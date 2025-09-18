About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Micro RGB, Evolved
The New Colour Evolution

A visual of LG Micro RGB evo displaying vivid multi-colour crystal imagery, enabled by Dual AI Engine and Motion Booster to deliver 100% colour coverage across BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB.

A visual of LG Micro RGB evo displaying vivid multi-colour crystal imagery, enabled by Dual AI Engine and Motion Booster to deliver 100% colour coverage across BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB.

A text "Why Micro RGB evo" in a bold font. The letters have a vibrant red to green and blue gradient effect against a solid black background.

A text "Why Micro RGB evo" in a bold font. The letters have a vibrant red to green and blue gradient effect against a solid black background.

Built from 13 years of OLED expertise, Micro RGB evo is our first-generation RGB TV, a groundbreaking evolution that goes beyond Micro RGB. Certified for Triple 100% Colour Coverage, colours are richer than ever. The same alpha 11 AI Processor as OLED, capable of controlling 8.3M pixels, works with a Micro RGB Engine, enabling Micro RGB Technology and Micro Dimming Ultra to harness OLED evo's pixel-precision, speed, and power for ultra-precise RGB light control—resulting in a vivid viewing experience only Micro RGB evo can deliver.

Our smallest RGB LED for ultra-precise colour and detail

Countless micro RGB lights, smaller than MiniLEDs, deliver pinpoint brightness and colour control to create detailed clarity and contrast that surpasses even QNED Evo’s MiniLED.¹⁾

A visual showing red, green, and blue lights turning on in sequence, merging into a single beam, followed by a comparison of MiniLED and Micro RGB.

 Revolutionary colour with certified Triple 100% Colour Coverage

Our Micro RGB AI Engine together with new multi-colour chips control light and colour independently at a micro level, using precise red, green, and blue emission to express an even wider spectrum of colour at a higher standard of vividness and accuracy.

A visual comparing a vivid multicolour flower image with a pixel-level RGB light structure, illustrating detailed colour reproduction enabled by LG Micro RGB evo.

A visual comparing a vivid multicolour flower image with a pixel-level RGB light structure, illustrating detailed colour reproduction enabled by LG Micro RGB evo.

A visual showing Triple 100% color certification for LG Micro RGB evo, independently tested for BT.2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB colour coverage by Intertek.

Certified for Triple 100% Colour Coverage

Micro RGB evo is the only TV with 100% coverage across three standards—BT2020, DCI-P3, and Adobe RGB—ensuring optimal accuracy for everything from HDR Cinema and digital editing to next-generation display technologies.²⁾

Thousands of dimming zones powered by our best a11 processor deliver exceptional contrast

The alpha 11 AI Processor from OLED, capable of controlling 8.3M pixels, powers and controls thousands of dimming zones in Micro RGB evo to deliver visuals with striking contrast and fine detail.

A visual showing vivid underwater imagery enhanced by the α11 AI Processor Gen3, illustrating AI-driven picture processing on LG Micro RGB evo TV.

A visual showing vivid underwater imagery enhanced by the α11 AI Processor Gen3, illustrating AI-driven picture processing on LG Micro RGB evo TV.

New AI Processor, now with Dual AI Engine

LG OLED’s pixel-level precision now powers Dual AI Engines in Micro RGB. Beyond single AI engines, Dual AI Engines refine sharpness and texture simultaneously, resulting in 4K picture quality that is not only sharper, but looks more natural.³⁾

A visual of the α11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Engine, highlighting up to 5.6× faster NPU, 50% faster CPU, and 70% improved GPU performance.

A visual of the α11 AI Processor Gen3 with Dual AI Engine, highlighting up to 5.6× faster NPU, 50% faster CPU, and 70% improved GPU performance.

*All images above are simulated.

 

1) Micro RGB Technology

-LG's Micro RGB refers to the Multi LED based colour technology with the combination of smaller size leds than LG's Mini LED providing wide colour reproduction.

 

2) Certified Triple 100% Colour Coverage

-LG MicroRGB Display is certified by Intertek for Triple 100% Colour Coverage measured to IDMS v1.2 clause 5.18.

 

3) alpha 11 AI Processor 4K Gen3

-Compared to 2025 alpha 9 AI Processor Gen8 based on internal spec comparison.