We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Pro:Centric SMART Set Top Box
Enjoy Seamless and Smart TV with Pro:Centric Set Top Box
There is a simulated image to show Pro:Centric Set Top Box, STB-6500, installed in the hotel room. The TV connected to STB-6500 provides various information and services to guests.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
* Actual UI may differ
* Some devices may have limited compatibility, thus may not support voice control and IoT function.
* The output resolution should be set and selected 2160p, and the native resolution of the connected display panel should support Ultra HD. For example, 2160p requires a UHD display panel.
* The external modules must be tested for compatibility with STB-6500.
* The devices must be DLNA certified to support this feature.
* Support devices for Bluetooth Sound Sync : Android, iOS based mobile device.
* Soft AP should be set in installation menu.
* Smart Mirroring may not be operated at the same time.
* This feature may not be available in certain devices because of different encryption method.
All Spec
-
AC Adaptor
-
YES
-
Cables
-
HDMI, RS232 (Phone to RS232C)
-
AI Acoustic Tuning
-
YES (Ready, MMR Required)
-
AI Sound
-
YES
-
LG Sound Sync
-
YES
-
EXT. IR In
-
YES
-
Digital Audio Out (Optical)
-
YES
-
USB (Ver.)
-
YES (x2 / 2.0)
-
Audio Line Out(3.5mm Phone jack)
-
YES
-
DC Adapter In
-
YES
-
Expansion slot (60pin)
-
YES
-
HDMI In
-
YES (x2)
-
RF In
-
YES (x1)
-
RJ45 (Usage Purpose)
-
1 (Ethernet)
-
RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)
-
YES (Phone jack)
-
External RS-232C control (4pin Phone Jack)
-
YES
-
HDMI Out
-
YES (x1)
-
Service Port (For Debugging)
-
YES
-
IR Out
-
YES (RS-232C)
-
Wake on RF
-
YES
-
WOL
-
YES
-
Modular Interface
-
YES (60pin Interface)
-
One Channel Map
-
YES
-
Diagnostics
-
YES (IP Remote)
-
EzManager
-
YES
-
Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu
-
YES
-
HTNG-CEC (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
Insert Image
-
YES
-
Instant ON
-
YES
-
Lock mode
-
YES (Limited)
-
Multi IR Code
-
YES
-
Port Block
-
YES
-
RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility
-
YES
-
Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)
-
YES (1.4)
-
SNMP
-
YES
-
USB Cloning
-
YES
-
V-Lan Tag
-
YES
-
External Speaker Out / Line Out
-
YES (Line Out)
-
Pro:Centric Server
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Direct
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric Smart
-
YES
-
Pro:Centric V
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom (DRM)
-
YES
-
Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)
-
YES
-
Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)
-
YES
-
webRTC (Real Time Communication)
-
YES
-
BEACON
-
YES
-
NTP sync timer
-
YES
-
Output Resolution
-
2160p / 1080p / 1366x768 / 720p
-
Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)
-
PAL
-
Digital
-
DVB-T2/C/S2
-
Teletext (Auto Teletext)
-
YES
-
Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)
-
366 x 143 x 218 mm
-
Weight in Shipping
-
1.85 kg
-
Dimension (W x H x D)
-
233 x 180.5 x 29.8 mm
-
Weight
-
0.72 kg
-
Category
-
Settop Box
-
Power Consumption(Max)
-
60W
-
Power Consumption(Typ)
-
STB only : 17.6W / STB + Exp. Module : 47.5W
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
-
AC 100~240V 50-60Hz
-
Standby Power Consumption
-
Under 0.5W
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Bluetooth Audio Playback
-
YES
-
DIAL
-
YES
-
Gallery Mode
-
YES
-
IoT
-
YES
-
Magic Remote Compatibility
-
YES (Ready)
-
Screen Share
-
YES
-
Soft AP
-
YES
-
Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)
-
YES
-
webOS version
-
webOS 5.0
-
Web Browser
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
-
EMC
-
YES
-
Safety
-
YES
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.