LG DoorCooling™ GBB92MCBKP Fridge Freezer, 384L, Matte Black
Product Information Sheet

Specs

Reviews

Support

Product Information Sheet

Product Information Sheet
GBB92MCBKP

LG DoorCooling™ GBB92MCBKP Fridge Freezer, 384L, Matte Black

Summary

DIMENSIONS

GBB92MCBKP
CAPACITY
384
DIMENSION (WXHXD. MM)
595 x 2030 675
MAIN TECHNOLOGY
Enery rating - Enjoy the market’s leading eco-friendly design with a A+++-40% rating
ADDITIONAL BENEFIT
NatureFresh™ - keeps your food fresh for longer, and better tasting

All Spec

CAPACITY (ℓ)- ISO GROSS

Total

419

Freezer

127

Refrigerator

292

Chiller Compartment

45

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

384

Freezer

107

Refrigerator

233

Chiller Compartment

44

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

77 / 81

DIMENSION (MM)

Height (Net) to Top of Hinge (A)

0

Height (Net) to Top of Case (B)

2030

Depth (Net) Without Door (C)

608

Depth (Net) Without Handle (D)

675

Depth (Net) Including Door & Handle (E)

730

Depth br While Door Open

1124

Width (Net)

595

Widthbr While Door Open

995

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

595 x 2030 x 675

Width x Height x Depth ( Packing )

634 x 2135 x 745

GENERAL FEATURES

Type

Bottom Freezer

Inner LED

Dot

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors (RT Sensor)/Express Freeze/Express Cooling/Eco Friendly

Child Lock

Yes

Door Alarm

Yes

Smart Diagnosis

Yes

Door Cooling

Yes

Sound Power (dB)

36

Energy Efficiency brClass (A - G)

B

Energy Consumption (kWh/year)

116

Storage Time in Black-Out (Hour)

19hr

Freezing Capacity (kg)

14

Refrigerant

R600a

Linear Compressor

Yes (Inverter)

Climate Class

SN-T

Finish (Door) br NS/PS3/SW/WB/Beige (Option)

STS, Matte Black Steel

Finish (Case) - PET/ PCM (Option)

PCM

Reversible Door

Yes

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

Lamp

LED Panel (Top)

Multi-Flow

Yes

Shelf Tempered Glass br(Normatl + Folded)

Yes (3)

Shelf - Folding Shelf

Yes

Shelf Bottle (Wine) Rack

Yes

Door Basket - Transparent

Yes

Door Basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage

Yes

Metallic Decorationbr (Hot Stamping) Shelf

Yes

Metallic Decoration br(Hot Stamping) Drawer

Yes

Metallic Decoration br(Hot Stamping) Door Cooling

Yes (Clad)

Chiller Room (Fresh Converter)

Yes

Vegetable Box (Drawer) Humidity Controller br(Fresh Balancer)

Yes

Veg Box Cover T/V Tempered Glass

Yes

Egg Tray

Yes (2)

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

Ice Maker

Normal Ice Tray

Metallic Decoration br(Hot Stamping) Drawer

Yes

Big Box

Yes

Shelf - Tempered Glass

Yes

Drawer Transparent

Yes (3)

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

extension:pdf
EU Energy label 2019(GBB92MCBKP)
extension:pdf
UK DoC(GBB92MCBKP)
extension:pdf
UK Energy label 2019(GBB92MCBKP)
extension:pdf
Product information sheet (GBB92MCBKP)
MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

