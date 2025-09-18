We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Micro RGB, Evolved
The New Colour Evolution
Built from 13 years of OLED expertise, Micro RGB evo is our first-generation RGB TV, a groundbreaking evolution that goes beyond Micro RGB. Certified for Triple 100% Colour Coverage, colours are richer than ever. The same alpha 11 AI Processor as OLED, capable of controlling 8.3M pixels, works with a Micro RGB Engine, enabling Micro RGB Technology and Micro Dimming Ultra to harness OLED evo's pixel-precision, speed, and power for ultra-precise RGB light control—resulting in a vivid viewing experience only Micro RGB evo can deliver.
Our smallest RGB LED for ultra-precise colour and detail
Countless micro RGB lights, smaller than MiniLEDs, deliver pinpoint brightness and colour control to create detailed clarity and contrast that surpasses even QNED Evo’s MiniLED.¹⁾
Revolutionary colour with certified Triple 100% Colour Coverage
Our Micro RGB AI Engine together with new multi-colour chips control light and colour independently at a micro level, using precise red, green, and blue emission to express an even wider spectrum of colour at a higher standard of vividness and accuracy.
Thousands of dimming zones powered by our best a11 processor deliver exceptional contrast
The alpha 11 AI Processor from OLED, capable of controlling 8.3M pixels, powers and controls thousands of dimming zones in Micro RGB evo to deliver visuals with striking contrast and fine detail.
New AI Processor, now with Dual AI Engine
LG OLED’s pixel-level precision now powers Dual AI Engines in Micro RGB. Beyond single AI engines, Dual AI Engines refine sharpness and texture simultaneously, resulting in 4K picture quality that is not only sharper, but looks more natural.³⁾
*All images above are simulated.
1) Micro RGB Technology
-LG's Micro RGB refers to the Multi LED based colour technology with the combination of smaller size leds than LG's Mini LED providing wide colour reproduction.
2) Certified Triple 100% Colour Coverage
-LG MicroRGB Display is certified by Intertek for Triple 100% Colour Coverage measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.
3) alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3
-Compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.