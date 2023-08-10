About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Larder Style Fridge in Brushed Steel with water dispenser.

Specs

Reviews

Support

Larder Style Fridge in Brushed Steel with water dispenser.

GL5141AVAW1

Larder Style Fridge in Brushed Steel with water dispenser.

Print

All Spec

CAPACITY (LITRES)

Total

405

Lifestyle

Compact Space

CAPACITY (L, CU.FT.) STORAGE

Total

377

Refrigerator

377

ENERGY CONSUMPTION

Energy Class

A+

Energy Consumption (KWh/year)

154

EXTERIOR FEATURES

Finishing [Colour]

Brushed Steel

Digital Display (LED/LCD)

Green Touch 88

Water Dispenser

Yes

GENERAL FEATURES

Temperature Control

Digital Sensors(3)

Door Alarm

Yes

Child Lock

Yes

Cooling System

Fresh Cooling

Temperature Function

Express Cool

Reversible Door

Yes

Sound Power (dB)

42

Integrated Opening Mechanism

Yes

Plumbing Required

Yes

Climate Class

SN-T

Refrigent

R600a

INTERIOR FRIDGE COMPARTMENT FEATURES

Lamp

Top + Back LED

Multi Air Flow

Yes

Shelf - Tempered glass

Yes (4)

Shelf - Bottle Rack

Yes

Door Basket

Transparent (4)

Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage

Yes

Door basket - Dairy Corner

Yes

Door basket - Bottle Guide

Yes

Egg tray

Yes

Veg Box Cover - Plastic

Yes

Vegetable Box

Separate, One(with Divider)-(1)

Vegetable Box - Humidity Controller

Yes

Metallic Decoration - Shelf

Yes (h/stamping)

Metallic Decoration - Drawer

Yes (h/stamping)

Metallic Decoration - Basket

Yes (h/stamping)

WEIGHT (KG)

Net / Packing

74 / 81

DIMENSION (MM)

Width x Height x Depth ( Product)

595 x 1850 x 673

What people are saying

Our Picks for You 