32” LG Smart Monitor Swing with 4K IPS Touch Display & xboom Grab Bluetooth Speaker
32” LG Smart Monitor Swing with 4K IPS Touch Display & xboom Grab Bluetooth Speaker

32” LG Smart Monitor Swing with 4K IPS Touch Display & xboom Grab Bluetooth Speaker

32U889SA-W.GRAB
Front view with remote control
+30 degree side view with monitor height adjusted downward
Front view with the display pivoting 90 degrees
Front view with monitor height adjusted downward
-15 degree side view
-30 degree side view
-30 degree side view of monitor tilted +25 degrees
-30 degree side view with monitor height adjusted downward
-30 degree side view with monitor tilted -25 degrees and height adjusted downward
Rear view
+15 degree rear view
+15 degree side view
+15 degree side view with monitor height adjusted downward
Left side view
grab speaker

  • 31.5” 4K UHD (3840x2160) IPS Touch display
  • Tilt, Height, Swivel, and Portrait Mode adjustable stand with wheels
  • webOS
  • AirPlay 2, Screen Share, Bluetooth
  • 3xUSB-C (1up/2dn, PD 65W), 2xHDMI
  • Partial return is not available
Front view with remote control

32U889SA-W

32” LG Smart Monitor Swing, 4K IPS Touch Display, Adjustable Stand with Wheels, webOS, White
UK EU
Product Information Sheet
Front view of LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Ultimate Portability

GRAB

LG xboom Grab by will.i.am | Bluetooth Speaker | xboom Signature Sound with Ultimate Portability

Monitor Details

Seamless flexibility for work and play

Experience powerful flexibility with LG Smart Monitor with Touchscreen, featuring a rolling stand for ideal adjustment to various angles and positions. Enjoy smooth touchscreen control, a large 31.5-inch display, and stunning 4K picture quality for work and entertainment.

The picture shows a woman using a LG Smart Monitor Swing with a child, three people sharing a desk and looking at a LG Smart Monitor Swing, a man watching a LG Smart Monitor Swing screen with his dog, and another man doing his work on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

A woman is working using a LG Smart Monitor Swing in this image.

Flexibility Powers Productivity

This picture shows a woman and three children playing using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

31.5" 4K UHD IPS With Touchscreen

In the left image, a LG Smart Monitor Swing in an office displays various charts, while in the right image, a LG Smart Monitor Swing at home is playing a movie.

webOS Work & Play

This image shows the back of a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

Flexible Stand on Wheels

LG Smart Monitor Swing using scene for every need

A woman is working on an illustration using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

A Working Mom’s Day with Swing

A man is holding a keyboard in one hand while touching the screen of a LG Smart Monitor Swing with the other.

A Side Hustler's Day with Swing

A man is watching a video on a LG Smart Monitor Swing with his dog.

A Content Creator with Swing

An e-commerce live video is being played on a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

A Small Business's Team Day with Swing

A product ad is playing on a LG Smart Monitor Swing in a department store.

A Retail Manager's Day with Swing

31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS touchscreen

Lifelike images, at your touch

Immerse yourself in vibrant colour and detail with our 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS display. The intuitive touchscreen offers effortless control, enabling swift access to adjustments. Enjoy clear images and accurate colours thanks to a wide 95% DCI-P3 colour gamut and 350nits of brightness. Experience stunning clarity and lifelike images that bring your content to life.

This picture shows a woman and three children playing using a LG Smart Monitor Swing.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*Brightness: 350nits (Typ.), colour Gamut: DCI-P3 95% (Typ.).

Effortless adjustments, adaptable to any view

Our smart monitor comes with a flexible stand featuring a torsion spring hinge, offering tilt, swivel, height, and Portrait Mode adjustments for effortless angle customisation. The thick square-shaped base ensures stability, and the sleek gray-white tone blends seamlessly into any home or workplace. 

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*This stand is designed to support head weights between 4kg~6.5kg, and damage caused by exceeding this limit is not covered under warranty.

Speaker Details

will.i.am in black outfit and sunglasses is holding xboom Grab to the front.

xboom signature sound tuned by will.i.am

Introducing new xboom Grab, created in collaboration with will.i.am. Experience sound crafted by the expert, embodied in a unique style.

will.i.am as LG’s Experiential Architect for xboom Grab

LG appointed will.i.am to redefine xboom as a brand that elevates listening experience with completely new sound and style. A nine-time Grammy winner, will.i.am is undoubtedly a true icon of pop culture. 

All “xboom by will.i.am” are professionally refined by will.i.am to deliver more balanced sound with warmer tone. With expertise in music and technology, will.i.am fine-tuned xboom Grab for energetic, dynamic sound in a compact design.

Size [Inch]

31.5

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95%

Curvature

Glare

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

SMART MONITORS

The security update is supported for

5 years from the product launch date stated at: https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/monitorprojector

INFO

Product name

Smart

Year

2025

DISPLAY

Size [Inch]

31.5

Size [cm]

80

Resolution

3840 x 2160

Panel Type

IPS

Aspect Ratio

16:9

Pixel Pitch [mm]

0.18159 x 0.18159

Color Gamut (Min.)

DCI-P3 90%

Color Gamut (Typ.)

DCI-P3 95%

Color Depth (Number of Colors)

1.07B

Contrast Ratio (Min.)

700:1

Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

1000:1

Response Time

5ms (GtG at Faster)

Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

60

Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

Curvature

Glare

Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

280

Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

350

Colour Bit

10bit

FEATURES

HDR 10

YES

Auto Brightness

YES

Flicker Safe

YES

Reader Mode

YES

Color Weakness

YES

Smart Energy Saving

YES

NETWORK

Bluetooth

YES

Wi-Fi

YES

CONNECTIVITY

HDMI

YES(2ea)

USB-C

YES(3ea)

USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)

3840x2160@60Hz

USB-C (Data Transsmission)

YES

USB-C (Power Delivery)

65W

USB Upstream Port

YES (USB-C, 1ea)

USB Downstream Port

YES (USB-C, 2ea)

ACCESSORY

HDMI

YES

USB-C

YES (Korea) / NO (Overseas)

Remote Controller

YES (Slim Remote)

Others (Accessory)

USB A to C Gender, User Screw 4EA

Adapter

YES

HDMI (Color/Length)

White / 1.5m

Power Cord

YES

SOUND

Speaker

5W x2

Bluetooth Connectivity

YES

POWER

Type

External Power(Adapter)

AC Input

100~240Vac, 50/60Hz

Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

Less than 0.5W

Power Consumption (DC Off)

Less than 0.5W

DC Output

20V, 9A

MECHANICAL

Display Position Adjustments

Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot

Wall Mountable [mm]

100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

727.4 x 1302.3 x 420

Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

727.4 x 437.4 x 27.8

Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

900 x 617 x 337

Weight with Stand [kg]

21.2kg

Weight without Stand [kg]

6.1kg

Weight in Shipping [kg]

28.8Kg

SMART FEATURES

Full Web Browser

YES

LG ThinQ®

YES

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
Dismantling information(32U889SA-W)
extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(32U889SA-W)
extension:pdf
External Power supply ErP(32U889SA-W)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(32U889SA-W)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(32U889SA-W)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (32U889SA-W)
extension:pdf
GPSR Safety Information(32U889SA-W)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
AUDIO FORMAT

AAC

Yes

SBC

Yes

EQ

AI Sound

Yes

Bass Boost

Yes

Custom (App)

Yes

Standard

Yes

CONNECTIVITY

Bluetooth Version

5.3

CONVENIENCE

Multipoint

Yes

Voice command (Google assistant, Siri)

Yes

Water/Splashproof

IP67

Battery Indicator

Yes

Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

Yes

Lighting

Yes

Party Link (Dual mode)

Yes

Party Link (Multi mode)

Yes

Speakerphone

Yes

Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

Yes

DIMENSIONS (WXHXD)

Carton Box

254.5 x 117.0 x 125.0 mm

Speaker

211.0 x 71.6 x 70.0 mm

WEIGHT

Gross Weight

1.1 kg

Net Weight

0.7 kg

ACCESSORY

Warranty Card

Yes

Strap

Yes

USB C type cable

Yes

GENERAL

Number of Channels

2.1ch (2Way)

Output Power

20 W + 10 W

BARCODE (EAN CODE)

Barcode (EAN Code)

8806096327388

POWER CONSUMPTION

Power-on mode

10 W

Stand-by mode

0.3 W

SPEAKER

Passive Radiator

Yes (2)

Tweeter Unit Size

16 mm x 1

Tweeter Unit Type

Dome

Woofer Unit

80 x 45 mm

BATTERY

Battery Charging time (Hrs)

3

Battery Life (Hrs)

20

GENERAL_PDR

The security update is supported for

2 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/avproducts

POWER SUPPLY

USB C-type

Yes

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
UK DoC(GRAB)
extension:pdf
WEB INFO(GRAB)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

