400 mm

KEY FEATURE

Internal Memory

8GB

Temperature Sensor

Yes

Current Sensor

Yes

BLU Sensor

Yes

Local Key Operation

Yes

webOS ver.

webOS 4.0

Local Contents Scheduling

Yes

Group Manager

Yes

USB Plug & Play

Yes

Fail over

Yes

No Signal Image

Yes

RS-232C Sync

Yes

Local Network Sync

Yes

Video Tag

Yes (2)

Play via URL

Yes

Screen Rotation

Yes

External Input Rotation

Yes

Gapless Playback

Yes

Tile Mode Setting

Yes (Max. 15x15)

Setting Data Cloning

Yes

SNMP

Yes

ISM Method

Yes

Auto Set ID

Yes

Status Mailing

Yes

Control Manager

Yes

Crestron Inside

Yes

Smart Energy Saving

Yes

PM Mode

Yes

Wake on LAN

Yes

HDMI-CEC

Yes

SI Server Setting

Yes

webRTC

Yes

Pro:Idiom

Yes

W/B Setting by Grey scale

Yes

Scan Inversion

Yes

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10 % to 80 %

POWER

Power Supply

AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

200W

Max.

250 W

BTU (British Thermal Unit)

682 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 853 BTU/Hr(Max)

Smart Energy Saving

105W

DPM

0.5W

Power off

0.5 W

CERTIFICATION

Safety

CB / NRTL

EMC

FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

ErP / Energy Star

Yes(EU Only) / Energy Star 8.0

OPS COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

Yes (Piggyback)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

SuperSign CMS

Yes

SuperSign Control / Control+

Yes / Yes

SuperSign WB

Yes

SuperSign Media Editor

Yes

Signage 365 Care

Yes

LANGUAGE

OSD

English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, Lan calbe, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

Optional

Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V), OPS Kit(KT-OPSF)

SPECIAL FEATURE

Smart Calibration

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(55SVM5F-H)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55SVM5F-H)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(55SVM5F-HJ)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55SVM5F-H)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(55SVM5F-HJ)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55SVM5F-H)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (55SVM5F-HJ)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(55SVM5F-H)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

Specification Sheet

extension : pdf
HSP932-Data-Specsheet-55SVM5F-H.PDF
Download

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.