Sparkling Clean: How to clean your refrigerator
In this article we’ll cover the basics on how to clean a refrigerator, including:
- Step-by-step guide: Discover how to clean the interior and exterior of your refrigerator.
- Tools and materials: Learn how to clean different types of surfaces, from stainless steel to glass.
- FAQs: Find out answers to commonly asked questions such as ‘How often should you clean your refrigerator?’, ‘How can I clean a stainless steel refrigerator without streaks?’ as well as refrigerator organisation and maintenance tips.
How often should you clean your refrigerator?
Cleaning your refrigerator is important not only for sanitary reasons, but also to help your refrigerator keep working efficiently. Refrigerator debris can affect the way the fan works for example, or clog other mechanisms, such as vents or condenser coils. This not only leads to a decrease in efficiency but can also cause your refrigerator to work harder than necessary, which could shorten its lifespan and increase your energy bills.
Aim to clean your refrigerator weekly and aim to deep clean your refrigerator every three months. This can help to keep any odours at bay and reduce the likelihood of build-up in the fridge.
Materials needed
To clean your fridge, we’d recommend using the following items:
1. A damp microfibre cloth
2. A dry microfibre cloth
3. A scrubbing cloth
4. Cleaning spray
5. Warm water
Products to avoid
Ensure to check your cleaning fluid to make sure it’s safe to use on a fridge. The cleaning fluid will usually state on the label what kind of surfaces you’re able to use it on. Be mindful of any other specific usage instructions, such as making sure not to leave the liquid on a surface for over 5 minutes, as it could damage the surface.
How to clean the interior of your refrigerator
Step 1: Empty the contents of the fridge
Start by emptying all the contents of the fridge. This will help to prevent spillage and breakage. You could put food in insulated bags or a cooler to keep food cold or wait until shopping day so you have fewer things in the fridge. Try to work quickly to keep your items cold while you clean.
Consider turning off the refrigerator. This will help prevent energy waste and is most safe. The refrigerator is an electric appliance, and so caution should be taken to avoid water or cleaning fluid touching any live electricity when cleaning. Therefore, we recommend turning off the refrigerator when cleaning.
Step 2: Wipe away crumbs
Use a microfibre cloth to wipe away crumbs and any other debris. Make sure you check any handles and the door seal for those rogue crumbs.
Step 3: Remove all detachable parts of the refrigerator
Remove all detachable parts of the refrigerator, such as shelves and drawers. If you have food items that need to be kept cold, keep one shelf in the fridge to store these items. Allow the shelves and drawers you’ve removed from the fridge to warm up to room temperature before cleaning. If glass shelves are exposed to warm or hot water while still cold, this could cause them to break due to shock. Once these shelves are cleaned and dry, put food on those shelves, then clean the remaining shelves.
Do not wash shelves or drawers in the dishwasher.
Step 4: Wash shelves of the refrigerator
Take out the shelves of the refrigerator if this is possible, and wash them in the sink with dish soap, warm water and a sponge.
If it’s not possible to remove the shelves from the refrigerator or if you're short on time – spray the shelves with cleaning spray on top and bottom, leave for a few moments, then wipe with a damp cloth.
Step 5: Leave shelves and drawers to dry
Leave shelves and drawers to dry either on a towel next to the sink or within the refrigerator.
Step 6: Wipe the inside of the refrigerator
Use a soft, clean sponge and mild cleaning detergent to wipe the inside of the refrigerator. Use the detergent according to the manufacturer's instructions.
For a natural alternative combine each parts white vinegar and water in a spray bottle. However, always ensure to test a small inconspicuous area first, before spraying over the refrigerator. Do not allow the solution to sit for more than a few minutes. Use a damp cloth to wipe the refrigerator and remove any remaining vinegar solution.
Step 7: Wipe the refrigerator with just water on a damp cloth
Ensure all the cleaning detergent is removed from the refrigerator by wiping over with warm water and a damp cloth. If glass shelves are exposed to warm or hot water while still cold, this could cause them to break due to shock. Allow glass shelves to reach room temperature before cleaning.
Step 8: Dry the refrigerator with a clean microfibre cloth
Use a dry, clean microfibre cloth to wipe the refrigerator to help it dry.
Step 9: Once dry, replaces shelves, drawers and food items to the refrigerator
If you have removed the shelves and drawers from the refrigerator, replace these and the food items into the refrigerator.
Refrigerator organisation
Organising your refrigerator effectively can help to make creating meals and buying food much easier. Start by decluttering your refrigerator and removing anything that’s out of date.
Place food that goes out of date sooner at the front of the fridge. This can be a good way to help reduce food wastage as it makes it easier to know when food is going out of date and can help to ensure you use it in time.
Consider storing meats on the bottom shelf to prevent cross contamination, and place dairy items on higher shelves. Place fruit and vegetables in the crisper drawer at the bottom of the refrigerator.
Designated zones for different types of food can be useful to keep your refrigerator organised. Implement clear storage bins for better visibility and to group similar items together. This not only keeps your refrigerator tidy but also helps in reducing food waste, as you can easily see and access everything you need.
How to clean the exterior of your refrigerator
It’s also important to make sure the exterior of the refrigerator is regularly cleaned. This can help prevent rust, avoid wear and remove finger marks.
Step 1: Use a soft cloth to wipe the exterior clean
Consider using a mild detergent of your choice to apply to the exterior of the refrigerator. Ensure to check the cleaning detergent is suitable for use on the material of your refrigerator, and make sure to follow the cleaning detergent instructions, to avoid damage, marks or discolouration of the refrigerator. Many LG fridges are made with stainless steel which is easy to maintain.
Step 2: Wipe this with a clean, wet towel to avoid leaving stains
Use a clean, wet cloth to remove any remaining detergent.
Step 3: Use a microfibre cloth to dry the exterior of the refrigerator
Use a microfibre cloth or towel of your choice to dry the exterior of the refrigerator, and to prevent any watermarks.
How to clean a stainless-steel refrigerator without streaks
Stainless steel makes a great choice for your kitchen, due to its anti-rust and hard-wearing properties.
Step 1: Find the direction of the stainless steel grain
Make sure to always clean stainless steel in the direction of the grain to prevent streaking. The gain could be horizontal, vertical or diagonal.
Step 2: Use a stainless-steel specific cleaner
Use a cleaner specifically designed for stainless steel, to help maintain its lustre and prevent damage. If you don’t have a stainless-steel specific cleaner, use a soft cloth and mild soapy water. Wipe in the direction of the grain.
Step 3: Dry
Leaving stainless steel appliances to dry naturally can cause water spots. To avoid this, buff stainless steel appliances dry using a clean microfibre cloth. This can help to minimise streaks and keep your appliance looking shiny.
Refrigerator Cleaning FAQs
How can I clean the refrigerator naturally?
For a natural alternative to cleaning spray – make a paste of equal parts baking soda and white vinegar. Apply to any stains and allow to sit for up to five minutes.
Use a damp sponge to wipe away the stain.
How can I remove stubborn stains from the refrigerator?
Use a scrub sponge to remove any stubborn debris if it does not wipe away easily. Use warm water to soften the debris, and then use the scrub to gently dislodge the debris. Be careful not to damage the surface of the refrigerator as you do this.
How can I remove odours from the refrigerator?
Deep clean the refrigerator regularly, and remove any old food to avoid odours within the refrigerator. Baking soda can also be used to absorb any lingering odours. Place a few spoonfuls of baking soda into a cup inside the refrigerator to absorb any smells. Ensure to label the cup and place on a high shelf.
Why is there so much water in the refrigerator?
Water buildup often occurs for one of the following reasons; blockage in the drainage hole, the door has been left open too long, hot food has not been left to cool before being placed in the refrigerator, the appliance is not level.
How to fix water in refrigerator?
Clean the drainage hole located at the lower part of the back wall with a damp cloth and cotton bud.
Using a soft cloth, wipe to soak up any water in the appliance.
Avoid opening the door for too long.
Ensure food is left to cool before placing in the fridge, to avoid condensation.
Where should raw meat be stored in refrigerator?
The recommended place to store meat is in the bottom shelf, to avoid cross-contamination.
How cold should a refrigerator be?
The ideal fridge temperature is between 3°C (37°F) and 5°C (40°F).
For more information on different types of refrigerators, read our How to choose a refrigerator guide.
