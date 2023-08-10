We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" IPS Full HD Display with AMD FreeSync™
True Color at Wide Angles
LG Monitor with IPS technology highlights the performance of liquid crystal displays. Response times are shortened, color reproduction is improved, and users can view the screen at wide angles.
The clearer and consistent true color displayed at wide angles up to 178 degrees on the IPS Full HD Display
*Above image positioned on the left side illustrates the conventional mode that the LG's Live Color Low Blue Light is not supported in.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The figure is calculated by the estimation from LG's internal testing using model 27MP500 on November 2020. The figure may vary in real use conditions.
Immersive Experience
Immersive Experience1
"*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™."
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
-
OFF
-
ON
Attack First in Dark
-
OFF
-
ON
Better Aim
*Above images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The product images and OnScreen Control in the video are for illustrational purposes only and might differ from the real product and Actual OnScreen Control.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
All Spec
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
28.0W
-
AC Input
-
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
-
25.5W
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.3114 x 0.3114
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
16.7M
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
N/A
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
600:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
75
-
Resolution
-
1920 x 1080
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Size [cm]
-
68.6
-
Size [Inch]
-
27
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
250
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Super Resolution+
-
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
-
FreeSync
-
Black Stabilizer
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Crosshair
-
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
-
Others (Features)
-
Live Color Low Blue Light
-
Product name
-
PC Monitor
-
Year
-
2021
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
75 x 75
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
-
YES
-
HDMI
-
Depend on Country
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
Headphone out
-
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
710 x 146 x 432
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
611.1 x 362.6 x 39.5
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
611.1 x 455.1 x 214.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
5.8
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
3.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
4.4
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
