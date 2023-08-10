We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD TV Signage
LG TV Signage with Essential Function
Two displays are installed in the luxurious wine bar. One shows a concert scene, and the other displays two images in one screen showing both a red wine commercial advertisement and a female singer singing.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
*'LG Conventional' refers to LG UT640S series.
*SoC : System On Chip.
**GUI : Graphical User Interface.
Versatile Content Management with LG SuperSign CMS
Multiple Admins may access LG SuperSign CMS via PC, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices to create, regulate, and distribute digital media content tailored to a diverse range of displays.
*LG SuperSign Control needs to be purchased separately.
The store manager is offering coupons to customers via Bluetooth. On the other side, menus are promoted from mirroring a mobile phone screen on a big screen installed on the wall of the store via Wi-Fi. UR640S series is on the wall and a woman is using a personal PC and mobile phone. This image shows that the signage can operate as a virtual router so that the PC and mobile can be connected on the display to get wireless access.
Real-Time Promotion
Content Sharing
Content Mirroring among devices is available on a same Wi-Fi network.
Wireless Access Point
UR640S series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.
*Initial setting from display is required for Crestron Connected® compatibility.
**Network based control.
*Using an HDMI cable connection (HDMI cable is optional).
Easy Menu Setup for Vertical Needs
Most_frequently_used_menus_are_categorized_per_industry_in_display_menu__The_left_shows_menus_for_"Corporate_/_Government_/ Retail" and the right menus is for "Meeting Room"
*Pre-set Support Vertical : Corporate / Government / Retail, Meeting room.
Real-Time LG ConnectedCare Service
The LG employee is remotely monitoring the UR640S series installed in a different place by using cloud-based LG monitoring solution.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
All Spec
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)
-
13.9/13.9/13.9/19.9 mm
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
1880 x 1115 x 200 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
-
1678 x 964 x 59.9 mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
-
1678 x 1027 x 362 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
41.5 kg
-
Weight without Stand
-
31.4 kg
-
Weight with Stand
-
32.1 kg
-
Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)
-
7.9/7.9/7.9/18.4 mm
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
PAL / SECAM
-
EMC
-
CE
-
Safety
-
CB, CU TR
-
webOS version
-
webOS 6.0
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
HDMI-ARC
-
YES (HDMI2)
-
Mood Display
-
YES
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
CI Slot
-
YES (CI+ 1.4 ECP)
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (x3)
-
Headphone Out
-
YES
-
LG SVC only (Phone jack type)
-
YES
-
RF In
-
YES (x2)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
YES (LAN)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (Phone jack)
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (x1 / 2.0)
-
Luminance Ratio (%)
-
65
-
Average Annual Consumption(kWh)
-
180
-
ErP Class
-
A+
-
On Power Consumption
-
130W
-
NTP Server Setting
-
YES
-
Embedded GM (Group Manager)
-
YES
-
Vertical Setup
-
YES
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
Crestron Certi. Compatibility
-
YES
-
DPM (Digital Power Management)
-
YES
-
Embedded CM (Contents Manager)
-
YES
-
Fail Over
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
Play Via URL
-
YES
-
RTC (Real Time Clock)
-
YES
-
Time scheduler
-
YES
-
Brightness (Typ.)
-
330 nit
-
Resolution
-
4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)
-
Size (Inch)
-
75
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (Self Diagnostics(USB))
-
Energy Saving mode
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Ext. Speaker Out)
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C)
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Port Block
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
Welcome Screen (Splash Image)
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
Category
-
Smart TV Signage
-
Kensington Lock
-
YES
-
VESA Compatible
-
400 x 400 mm
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
228W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
202W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Power Cable
-
Yes (Attached)
-
Remote type
-
S-Con
-
Front Colour
-
Ashed Blue
-
Stand Type
-
2 Pole
-
Tool Name
-
UP8000
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
Speaker (Audio Output)
-
20W
-
HDR Grade
-
G
-
HDR On mode
-
179W
-
SDR Grade
-
G
-
SDR On mode
-
166W
-
CMS(Premium)
-
YES
-
Control / Control Plus
-
YES
-
LG Connected Care
-
YES
-
Simple Editor
-
YES
-
HDR_HDR 10 Pro
-
YES
-
HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)
-
YES
