ARTCOOL MIRROR Indoor Unit, Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, 2.5kW, UVnano™, IonizerPLUS, Wi-Fi ThinQ®
*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API).
*Safe Plus Pre-Filter contains antibacterial properties(Zinc oxide).
Smart Control, Smarter Life
Simple Control with Voice Assistant
Tell your air conditioner exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “Turn on/off the air conditioner.” and the AI speaker will listen and turn on/off the air conditioner.
Connect and Control from Anywhere
The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your air conditioner in a way you never could before. Start your air conditioner with just the tap of a button.
Efficient Product Maintenance
The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. *Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ. *Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Easy-to-Monitor Energy Consumption
The display keeps you informed so you can easily monitor and reduce energy consumption*. *Energy consumption during A/C operation.
Environment-Friendly Refrigerant
Prevent environmental pollution with R32 refrigerant's improved energy efficiency.
Quick and Easy Installation
Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.
A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment
Experience the most comfortable sleeping environment with automatically adjusting functions*. *When the comfort sleep function is activated.
Easy Control in Dark
No need to turn on the light to change mode of your air conditioner by applying GYRO sensor in the remote.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
-
Cooling - Min / Rated / Max (kW)
-
0.89 / 2.5 / 3.7
-
Heating - Min / Rated / Max (kW)
-
0.89 / 3.3 / 4.1
-
Heating -7°C - Rated (W)
-
2600
-
Cooling - Rated (W)
-
656
-
Heating - Rated (W)
-
800
-
EER - W/W
-
3.81
-
S.E.E.R - W/W
-
7.00
-
P design C (kW)
-
2.5
-
COP - W/W
-
4.13
-
S.C.O.P - Average / Warmer (kW)
-
4.0 / 4.9
-
P design H - Average / Warmer (kW)
-
2.5 / 1.3
-
Cooling
-
A++
-
Heating - Average / Warmer
-
A+ / A++
-
Cooling (kWh)
-
125
-
Heating - Average / Warmer (kWh)
-
875 / 371
-
Cooling - S / L / M / H dB(A)
-
19 / 27 / 35 / 41
-
Heating - L / M / H dB(A)
-
27 / 35 / 41
-
Cooling - Power dB(A)
-
59
-
Cooling - S / L / M/ H (m3/min)
-
3.0 / 4.2 / 7.5 / 10.0
-
Cooling - Max (Power) (m3/min)
-
12.5
-
Heating - L / M / H (m3/min)
-
5.6 / 7.2 / 10.0
-
Dehumidification Rate (l/h)
-
1.1
-
Cooling - Min / Rated / Max (A)
-
? / 3.3 / 6.0
-
Heating - Min / Rated / Max (A)
-
? / 4.0 / 7.0
-
Cooling / Heating - Rated (A)
-
3.3 / 4.0
-
Power Supply (Ø / V / Hz)
-
1/220-240/50
-
Circuit Breaker (A)
-
15
-
Power Supply Cable (N x mm2)
-
3 x 1.0
-
Power & Transmission Cable (N x mm2)
-
4 x 1.0 (Including Earth)
-
Dimension (mm)
-
837 X 308 X 192
-
Net Weight (kg)
-
9.9
-
Fan Motor Output (W)
-
30
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
