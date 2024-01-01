We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor
165Hz Refresh Rate
Fluid Gaming Motion
A ultra-fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes image to appear smoothly. The gamers can response rapidly to opponents and aim at target easily.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated : AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync).
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
Chic & Sleek Design
Designed to Focus on Gaming
Enhance your gaming experience with new Hexagon design and slim bezel on 3-side. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Conventional
-
DAS
React Faster to Opponents
*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Attack First in Dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
-
Off
-
On
Better Aim
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Curvature
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2022
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Size [cm]
68.4
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3108 x 0.3108
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
NTSC 70% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
NO
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
HDR Effect
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
NO
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
NO
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
VRR
NO
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
OverClocking
NO
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
NO
-
LG UltraGear™ Studio
NO
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Display Port
YES
-
USB A to B
NO
-
Remote Controller
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
DVI-D
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.2
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB-C
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
Line out
NO
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
DTS HP:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
32W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
35W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.7 x 456.1 x 201.6
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.7 x 364.1 x 39.3
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
776 x 156 x 435
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.87
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.25
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.8
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
What people are saying
Find a Store Near You
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.