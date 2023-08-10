About Cookies on This Site

ARTCOOL MIRROR Indoor Unit, Air Conditioner with DUAL Inverter, 2.5kW, UVnano™, IonizerPLUS, Wi-Fi ThinQ®

Front View

UVnano™

A Clean Fan for a Clean Breeze

Removes 99.99%* of bacteria with UV LED light to keep the wind-generating fan clean and fresh.

Verified by TUV

*TUV has verified that 99.99% of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae were removed from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to 4 hours of UV LED lights.

Verified by KTR

*KTR has verified that 99.99% of Staphylococcus aureus, Staphylococcus epidermidis, and Klebsiella pneumoniae were removed from the air conditioner blower fan after being exposed to 4 hours of UV LED lights.
Plasmaster™Ionizer+

Removes 99%* of adhering bacteria and deodorizes**.

Verified by TUV

*TUV has verified to remove 99% of 3 kinds of adhering bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa).

Verified by Intertek

**Intertek has verified that tobacco adhesive odor intensity is reduced from 3.6 to under 1.5 after 60 minutes. (Toluene, Ammonia, Acetic acid).
A woman is stretching on the floor. In the background is the air conditioner and blue air flows out over the woman and the room. The Dual Inverter logo is in the bottom right corner.

Get comfortably cool faster with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.
There is a snowy mountain landscape in the background. The front view of the air conditioner is in the foreground and air blows out of the machine. The LG logo is in the center of the machine with the Dual Inverter logo, ThinQ logo and Dual Inverter 10 Year Warranty logo visible on the sides of the front. The air quality panel is lit up in green on the right side. The Dual Inverter logo is in the bottom right of the video.

Verified by TUV

LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).

Verified by TUV

LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).
A woman lounges on a couch in a living room with the LG air conditioner installed above her on the wall. Blue streams of air are on the image to indicate it is on and cooling the room.

Good Work Goes Unnoticed

Don't get disturbed and sleep soundly with an air conditioner that makes less noise.

*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API).

The inner workings of the DUAL Inverter Compressor are visible through the almost invisible exterior. Nearby is the DUAL Inverter logo and two icons representing the fan and the compressor.
DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Efficient, Faster, Durable, Quieter

Powered by DUAL Inverter Compressor™ Technology.

10-Year Warranty

With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.
Fast, Powerful Cooling and Heating

Stay comfortable all year long, even in extreme climate, with our DUAL Inverter Compressor.
The LG air conditioner is installed on the wall and seen from the side angle. The top panel is flaoting above see the inner filters can be seen. A line from the pre-filter leads out to a magnified circle showing the dust caught in the pre-filter. The SafePlus Pre-Filter logo is shown in the bottom right corner.
Safe Plus Pre-Filter™

Traps Big Dust from the Start

Traps big dust particles and removes 99.9%**of bacteria from the start.

*Safe Plus Pre-Filter contains antibacterial properties(Zinc oxide).

Verified by KOTITI

**KOTITI has verified to remove 99.9% of 3 kinds of bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Escherichia coli).

Verified by FITI

**FITI has verified to remove 99.9% of 3 kinds of bacteria(Staphylococcus aureus, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Escherichia coli).
The LG air conditioner is installed on the wall and seen from the side angle. The top panel is flaoting above see the inner filters can be seen. A line from the pre-filter leads out to a magnified circle showing the dust caught in the pre-filter. The Pre-Filter logo is shown in the bottom right corner.
Traps big dust particles as the first line of defense.
The front view of the LG air conditioner with the exterior completely invisible so the inner workings of the machine can be seen. The machine is working and then a blue light, the auto cleaning mechanism, turns on and washes across the machine with a blue light. The AutoCleaning logo is in the upper right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Voice Control

Remote Control

Monitoring

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your air conditioner exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “Turn on/off the air conditioner.” and the AI speaker will listen and turn on/off the air conditioner.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your air conditioner in a way you never could before. Start your air conditioner with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC. *Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ. *Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Easy-to-Monitor Energy Consumption

The display keeps you informed so you can easily monitor and reduce energy consumption*. *Energy consumption during A/C operation.

Environment-Friendly Refrigerant

Prevent environmental pollution with R32 refrigerant's improved energy efficiency.

Control 4 Levels of Energy Consumption

Control energy consumption with 4 levels based on your needs, whether alone or with family.

Quick and Easy Installation

Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.

A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment

Experience the most comfortable sleeping environment with automatically adjusting functions*. *When the comfort sleep function is activated.

Easy Control in Dark

No need to turn on the light to change mode of your air conditioner by applying GYRO sensor in the remote.

Safety Against Voltage Fluctuation

Enjoy a durable air conditioner with an ability to withstand voltage fluctuation*. *LG Internally tested "rated voltage ± 30%" fluctuation and it may vary depending by environment.

DIMENSIONS

AC09BH
Capacity
2.5kW
Dimensions
[indoor unit] 837 X 308 X 192 <br> [outdoor unit] 717 X 495 X 230
Type
Wall mounted single split air conditioner
Features
UVnano™, IonizerPLUS, Wi-Fi ThinQ®

All Spec

CAPACITY

Cooling - Min / Rated / Max (kW)

0.89 / 2.5 / 3.7

Heating - Min / Rated / Max (kW)

0.89 / 3.3 / 4.1

Heating -7°C - Rated (W)

2600

POWER INPUT

Cooling - Rated (W)

656

Heating - Rated (W)

800

EER

EER - W/W

3.81

S.E.E.R.

S.E.E.R - W/W

7.00

P DESIGN C

P design C (kW)

2.5

COP

COP - W/W

4.13

S.C.O.P

S.C.O.P - Average / Warmer (kW)

4.0 / 4.9

P DESIGN H

P design H - Average / Warmer (kW)

2.5 / 1.3

ENERGY LABEL(A+++ TO D SCALE)

Cooling

A++

Heating - Average / Warmer

A+ / A++

ANNUAL ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Cooling (kWh)

125

Heating - Average / Warmer (kWh)

875 / 371

SOUND PRESSURE

Cooling - S / L / M / H dB(A)

19 / 27 / 35 / 41

Heating - L / M / H dB(A)

27 / 35 / 41

SOUND POWER

Cooling - Power dB(A)

59

AIR FLOW RATE

Cooling - S / L / M/ H (m3/min)

3.0 / 4.2 / 7.5 / 10.0

Cooling - Max (Power) (m3/min)

12.5

Heating - L / M / H (m3/min)

5.6 / 7.2 / 10.0

DEHUMIDIFICATION RATE

Dehumidification Rate (l/h)

1.1

RUNNING CURRENT

Cooling - Min / Rated / Max (A)

? / 3.3 / 6.0

Heating - Min / Rated / Max (A)

? / 4.0 / 7.0

STARTING CURRENT

Cooling / Heating - Rated (A)

3.3 / 4.0

POWER SUPPLY

Power Supply (Ø / V / Hz)

1/220-240/50

CIRCUIT BREAKER

Circuit Breaker (A)

15

POWER SUPPLY CABLE

Power Supply Cable (N x mm2)

3 x 1.0

POWER & TRANSMISSION CABLE

Power & Transmission Cable (N x mm2)

4 x 1.0 (Including Earth)

DIMENSION

Dimension (mm)

837 X 308 X 192

NET WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg)

9.9

FAN MOTOR OUTPUT

Fan Motor Output (W)

30

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(AC09BH)
extension:pdf
U.K Energy Label(AC09BH)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(AC09BH)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(AC09BH)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.