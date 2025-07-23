Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Hand in 'rock' symbol shape in front of a beach festival

LG Summer festival

Get a window-seat view
for this summer's savings

and enjoy a range of offers* - from price discounts to prizes

Hot Deals Multi-buy Summer Game Trending Offers Member Benefits

Hot Deals

Multi-buy

2% membership discount automatically applies when logged in. Not applicable with any other promotion.

Buy Now Terms & Conditions

Summer Game

Play Now Terms & Conditions

Card turning game, with beach in background

Trending Offers

When bought with promotion: buy an LG TV and 60% will be taken off a new LG Soundbar

Free Soundbar Offer

worth up to £999, with selected LG OLED TVs

Free Soundbar Offer Buy Now Free Soundbar Offer Terms & Conditions
LG Fridge Freezer in the mountains

Exclusive Fridge Offer

Two FREE Coors Packs with selected fridges 

Exclusive Fridge Offer Buy Now Exclusive Fridge Offer Terms & Conditions
LG Swing Monitor next to LG Grab Speaker, in a grey room

Exclusive LG Swing Offer

FREE LG Grab Speaker with LG Swing Monitor

Exclusive LG Swing Offer Buy Now
Other Promotions

Member benefits

Join Us

1) Welcome 5% Discount Voucher - Receive a Welcome Voucher giving a 5% discount on your first purchase when you join. Voucher is only valid for products, including accessories, purchased online at lg.com/uk. Voucher code must be applied to shopping cart to redeem this offer. Welcome voucher is valid for the first 90 days since sign-up. Welcome voucher may not be valid in conjunction with other offers.

2) Membership Discount - For your purchases as an LG.com Member, you receive a 2% membership discount to redeem in the LG online store for all orders. This is valid as long as the LG membership policy is maintained. 

3) Free Delivery for members- Products can only be delivered within UK area. Delivery of the Product(s) does not include installation, except where we expressly specify otherwise at the time of ordering on our LG Online Store. LG provides free delivery service to members only.

4) Free Return - Free Returns for All LG.com orders including accessories within 14 days (delivery date) LG provides free return service not only to members, but for every purchaser from lg.com/uk.

5) Newsletter - Only available to members who have agreed to receive marketing and communications.