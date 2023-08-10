About Cookies on This Site

65UL3E-B

Clear Color Expression of UHD Content1

Clear Color Expression of UHD Content

An Ultra HD large display, the UL3E series gives audiences a clearer viewing experience with vivid colors and fine details.
Equipped with wireless solutions and high compatibility features, business productivity will be enhanced in any location.
Superior Picture Quality2

Superior Picture Quality

True Color, Wide View
LG IPS panel features a wide viewing angle to deliver clear content regardless of where meeting participants are seated.
Vivid Color Details with Ultra HD
The UHD resolution allows users to view details even when zooming in on the display, with four times higher definition than FHD.
Wireless Solution1

Wireless Solution

Content Sharing
Content Mirroring among devices is more convenient on a Wi-Fi network.

Real-time Promotion
With Beacon and BLE (Bluetooth Low Energy), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.
Wireless Access Point1

Wireless Access Point

The UL3E series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.
D05_04_Embedded-Content-Management_1543595139610
PC-less Content Management

Embedded Content Management

The embedded CMS (Content Management System) allows you to edit and play content, schedule a playlist and even group and control signages via remote control, mouse or even mobile phone, without needing a separate PC or software. This makes content management much easier and user-friendly.

*The scenes are simulated for illustrative purposes. Actual GUI may differ from the accompanying image.
** All displays must be connected to the same network.

USB Data Cloning1
PC-less Content Management

USB Data Cloning

USB data cloning makes managing multiple displays more efficient for optimal operation, since users don't have to set up each display one by one. Once users copy data to a USB in one display, it will be easily distributed to others through a USB plug-in.
Compatibility with AV Control System1
Easy Maintenance

Compatibility with AV Control System

The UL3E series has been certified Crestron Connected for a higher level of compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control 1, boosting business management efficiency.

Easy Maintenance

Real-Time Remote Monitoring

In case of malfunctions or errors, real-time remote care is available. When an error occurs, a notification can be sent through the SNMP (Simple Network Management Protocol) protocol.

Power & Network in One Line

WOL (Wake-on-LAN) enables users to send a message through network to turn on displays. This greatly simplifies the installation and maintenance processes as only a single wire is required for power and network connection.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

Screen Size

65"

Resolution

3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

350

CONNECTIVITY

Input

HDMI (3) Side: 2, Rear: 1

Output

Audio (2) Digital Audio Out, Optical

External Control

RS232C In (Phone Jack Type), RJ45 In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

Bezel Width

17.9 mm (T/L/R), 22.3 mm (B)

Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

1,468 x 854 x 89.9 mm

Weight (Head)

21.0 kg

Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

1,600 x 970 x 190 mm

Packed Weight

28.6 kg

VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

300 x 300 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

Operation Temperature

0°C to 40°C

Operation Humidity

10% to 80%

POWER

Power Supply

100-240V~, 50/60Hz

Power Type

Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

Typ.

174 W

Max

194 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

Safety

CB

EMC

CE

ErP

Yes (Class A)

CERTIFICATION

Safety

IEC 60065:2014

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

OPS type compatible

No

External Media player Attatchable

No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

Content Management Software

SuperSign CMS

Control and Monitoring Software

SuperSign Control+

ACCESSORY

Basic

Remote Controller (2ea Batteries Included), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
WEB INFO(65UL3E-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.