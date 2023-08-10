About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart Fridge Freezer with Total No Frost and Water Dispenser

Specs

Reviews

Support

Smart Fridge Freezer with Total No Frost and Water Dispenser

GBF59NSKZB

Smart Fridge Freezer with Total No Frost and Water Dispenser

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

All Spec

CAPACITY (ℓ)- ISO GROSS

Total

348

Freezer

116

Refrigerator

232

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

318

Freezer

93

Refrigerator

225

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

74 / 81

DIMENSION (MM)

Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)

1900

Height (Net) to Top of Case (B)

1877

Depth (Net) Without Door (C)

595

Depth (Net) Without Handle (D)

665

Depth (Net) Including Door & Handle (E)

701

Width (Net)

595

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

595 x 1900 x 701

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

665 x 2005 x 760

GENERAL FEATURES

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors (RT Sensor) (4)/Express Freeze/Eco Friendly/Power on/off

Door Alarm

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Cooling System

No Frost

Multi-Air Flow

Yes

Sound Power (dB)

37

Energy Efficiency Classbr (A+++ to D scale)

A++

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

240

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

16 hr

Freezing Capacity (kg)

9

Refrigerant

R600a

Linear Compressor

Yes

Star Rating

4 Stars

Climate Class

SN-T

Finish (Door) br NS/PS3/SW/WB/Beige (Option)

NS

Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)

PCM

Badge

Yes (Inverter Linear)

Handle Type Material

Aluminium/Plastic (SW)

Handle Type Size

Short

Plumbing Required

Yes

Dispenser - Water Dispenser

Yes

BioShield (Gasket)

Yes

Zero Clearance

Yes

Reversible Door

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Lamp

LED(TOP)

Shelf Tempered Glass br(Normatl + Folded)

Yes (3)

Door Basket - Transparent

Yes (3)

Door Basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V Tempered Glass

Yes

Vegetable Box (Drawer) br Moist Balance Crisper

Yes

Egg Tray

Yes(2)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Ice Maker

Normal Ice Tray

Shelf Wire

Yes(2)

Drawer Transparent

Yes (3)

Drawer Big Box

Yes (1)

Drawer Shallow Drawerbr (Tray)

Yes

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 