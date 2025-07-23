We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
32” LG Smart Monitor Swing with 4K IPS Touch Display & xboom Grab Bluetooth Speaker
Monitor Details
Seamless flexibility for work and play
Experience powerful flexibility with LG Smart Monitor with Touchscreen, featuring a rolling stand for ideal adjustment to various angles and positions. Enjoy smooth touchscreen control, a large 31.5-inch display, and stunning 4K picture quality for work and entertainment.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
LG Smart Monitor Swing using scene for every need
31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS touchscreen
Lifelike images, at your touch
Immerse yourself in vibrant colour and detail with our 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS display. The intuitive touchscreen offers effortless control, enabling swift access to adjustments. Enjoy clear images and accurate colours thanks to a wide 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 350nits of brightness. Experience stunning clarity and lifelike images that bring your content to life.
This picture shows a woman and three children playing using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), colour Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.).
Effortless adjustments, adaptable to any view
Our smart monitor comes with a flexible stand featuring a torsion spring hinge, offering tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustments for effortless angle customisation. The thick square-shaped base ensures stability, and the sleek gray-white tone blends seamlessly into any home or workplace.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.
Speaker Details
will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Grab
LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture.
All “xboom by will.i.am” are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Grab for energetic, dynamic sound in a compact design.
-
32” LG Smart Monitor Swing, 4K IPS Touch Display, Adjustable Stand with Wheels, webOS, White
-
LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Ultimate Portability
Key Spec
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95%
-
Curvature
-
Glare
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
All Spec
SMART MONITORS
-
The security update is supported for
-
5 years from the product launch date stated at: https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/monitorprojector
INFO
-
Product name
-
Smart
-
Year
-
2025
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
-
31.5
-
Size [cm]
-
80
-
Resolution
-
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
-
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
-
0.18159 x 0.18159
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
-
DCI-P3 90%
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
-
DCI-P3 95%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
-
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
-
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
-
1000:1
-
Response Time
-
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
-
60
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
-
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Curvature
-
Glare
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
-
280
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
-
350
-
Colour Bit
-
10bit
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
-
YES
-
Auto Brightness
-
YES
-
Flicker Safe
-
YES
-
Reader Mode
-
YES
-
Color Weakness
-
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
-
YES
NETWORK
-
Bluetooth
-
YES
-
Wi-Fi
-
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
-
YES(2ea)
-
USB-C
-
YES(3ea)
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
-
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
-
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
-
65W
-
USB Upstream Port
-
YES (USB-C, 1ea)
-
USB Downstream Port
-
YES (USB-C, 2ea)
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
-
YES
-
USB-C
-
YES (Korea) / NO (Overseas)
-
Remote Controller
-
YES (Slim Remote)
-
Others (Accessory)
-
USB A to C Gender, User Screw 4EA
-
Adapter
-
YES
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
-
White / 1.5m
-
Power Cord
-
YES
SOUND
-
Speaker
-
5W x2
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
-
YES
POWER
-
Type
-
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
-
100~240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
-
Less than 0.5W
-
DC Output
-
20V, 9A
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
-
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
-
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
727.4 x 1302.3 x 420
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
-
727.4 x 437.4 x 27.8
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
-
900 x 617 x 337
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
-
21.2kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
-
6.1kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
-
28.8Kg
SMART FEATURES
-
Full Web Browser
-
YES
-
LG ThinQ®
-
YES
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
AUDIO FORMAT
-
AAC
-
Yes
-
SBC
-
Yes
EQ
-
AI Sound
-
Yes
-
Bass Boost
-
Yes
-
Custom (App)
-
Yes
-
Standard
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
Bluetooth Version
-
5.3
CONVENIENCE
-
Multipoint
-
Yes
-
Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)
-
Yes
-
Water/Splashproof
-
IP67
-
Battery Indicator
-
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
-
Yes
-
Lighting
-
Yes
-
Party Link (Dual mode)
-
Yes
-
Party Link (Multi mode)
-
Yes
-
Speakerphone
-
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
-
Yes
DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)
-
Carton Box
-
254.5 x 117.0 x 125.0 mm
-
Speaker
-
211.0 x 71.6 x 70.0 mm
WEIGHT
-
Gross Weight
-
1.1 kg
-
Net Weight
-
0.7 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Warranty Card
-
Yes
-
Strap
-
Yes
-
USB C type cable
-
Yes
GENERAL
-
Number of Channels
-
2.1ch (2Way)
-
Output Power
-
20 W + 10 W
BARCODE (EAN CODE)
-
Barcode (EAN Code)
-
8806096327388
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Power-on mode
-
10 W
-
Stand-by mode
-
0.3 W
SPEAKER
-
Passive Radiator
-
Yes (2)
-
Tweeter Unit Size
-
16 mm x 1
-
Tweeter Unit Type
-
Dome
-
Woofer Unit
-
80 x 45 mm
BATTERY
-
Battery Charging time (Hrs)
-
3
-
Battery Life (Hrs)
-
20
GENERAL_PDR
-
The security update is supported for
-
2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts
POWER SUPPLY
-
USB C-type
-
Yes
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
