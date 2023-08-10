We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Features
Gallery
Specs
Reviews
Support
Where to Buy
InstaView Door-in-Door | GMX945MC9F | American Style Fridge Freezer | 638L | WiFi Connected | Matte Black
InstaView Door-in-Door | GMX945MC9F | American Style Fridge Freezer | 638L | WiFi Connected | Matte Black
Next Level Cool
Food that stays fresh
InstaView Door-in-Door™
Surround Cooling
Pure N FRESH
*The video is for illustrational purposes only and actual InstaView Door-in-Door™ might differ in appearance or operating.
*The UVnano(function name: Self Care) effect was assessed by laboratory tests by TUV in 2020 using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. ; Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).
Cools from Front to Back
Keep food fresh through the cold air coming from different angles at the top of the refrigerator.
Store More, Use Conveniently
*The image is for illustrational purposes only, and actual usage will vary from user environments.
Sleek & Premium Design with LG Matte Black
-
The matte black stainless steel finish provides a modern, upscale look.
-
Enjoy a polished, dazzling finish without the fuss of wiping down prints and smudges.
-
Modern and simple style completes your seamless kitchen look.
-
The flush, metal duct on the back wall makes sleek interior.
-
A stylish dispenser can accommodate any bottle size.
-
Metallic finish on the edge of each slide delivers the premium look.
Keep Your Cool from Anywhere with LG ThinQ
LG ThinQ® allows you to remotely manage key features of your fridge with Wi-Fi It even notifies users when the door is left open.
LG ThinQ® allows you to remotely manage key features of your fridge with Wi-Fi
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Average temperature of peak to peak in fresh food compartment. Based on UL test result of temperature fluctuation in time of LGE model J823MT75, according to LG internal test method.
Recommended Proucts
FAQ
What is the point of an InstaView™ fridge?
With LG's ingenious InstaView™ technology, there’s no need to open the door of your LG Fridge to see what’s inside. Simply knock twice on the tinted glass panel and it illuminates to let you check its contents. Why? Prevents cold air loss, keeps Fridge temperature stable, saves energy and keeps your food fresher for longer.
It's the simple, energy-saving way to check what’s inside your LG Fridge without even opening the door.
What is the point of a Door-in-Door™ refrigerator?
LG’s Door-in-Door™ system provides instant access to everyday essentials without opening the whole Fridge door. Store well-used drinks and snacks like milk, juice, butter, fruit and yoghurts in the easy-reach compartment, designed to minimise cool air loss and thus reduce energy usage in your smart tech LG Fridge.
What do I need to plumb in a fridge freezer?
For more information, please click the link below.
How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
What size fridge freezer do I need?
Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.
What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?
LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
-
Volume Total (L)
-
638
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
912x1793x744
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/year)
-
450
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
F
-
Compressor Type
-
InverterLinearCompressor
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
Yes
-
Plumbing
-
Plumbingrequired
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
-
MatteBlack
All Spec
-
ENERGY CONSUMPTION GRADE
-
F
-
Product Type
-
MultiDoorAmericanFridgeFreezer
-
Standard/Counter Depth
-
Standard
-
Volume Total (L)
-
638
-
Volume Freezer (L)
-
273
-
Volume Refrigerator (L)
-
365
-
Volume Chiller Compartment (L)
-
0
-
Volume Freezer (2Star) (L)
-
0
-
Height to Top of Hinge or Door Cap Deco (mm)
-
1793
-
Height to Top of Case (mm)
-
1750
-
Depth without door (mm)
-
619
-
Depth with handle (mm)
-
744
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
-
912x1793x744
-
Product Weight (kg)
-
159
-
Internal LED Display
-
No
-
Express Freeze
-
Yes
-
External LCD Display
-
No
-
External LED Display
-
Touch-88-White
-
Finish (Door)
-
MatteBlack
-
Handle Type
-
-
Door (Material)
-
STAINLESS
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
-
Yes
-
Automatic Ice Maker
-
Yes
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Ice Maker_Manual
-
No
-
Plumbing
-
Plumbingrequired
-
Water Only Dispenser
-
No
-
Craft ice
-
No
-
DoorCooling+
-
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
-
Yes
-
InstaView
-
Yes
-
Linear Cooling
-
Yes
-
Star Rating
-
****
-
Climate Class
-
N-T
-
Compressor Type
-
InverterLinearCompressor
-
Energy Consumption (kWh/Year)
-
450
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
40
-
Sound Power (Grade)
-
C
-
Smart Diagnosis
-
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
-
Yes
-
Bottle(Wine) Rack
-
No
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
0
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
6
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
-
ExtraSpace
-
Fresh 0 Zone
-
No
-
Multi-Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Pure N Fresh (*US: Fresh Air Filter)
-
Yes
-
Refrigerator Light
-
LED(3)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
Yes(5)
-
Vegetable Box
-
Yes(2)
-
Door Basket_Non-transparent
-
No
-
Door Basket_Transparent
-
Yes(6)
-
Drawer_Freezer
-
Yes(6)
-
Freezer Light
-
LED(2)
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
-
No
-
Bar Code
-
8806091046574
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Buy Directly from LG
GMX945MC9F
InstaView Door-in-Door | GMX945MC9F | American Style Fridge Freezer | 638L | WiFi Connected | Matte Black