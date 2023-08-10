We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Larder Style Fridge in Brushed Steel with water dispenser.
All Spec
-
Total
-
405
-
Lifestyle
-
Compact Space
-
Total
-
377
-
Refrigerator
-
377
-
Energy Class
-
A+
-
Energy Consumption (KWh/year)
-
154
-
Finishing [Colour]
-
Brushed Steel
-
Digital Display (LED/LCD)
-
Green Touch 88
-
Water Dispenser
-
Yes
-
Temperature Control
-
Digital Sensors(3)
-
Door Alarm
-
Yes
-
Child Lock
-
Yes
-
Cooling System
-
Fresh Cooling
-
Temperature Function
-
Express Cool
-
Reversible Door
-
Yes
-
Sound Power (dB)
-
42
-
Integrated Opening Mechanism
-
Yes
-
Plumbing Required
-
Yes
-
Climate Class
-
SN-T
-
Refrigent
-
R600a
-
Lamp
-
Top + Back LED
-
Multi Air Flow
-
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered glass
-
Yes (4)
-
Shelf - Bottle Rack
-
Yes
-
Door Basket
-
Transparent (4)
-
Door basket - 2ℓ Bottle Storage
-
Yes
-
Door basket - Dairy Corner
-
Yes
-
Door basket - Bottle Guide
-
Yes
-
Egg tray
-
Yes
-
Veg Box Cover - Plastic
-
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
-
Separate, One(with Divider)-(1)
-
Vegetable Box - Humidity Controller
-
Yes
-
Metallic Decoration - Shelf
-
Yes (h/stamping)
-
Metallic Decoration - Drawer
-
Yes (h/stamping)
-
Metallic Decoration - Basket
-
Yes (h/stamping)
-
Net / Packing
-
74 / 81
-
Width x Height x Depth ( Product)
-
595 x 1850 x 673
What people are saying
Our Picks for You
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your LG product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful videos and information about your product systems.
-
Warranty
Check LG warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for LG products.
-
Product Registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product Support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order Support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair Request
Repair request service conveniently online.