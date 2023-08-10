We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Just put and watch 1280 x 720 RGB LED 550 Lumen 100000:1
Key Spec
-
Native Resolution
-
HD (1280x720)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
550
-
Type
-
RGB LED
-
Contrast Ratio
-
100,000:1
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
○(Vertical)
-
Output
-
1W + 1W Stereo
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
All Spec
-
Bluetooth Sound out
-
○
-
Color Management System (Expert control)
-
○
-
Eco Function - Sleep Timer
-
○
-
Quick(Instant) Power on/off
-
○ (on 10 Sec off 2 Sec)
-
Self Diagnosis
-
○
-
Dynamic Contrast (Expert control)
-
○
-
USB Host (Movie, Music, Photo)
-
○
-
Auto Keystone
-
○(Vertical)
-
Black Level Control
-
○
-
Blank
-
○(Blue, Green)
-
Bluetooth AV Sync Control
-
○
-
Color gamut setting (Expert control)
-
○
-
Color Temperature Adjustment
-
○
-
Digital Keystone Correction
-
○(Vertical)
-
Dynamic Color (Expert control)
-
○
-
Eco Function - Automatic Standby / Auto Power Off
-
○
-
Eco Function - Auto Off / Auto Sleep
-
○
-
Eco Function - Energy Saving Mode
-
○ (Min/Med/Max)
-
File(Office) Viewer
-
○
-
Gamma Correction (Expert control)
-
○
-
Image Flip
-
○ (Horizontal/Vertical)
-
Noise Reduction
-
○
-
Picture Still
-
○
-
Platform (OS, UI)
-
Non Smart
-
Plug & Play(RGB/DVI/HDMI Auto Source Detection)
-
○
-
Processor
-
○
-
Screen Share (Wireless Mirroring with MiraCast supporting device)
-
○
-
Store Mode
-
○
-
RGB in
-
○
-
RGB(PC) Audio in
-
○
-
Audio out
-
1 (Φ3.5)
-
Component (YPbPr)
-
RGB to Component in
-
Component (YPbPr) Audio in
-
RGB to Component in
-
Composite(AV) Audio in
-
Phone to AV in
-
Composite(AV) in
-
Phone to AV in
-
HDMI
-
1 (MHL)
-
USB Type-A
-
1 (USB2.0)
-
Local Key
-
Joystick
-
Cabinet Color
-
White
-
Kensington Lock
-
○
-
Leg-Stand
-
○
-
Tripod hole (for Tripod, Ceiling mount)
-
○
-
Component Video
-
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/480i/576p/576i
-
Composite Video
-
480i/576i
-
Digital(HDMI)
-
1080p/1080i/720p/480p/576p
-
RGB
-
up to WSXGA+(1680x1050@60Hz)
-
Brightness (ANSI Lumen)
-
550
-
Clear Voice
-
○ (Clear Voice ll)
-
Output
-
1W + 1W Stereo
-
Contrast Ratio
-
100,000:1
-
Operation Temperature
-
0 ~ 40℃
-
Uniformity (JBMMA 9 Point)
-
90%↑
-
Native Resolution
-
HD (1280x720)
-
Net Weight (kg or g)
-
650g
-
Energy Saving Max. (Eco)
-
23dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Med.
-
24dB(A)↓
-
Energy Saving Min. (Bright)
-
30dB(A)↓
-
OSD Languages
-
Korean / English / French/ Spanish/ German / Rumania / Swedish / Portuguese / Chinese Simplified / polish/ Brazilian Portuguese/ Russian/ Arabic/ Turkish / Taiwanese/ Bulgarian/ Croatian/ Hungarian/ Indonesian/ L-Spanish/ Slovene/ Hindi / Vetnam
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
-
55W
-
Power Supply
-
Adapter (100V – 240V @ 50~60 Hz)
-
Stand-by Power
-
0.5W↓
-
Life Hours
-
30,000 Hrs
-
Type
-
RGB LED
-
Screen Size
-
25" ~ 100"
-
Standard (lens to wall)
-
40"@1.24m 100"@3.1m
-
Throw Ratio
-
1.4
-
Focus (Auto / Manual)
-
Manual
-
Zoom
-
Fixed
-
Conformances(Regulation)
-
CE, IEC, MIC, USA/Chinese
-
Manual (Full or Simple Book)
-
Simple Book
-
Quick User Guide (Quick Set-up Guide)
-
○
-
Remote Control - Normal
-
○ (Card)
-
Warranty Card
-
○
-
Projection Offset
-
100%
-
Aspect Ratio Control
-
4:3/Just scan/Set by Pro./ 16:9/Zoom/Cinema Zoom
-
Projection System
-
DLP
-
Capacity
-
22.2Wh (3,000mAh x2)
-
Running time
-
Up to 2.5 hours
-
Net Size (mm) (W x D x H)
-
174 x 116 x 44
-
