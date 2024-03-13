Sparkling Clean: How to clean your refrigerator

Organising your refrigerator effectively can help to make creating meals and buying food much easier. Start by decluttering your refrigerator and removing anything that’s out of date.

Place food that goes out of date sooner at the front of the fridge. This can be a good way to help reduce food wastage as it makes it easier to know when food is going out of date and can help to ensure you use it in time.

Consider storing meats on the bottom shelf to prevent cross contamination, and place dairy items on higher shelves. Place fruit and vegetables in the crisper drawer at the bottom of the refrigerator.

Designated zones for different types of food can be useful to keep your refrigerator organised. Implement clear storage bins for better visibility and to group similar items together. This not only keeps your refrigerator tidy but also helps in reducing food waste, as you can easily see and access everything you need.

