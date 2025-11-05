We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
What screen size and aspect ratio is best for my gaming style?
Why LG UltraGear screen sizes suit different game genres best?
LG UltraGear offers a wide range of screen sizes—so you can pick the one that perfectly fits your playstyle. For immersive AAA games like open world titles, racing sims, or cinematic RPGs, larger screens from 32″ to 45″ can expand your field of view and help enhance the sense of scale—pulling you deeper into the action. For fast-paced shooters or MOBAs, compact 24–27″ monitors keep the crosshair, minimap, and HUD (Heads-Up Display) within easy view, letting you respond quickly with minimal eye movement. UltraGear offers screen sizes across the full spectrum—find the one that fits your playstyle best.
*FPS : First-Person Shooter, MOBA : Multiplayer Online Battle Arena
Why LG UltraGear offers the ideal aspect ratio for every play style?
A 21:9 ultrawide hits the sweet spot between immersive scale and practical desk space. For MOBA, RPG, or AAA titles, this wider format reveals more terrain and UI in a single glance, with curved screens keeping the edges comfortably in view. UltraGear offers a wide range of 21:9 monitors across various sizes, so you can find the right fit for your setup.
Prefer a traditional look? Explore UltraGear’s extensive lineup of 16:9 monitors built for precision and speed. Choose the aspect ratio that matches the way you play.
Why is LG UltraGear's 800R curvature ideal for gaming?
UltraGear’s 800R curvature keeps screen distance uniform across your view, reducing distortion and enhancing comfort. Curved monitors expand FOV (Field of View) by wrapping visuals around your periphery, boosting immersion in Open world, racing, or cinematic titles and easing eye movement in long play. Flat screens can provide accurate visibility and clean lines, ideal for FPS or RTS where precision and alignment matter. UltraGear offers multiple curvature options—choose the curve that draws you in.
*Curved monitor descriptions are based on models with an 800R curvature.
