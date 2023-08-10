About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
MULTI V Hydro Kit, Floor type - High Temperature, 25kW

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

MULTI V Hydro Kit, Floor type - High Temperature, 25kW

ARNH08GK3A4

MULTI V Hydro Kit, Floor type - High Temperature, 25kW

minus 45 degree side view

Eco-Conscious Solution

Green energy solution through the reduction of CO2 emissions.

Compact Size and Design

Wall mounted hydro kit with MULTI V S outdoor is suitable for residential application with its compact size and design.

Cost Savings with High Efficiency

Equivalent installation cost of traditional boiler with reduced operational costs.

Energy Savings through Heat Recovery

Hydro Kit absorbs heat from the indoor space and utilises it for hot water.

Print

All Spec

REFRIGERANT

Type

R410A

t-CO₂ eq.

4.29

Control Type

Electronic Expansion Valve

HEATING CAPACITY

Rated (kW)

25.2

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL

Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

- / 46

WATER CONNECTING PIPES

Inlet (inch)

Male PT 1

Outlet (inch)

Male PT 1

POWER INPUT(HEATING)

Rated (kW)

5

WEIGHT

Net (kg)

90.5

COMPRESSOR

Oil Charging (cc)

1300

Motor Output (W x No.)

4,000 x 1

Oil Type

FVC68D(PVE)

Starting Method

Direct On Line

Type

Twin Rotary inverter

Number of Revolution (rev./min)

3600

Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)

52.5

DIMENSIONS

Net(W x H x D) (mm)

520 x 1,080 x 330

CONNECTING PIPE

Gas (mm(inch))

Ø 19.05(3/4)

Liquid (mm(inch))

Ø 9.52(3/8)

HEAT EXCHANGER

Type

Brazed Plate HEX

Head loss ( kPa )

20

Rated Water Flow ( LPM )

36

POWER SUPPLY

#1

50/60 Hz 220-240 V~

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(ARNH08GK3A4)
extension:pdf
ENERGY LABEL(ARNH08GK3A4)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(ARNH08GK3A4)
extension:pdf
PRODUCT FICHE(ARNH08GK3A4)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(ARNH08GK3A4)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.