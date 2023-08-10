About Cookies on This Site

27" Full HD IPS Monitor
27BK550Y

27" Full HD IPS Monitor

27BK550Y

27" Full HD IPS Monitor

Full HD IPS Display

The IPS displays clear and accurate colors from all angles for advanced work, making the panel suitable for professionals. Also, IPS picture quality allows you to create outstanding output.
PDP_BK55_02_M01A

Ergonomic Design

The monitors provide comfortable viewing with versatile screen height/tilt/pivot/swivel adjustments. You can customize the display for a personal, comfortable workstation depending on various contents or office tools.
PDP_27BK55_03_M02A_neww

Advanced Tech Design

The Advanced Design can be installed quickly and easily without the need for any tools. Also, the Wall Mount gives you the freedom to take it off the desk and hang it on a wall.
PDP_27BK55_04_M03A_updatedv2

Built-in Power for Orderly Workspaces

A power module is attached to the monitor from behind for built-in power, eliminating a mess of cables. Ultimately, an office using a number of PCs could be more pleasant by saving each desktop space.
PDP_27BK55_05_M02A_D

Mini PC Connection Available

The LG BK55 allows you to attach an Intel NUC and wall mount mini PC that 100x100 mm compliant behind the monitor with a bracket. This is ideal for an office that has already used the Mini PC.
*Bracket sold separately.

PDP_27BK55_06_M01A_Dv2

PVC-Free: No Noxious Materials

The PVC-Free guarantee adds protection against noxious materials. The BK55 consists of PVC-Free, TUV certified materials (excluding cables).
Print

All Spec

GENERAL

Size (Inch / cm)

27" / 68.6cm

Panel Type

IPS

Colour Gamut (CIE1976)

72%

Colour Depth (Num of Colours)

16.7 M

Pixel Pitch (mm)

0.311 x 0.311

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Resolution

1920 x 1080

Brightness (Typ.)

250cd/m²(Typ.), 200cd/m²(Min.)

Contrast Ratio (Original)

1000:1 (Typ.)

(DFC)

5M:1

(GTG)

5ms (High)

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178/178

Surface Treatment

Anti-Glare,3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

D-Sub

Yes

DVI

Yes

DisplayPort

Yes (ver1.2)

HDMI

Yes

Jack Location (Signal Input)

Vertical

PC Audio In

Yes

Jack Location(Audio Input)

Vertical

Headphone Out

Yes

Jack Location (Audio Output)

Vertical

USB (Ver.)

USB 2.0 (1 up 2 down)

SPEAKER

Type

2ch stereo

Audio output (watt)

1.2W x 2

POWER

Type

Built-in

Input

100 ~ 240V

Output

40W

Normal On (EPA)

20.3W

Normal On (typ.)

27.4W

Sleep Mode (Max)

0.5W

DC Off (Max)

0.3W

Energy Efficiency Class (A - G)

F

FREQUENCY

D-sub (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

D-sub (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

DVI-D (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

DVI-D (V-Frequency)

56~75Hz

HDMI (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

HDMI (V-Frequency)

PC: 56~75Hz, AV: 50~61Hz

DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

30~83kHz

DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

56Hz ~ 75Hz

SPECIAL FEATURES

Picture Mode

Yes

Ratio

Yes

Reader Mode

Yes

DDC/CI

Yes

HDCP

Yes

Intelligent Auto (Auto Adjustment)

Yes

Key Lock

Yes

Plug & Play

Yes

Response Time Control

Yes

Colour Calibrated

Yes

Flicker Safe

Yes

Off Timer

Yes

Six Axis Control

Yes

Smart Energy saving

Yes

Super Resolution+

Yes

STAND

Base Detachable

Yes

Tilt (Angle)

-5º ~ 35º

Swivel(Angle)

Yes ('0°~355° (±5°))

Height(mm)

130mm

Pivot

Yes (Bi-directional, 90º)

Mini PC Bracket Ready

Yes

DIMENSION(W*D*H, MM)

Set (with Stand)

622.2 x 240 x 401.6

Set (without Stand)

622.2 x 58.4 x 371.5

Box

707 X 556 X 186

Wall Mount size (mm)

100 x 100

WEIGHT(KG)

Set (with Stand)

7.2

Set (without Stand)

5.1

Box

10

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27BK550Y-B)
extension:pdf
Dismantling information(27BK550Y-BK)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27BK550Y-B)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27BK550Y-BK)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(27BK550Y-BY)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27BK550Y-B)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(27BK550Y-BK)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27BK550Y-B)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27BK550Y-BK)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (27BK550Y-BY)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(27BK550Y-B)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

To access more technical documentation and downloads, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.