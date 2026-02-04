About Cookies on This Site

Dishwashers

LG dishwashers offer Integrated or freestanding options, with smart options that save time, clean better, use less water, and kill more bacteria—perfect for modern kitchen needs.

With plenty of Integrated, freestanding, and smart dishwasher options, LG offers appliances designed to save you time and deliver a thorough clean. Choose from advanced steam cleaning dishwashers, models with smart dishwasher features, and convenient dishwashers with cutlery drawers. Featuring higher operating temperatures and stronger detergents, LG dishwashers kill more bacteria and save more water than your standard kitchen sink. Find the perfect style and technology to meet all your kitchen needs today.

