Just put and watch 1280 x 720 RGB LED 550 Lumen 100000:1

Just put and watch 1280 x 720 RGB LED 550 Lumen 100000:1

PH550G

Just put and watch 1280 x 720 RGB LED 550 Lumen 100000:1

Triple Wireless Perfection

Triple Wireless Perfection

Bluetooth

Bluetooth

Screen Share

Screen Share

Built-in Battery Up to 2.5hrs

Built-in Battery Up to 2.5hrs

Up to 100

Up to 100

Light Weight and Slim Design

Light Weight and Slim Design

Smart Mobile Link

Smart Mobile Link

USB Plug & Paly

USB Plug & Paly

3D Optimizer

3D Optimizer

30000hrs LED

30000hrs LED

2

           

Triple Wireless Perfection

Triple Wireless Perfection

No messy cables anymore. Just wireless phone mirroring, 
bluetooth sound, and portable battery.
Bluetooth Sound Compatible

Bluetooth Sound Compatible

Wirelessly stream sound directly from projector to Bluetooth compatible sound system such as home audio, headphone and portable speaker for a seamless listening experience.
Go wireless. Phone to Projector

Go wireless. Phone to Projector

Unlike conventional projectors, LG's Screen share provides wire-free experiences when connect with PC, smartphones, or tablets.
Built in Battery up to 2.5 hours

Built in Battery up to 2.5 hours

Don't worry about power connection.Carry it anywhere like a mobile theater.
Enjoy cinematic 100inch class size

Enjoy cinematic 100inch class size

Minibeam gives you a cinematic viewing experience up-to
an extra large 100 inch class size, so everyone in the
room can enjoy the home theater experience.
Light Weight and Slim Design

Light Weight and Slim Design

Enable to carry anywhere easily.Just take it in your brief case, small bag or pouch and enjoy. 
Wired Smartphone Mirroring

Wired Smartphone Mirroring

Easy wired mirroring with smart devices of iOS/Android.
**compatible with slimport / MHL / AV adaptor
Simple USB Plug & Play

Simple USB Plug & Play

Just plug and play USB to watch movies, picture, music and office files like Presentation, Excel, and Word
Simple USB Plug & Play

Enjoy 3D at Once

Just Link your 3D glass and enjoy. Unlike other 3D projector, no need to buy additional program with extra-cost. Even more, it plays contents in USB directly.
30,000 Hours of Entertainment

30,000 Hours of Entertainment

The projector's pure LED lamp displays natural and rich colors, and will last up to an estimated 30,000 hours.
It means that the lamp does not have to be replaced for 10 years even if the projector is used 8 hours every day.
Key Spec

Native Resolution

HD (1280x720)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

550

Type

RGB LED

Contrast Ratio

100,000:1

Digital Keystone Correction

○(Vertical)

Output

1W + 1W Stereo

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Zoom

Fixed

All Spec

FEATURES

Bluetooth Sound out

Color Management System (Expert control)

Eco Function - Sleep Timer

Quick(Instant) Power on/off

○ (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)

Self Diagnosis

Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)

USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)

Auto Keystone

○(Vertical)

Black Level Control

Blank

○(Blue, Green)

Bluetooth AV Sync Control

Color gamut setting (Expert control)

Color Temperature Adjustment

Digital Keystone Correction

○(Vertical)

Dynamic Color (Expert control)

Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off

Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep

Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode

○ (Min/Med/Max)

File(Office) Viewer

Gamma Correction (Expert control)

Image Flip

○ (Horizontal/Vertical)

Noise Reduction

Picture Still

Platform (OS, UI)

Non Smart

Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)

Processor

Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)

Store Mode

INPUT/OUTPUT TERMINALS

RGB in

RGB(PC) Audio in

Audio out

1 (Φ3.5)

Component (YPbPr)

RGB to Component in

Component (YPbPr) Audio in

RGB to Component in

Composite(AV) Audio in

Phone to AV in

Composite(AV) in

Phone to AV in

HDMI

1 (MHL)

USB Type-A

1 (USB2.0)

DESIGN

Local Key

Joystick

Cabinet Color

White

Kensington Lock

Leg-Stand

Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)

INPUT SIGNAL COMPATIBILITY

Component Video

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i

Composite Video

480i/576i

Digital(HDMI)

1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p

RGB

up to WSXGA+(1680x1050@60Hz)

BRIGHTNESS (ANSI LUMEN)

Brightness (ANSI Lumen)

550

SOUND

Clear Voice

○ (Clear Voice ll)

Output

1W + 1W Stereo

CONTRAST RATIO

Contrast Ratio

100,000:1

TEMPERATURE

Operation Temperature

0 ~ 40℃

UNIFORMITY

Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)

90%↑

NATIVE RESOLUTION

Native Resolution

HD (1280x720)

WEIGHT

Net Weight (kg or g)

650g

NOISE

Energy Saving Max. (Eco)

23dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Med.

24dB(A)↓

Energy Saving Min. (Bright)

30dB(A)↓

LANGUAGE

OSD Languages

Korean / English / French/ Spanish/ German / Rumania / Swedish / Portuguese / Chinese Simplified / polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/ Russian/ Arabic/ Turkish / Taiwanese/ Bulgarian/ Croatian/ Hungarian/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish/ Slovene/ Hindi / Vetnam

POWER

Power Consumption (Max.)

55W

Power Supply

Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)

Stand-by Power

0.5W↓

LIGHT SOURCE

Life Hours

30,000 Hrs

Type

RGB LED

PROJECTION IMAGE

Screen Size

25" ~ 100"

Standard (lens to wall)

40"@1.24m 100"@3.1m

Throw Ratio

1.4

PROJECTION LENS

Focus (Auto / Manual)

Manual

Zoom

Fixed

ACCESSORY

Conformances(Regulation)

CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese

Manual (Full or Simple Book)

Simple Book

Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)

Remote Control - Normal

○ (Card)

Warranty Card

PROJECTION OFFSET

Projection Offset

100%

ASPECT RATIO

Aspect Ratio Control

4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom

PROJECTION SYSTEM

Projection System

DLP

BATTERY

Capacity

22.2Wh (3,000mAh x2)

Running time

Up to 2.5 hours

SIZE

Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)

174 x 116 x 44

