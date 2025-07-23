We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
White Fridge Freezers
LG fridge freezers offer AI powered, smart, innovative and energy-efficient cooling with spacious storage.
FAQ
What capacity fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, a good rule of thumb is that LG Combi fridge freezers (under 450 litres) are usually sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (500~600 litres) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the spacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (600 litres or more). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storing items such as trays or platters.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient fridge freezers with multiple smart features. From american style and convenient multi-door, to InstaView™, Door-in-Door™ technology, combi and slim models, LG has a fridge freezer for every household. Once you’ve chosen the fridge freezer that best suits your lifestyle, consider storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVnano™ auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHConverter™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
How to defrost a fridge freezer without turning it off?
Frost forms when water vapour encounters ice-cold cooling coils, condenses into water, and then immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly activate a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt the ice, thus automatically preventing frost build-up. Additionally, LG's Total No Frost maintains freshness with Multi Air Flow in every corner, freeing you from having to remove frost manually.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?
LG provides flexibility in where to locate your fridge freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy chilled water on tap.
What is a good energy rating for a fridge freezer?
LG's Smart Inverter Compressor™ adjusts motor speed to cool efficiently while saving energy consumption and guarantees lasting performance with its 10-year warranty(compressor only). Experience advanced energy-efficiency with LG fridge freeezers.
