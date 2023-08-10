About Cookies on This Site

43" UHD Hotel TV

UK EU
Product Information Sheet
43UT782H0ZA

43" UHD Hotel TV

Sleek & Practical Design Hotel TV 1

Sleek & Practical Design Hotel TV

UT782H is optimized for your commercial environment with its sleek & practical design. Especially, our specially designed vertical side jack and smart solution Pro:Centric give customers useful experiences.
Slim Design & Vertical Side Jack1
OPTIMIZED FOR BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Slim Design & Vertical Side Jack

UT782H series with sleek and metallic design fits perfectly for your space. Especially, the vertical side jack optimized for business environments is specifically designed to meet customer's needs.

* The configuration of jack interfaces can differ by regions.

Special White Color for Your Cruise1
OPTIMIZED FOR BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Special White Color for Your Cruise

One of the most important things passengers see when they are aboard your cruise ship would be color. So If you want to offer a special atmosphere for them, try our white color option that gives more comfortable and aesthetic moods to you and passengers.

* This color is limited for the UT782V model.

Pro: Centric Hotel Management Solution1
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro: Centric Hotel Management Solution

Pro:Centric SMART offers customized services for hotel guests through an IP & RF infrastructure. With its high picture quality, sophisticated design and advanced connecting functions, it enriches in-room entertainment and increases convenience through high-end technology.

* Actual Ul may differ

Pro: Centric Server Application1
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro: Centric Server Application

You can now differentiate your hotel with our customizable templates and pages. Pro:Centric provides you with a solution that is easily customizable for your business.
Pro:Centric Direct Solution1
PRO:CENTRIC SMART APPLICATION PLATFORM

Pro:Centric Direct Solution

Pro:Centric Direct is a hotel content management system that supports simple editing tools and provides various solutions such as 1-click service and IP networkbased remote management. With these solutions, users can easily edit their interface, provide customized service, and efficiently manage all TVs.
Smart TV by LG webOS 4.51
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Smart TV by LG webOS 4.5

This LG Smart TV adopts webOS 4.5. Explore the latest LG Smart TV features, and innovative technology, such as remarkable clarity, and lifelike colors.

* Actual in-screen image may slightly differ.

Voice Recognition1
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Voice Recognition

From seamless interaction to consistent user experience, LG is going one step further to lead the commercial TV market by voice recognition, allowing users to easily control LG TVs.

* TV Smart Control
* Server Based control
* Magic Motion Remote is required (sold separately)

SoftAP 1
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

SoftAP      

Software-enabled Access Point (SoftAP) is a "virtual" Wi-Fi that uses software to create a wireless hotspot. The current version supports Bridge Mode, which enables network managers to control connected devices.

* SoftAP should be set in the installation menu after the TV is turned on.
* Smart Mirroring may not operate at the same time.

Instant On1
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Instant On

The high speed loading system enables users to enjoy content immediately after turning on the TV.
Quick Menu1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Quick Menu

Now LG provides the new Quick menu (ver. 3.0), making it easier and more user-friendly than ever. The home menu solution has been upgraded in a big way with the addition of the new Hotel Promotional Video Creation Tool.
Welcome Video / Screen1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Welcome Video / Screen

With the capability to display repeatedly various video formats as well as images, Commercial Lite TVs allow various greeting messages in hotel rooms which make customers feel more welcome and cared for.
EzManager1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

EzManager

EzManager provides convenient installation function that helps to set up Pro: Centric TV automatically without extra setting efforts. Autoinstallation requires only 1~3 minutes while manual installation does 3~5 minutes.
Pro: Idiom1
EASY SETUP AND MAINTENANCE

Pro: Idiom

Prevent any illegal copying of content by the widely used DRM (Digital Right Management).
Print

All Spec

CONNECTIVITIES

CI Slot

YES (CI+ 1.4)

USB (Ver.)

YES (x2 / 2.0)

AV In

YES

Component in (Y,Pb,Pr-Video)

YES

Digital Audio Out (Optical)

YES

External Speaker Out(3.5mm Phone jack)

YES

HDMI In

YES (x2)

Headphone Out

YES

RF In

YES (x2)

RJ45 (Usage Purpose)

2 (Ethernet, Aux)

RS-232C (D-Sub 9pin / Phone jack)

YES (D-Sub 9pin)

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

Weight without Stand

11.3 kg

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, Off Bezel)

8.4/8.4/8.4/14.4 mm

Bezel Width (L/R/U/B, On Bezel)

10.7/10.7/10.7/16.7 mm

Dimension in Shipping (W x H x D)

1147 x 660 x 190 mm

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

962.5 x 564.6 x 39.9 mm

Weight in Shipping

13.9 kg

HOSPITALITY FEATURE

Simplink(HDMI-CEC) (Version)

YES (1.4)

SNMP

YES

Hotel Mode / PDM / Installer Menu

YES

Lock mode

YES (Limited)

Diagnostics

YES (IP Remote)

Energy Saving mode

YES

External Power Out

YES

EzManager

YES

HTNG-CEC (Version)

YES (1.4)

Insert Image

YES

Instant ON

YES

IR Out

YES (RS-232C, HDMI)

Multi IR Code

YES

One Channel Map

YES

RJP (Remote Jack Pack) Compatibility

YES

USB Cloning

YES

V-Lan Tag

YES

Wake on RF

YES

Welcome Screen (Splash Image)

YES

Welcome Video

YES

WOL

YES

External Speaker Out / Line Out

YES (Ext. Speaker Out)

MECHANICAL

Lock Down Plate (for easy installing )

YES (Need Stand)

VESA Compatible

200 x 200 mm

Credenza/Security Screw Hole

YES (Need Stand)

Kensington Lock

YES

STANDARD (EU_NEW LABEL(`21.3~))

HDR On mode

79W

SDR Grade

G

HDR Grade

G

SDR On mode

58W

HOSPITALITY SOLUTION

Pro:Centric Smart

YES

webRTC (Real Time Communication)

YES

Pro:Centric Direct

YES

Pro:Centric Server

YES

Pro:Centric V

YES

Pro:Idiom (DRM)

YES

Pro:Idiom Media (DRM)

YES

Quick Menu (Customizable Portal)

YES

SMART FUNCTION

Magic Remote Compatibility

YES (Ready)

Web Browser

YES

Bluetooth

YES

Bluetooth Audio Playback

YES

DIAL

YES

IoT

YES

Screen Share

YES

Soft AP

YES

Voice Recognition (Standalone/Solution)

YES

webOS version

webOS 4.5

Wi-Fi

YES

VERTICAL FUNCTION (HOSPITAL)

Healthcare Headphone Mode

YES

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

Digital

DVB-T2/C/S2

Analog (NTSC / SECAM / PAL)

SECAM / PAL

Teletext (Auto Teletext)

YES

STANDARD (EU_OLD LABEL(~`21.3))

Average Annual Consumption(kWh)

80

ErP Class

A

Luminance Ratio (%)

65

On Power Consumption

58W

ACCESSORIES

Power Cable

YES (1.55M / Angle Type)

Remote type

S-Con / MMR (Option)

VERTICAL FUNCTION (CORPORATE/RETAIL)

BEACON

YES

NTP sync timer

YES

AUDIO (SOUND)

LG Sound Sync

YES

Speaker (Audio Output)

20W

AI Acoustic Tuning

YES (Ready, MMR Required)

VIDEO

HDR_HDR 10 Pro

YES

HDR_HLG (Hybrid Log Gamma)

YES

DESIGN

Front Colour

Black

Stand Type

No Stand (Wall Mount Only)

Tool Name

UT78

DISPLAY

Brightness (Typ.)

350 nit

Resolution

4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160)

Size (Inch)

43

INFO

Category

Pro:Centric Smart

POWER SPEC.

Power Consumption(Max)

108W

Power Consumption(Typ)

87W

Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

AC 100~240V 50-60Hz

Standby Power Consumption

Under 0.5W

STANDARD

EMC

CE

Safety

CB, CU TR

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(43UT782H0ZA)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(43UT782H0ZA)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(43UT782H0ZA)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (43UT782H0ZA)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(43UT782H0ZA)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.