What screen size and aspect ratio is best for my gaming style?

Why LG UltraGear screen sizes suit different game genres best?

LG UltraGear offers a wide range of screen sizes—so you can pick the one that perfectly fits your playstyle. For immersive AAA games like open world titles, racing sims, or cinematic RPGs, larger screens from 32″ to 45″ can expand your field of view and help enhance the sense of scale—pulling you deeper into the action. For fast-paced shooters or MOBAs, compact 24–27″ monitors keep the crosshair, minimap, and HUD (Heads-Up Display) within easy view, letting you respond quickly with minimal eye movement. UltraGear offers screen sizes across the full spectrum—find the one that fits your playstyle best.

An animation highlighting a 27-inch LG UltraGear monitor for FPS and MOBA gaming, showing a futuristic first-person shooter scene with a rifle aimed at a holographic display over a cyberpunk cityscape.

*FPS : First-Person Shooter, MOBA : Multiplayer Online Battle Arena

Why LG UltraGear offers the ideal aspect ratio for every play style?

A 21:9 ultrawide hits the sweet spot between immersive scale and practical desk space. For MOBA, RPG, or AAA titles, this wider format reveals more terrain and UI in a single glance, with curved screens keeping the edges comfortably in view. UltraGear offers a wide range of 21:9 monitors across various sizes, so you can find the right fit for your setup. 

 

Prefer a traditional look? Explore UltraGear’s extensive lineup of 16:9 monitors built for precision and speed. Choose the aspect ratio that matches the way you play.

A space battle scene on an LG UltraGear display compares aspect ratios, showing the narrower 16:9 view beside the wider 21:9 view that reveals more of the massive starships and surrounding asteroids.

Why is LG UltraGear's 800R curvature ideal for gaming?

UltraGear’s 800R curvature keeps screen distance uniform across your view, reducing distortion and enhancing comfort. Curved monitors expand FOV (Field of View) by wrapping visuals around your periphery, boosting immersion in Open world, racing, or cinematic titles and easing eye movement in long play. Flat screens can provide accurate visibility and clean lines, ideal for FPS or RTS where precision and alignment matter. UltraGear offers multiple curvature options—choose the curve that draws you in.

Top view comparison of a gamer at a desk using two monitors: on the left, a curved 800R display for immersive gaming with a wider field of view, and on the right, a flat display designed for competitive gaming with a focused straight view.

*Curved monitor descriptions are based on models with an 800R curvature.

Compare LG UltraGear gaming monitors

 

 45GX950A27GX700A45/39/34GX900A32GX870A27GX790A 
 45GX950A_Chart_Colour.png45GX90SA_Chart_Colour.png39GX90SA_Chart_Colour.png32G810SA_chart_Colour.jpg32G810SA_chart_Colour.jpg 

 

 

Features

 

 

 

45GX950A

 

 

27GX700A

 

 

45/39/34GX900A

 

32GX870A

27GX790A

 

 

 

Resolution

 

 

 

 

WUHD 5120x2160

 

 

 

 

QHD 2560x1440

 

 

 

 

WQHD 3440x1440

 

 

 

 

UHD 3840x2160

 

 

QHD 2560x1440 

 

 

Panel type

 

OLED

 

OLED

 

 

OLED

 

 

OLED

 

OLED 

 

 

Picture quality

 

 

 

VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400

 

 

 

 

VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 500

 

 

 

 

VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400

 

 

 

 

 

VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400

 

 

 

VESA DisplayHDR™ True Black 400 

 

 

Color gamut

 

 

DCI-P3 98.5%, DeltaE≤2

 

 

DCI-P3 99.5%

 

 

DCI-P3 98.5%

 

DCI-P3 98.5%DCI-P3 98.5% 

 

 

HDR effect

 

YES

 

 

YES

 

 

 

 

YES

 

 

YES

YES

 

 

 

Screen size

 

 

 

45-inch

 

 

 

 

27-inch

 

 

 

45/39/34-inch

 

 

32-inch

 

27-inch

 

 

 

 

 

 

Learn More

 

 

 

Coming Soon

 

 

 

Learn More

 

 

 

Coming Soon

 

 

 

Learn More