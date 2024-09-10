We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG gram 17” Windows 11 Laptop & 16MR70 +view Portable Monitor
Laptop details
Delightfully light
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes.
*The above tablet and mobile devices are not included in the package (sold separately).
*To download the latest LG gram Link software, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
The light life
Only 1,350g and pencil-thin at 16.0mm, your LG gram, slips into your life—and your bag. Up your work game with style and lightness.
LG gram-light-slim-portability.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs November 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
IPS display
Sharp visuals.
Sharper ideas.
LG gram enhances your ideas with clarity and your workflow with fluidity, adding precision and depth to every visual.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
True multitasking freedom
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding.
*The above various programs are not included in the package (sold separately).
+view details
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
*This product is a portable monitor of which power is driven by a connected laptop battery. It doesn't support the built-in battery.
*If the battery of the connected laptop is low, you can use a USB-C™ charger (sold separately) for power.
*This product is for laptops only. Any device connected to the monitor must support DisplayPort Alternate Mode (DP Alt Mode) and Power Output (USB PD) above 7.5W (5V/1.5A).
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
**Need to connect gram 16 Laptop (16-inch 16:10 screen) for 32:10 screen.
***The Auto Rotate function can be used only when LG Switch App is installed.
It Only Takes a Cable
You can easily set up a dual monitor with a USB Type-C™ connection. Even better, the USB Type-C™ ports are on both sides.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding, laptop is sold separately.
-
LG gram 17” | Windows 11 | Ultra-lightweight | 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display | Boosted by AI-powered Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor
-
16-inch +view for LG gram Portable Monitor with USB Type-C™
Key Spec
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
-
17 inch
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H
-
Memory
-
32GB LPDDR5X
-
SSD
-
1 TB NVMe Gen4
-
weight(kg)
-
1.35kg
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Graphic
-
Intel® Arc™
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram
-
Year
-
Y24
-
Product name
-
17Z90S-G.AD89A1
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
-
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8mm
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
499 x 307 x 60mm
-
Shipping weight(kg)
-
2.5kg
-
weight(kg)
-
1.35kg
DESIGN
-
Chassis Materials
-
Magnesium Alloy
-
Color
-
Charcoal Grey
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
-
Intel® Arc™
-
Memory
-
32GB LPDDR5X
-
Operating System
-
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
-
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
-
350 nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
-
IPS
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
-
60 Hz
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Size (Inch)
-
17 inch
-
Size (cm)
-
43.18 cm
SECURITY
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
Yes
-
SSD Security
-
Yes
STORAGE
-
SSD
-
1 TB NVMe Gen4
SOUND
-
Audio
-
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
-
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
-
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
-
Yes (4-pole)
-
USB Type A
-
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
-
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2)
-
HDMI
-
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
-
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
-
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic and Face recognition
-
Wireless
-
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
77 Wh Li-Ion
POWER
-
AC Adapter
-
65W USB Type-C
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
-
12-month
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
-
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (101 Key with Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
-
"Precision Touch Pad with Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)"
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
-
gram+view
-
Year
-
Y23
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
-
16 Inch
-
Size (cm)
-
40.6cm
-
Resolution
-
WQXGA 2560 x 1600
-
Panel Multi
-
LGD
-
Ratio
-
16:10
-
Panel Type
-
IPS Non Touch / Anti Glare
-
Pol
-
Anti-Glare
-
Refresh Rate
-
60Hz
-
Response Time
-
N/A
-
Brightness
-
350nit
-
Color gamut
-
DCI-P3 99% (Typical, min 95%)
-
Contrast
-
1200:1 (Typical)
SYSTEM
-
Processor
-
N/A
-
Operating System
-
Non OS
-
Graphic
-
N/A
-
Memory
-
N/A
STORAGE
-
eMMC
-
N/A
-
HDD
-
N/A
-
SSD
-
N/A
-
MMC Slot
-
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
-
Wireless
-
N/A
-
LAN
-
N/A
-
BT
-
N/A
-
TV Tuner
-
N/A
-
Webcam
-
N/A
-
Interface
-
N/A
SOUND
-
Audio
-
N/A
-
Speaker
-
N/A
SECURITY
-
HDD Security
-
NO
-
SSD Security
-
NO
-
fTPM/HW TPM
-
NO
-
Slim Kensington lock
-
N/A
-
finger print
-
N/A
-
Secure mode
-
N/A
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
-
N/A
-
Pointing Device
-
N/A
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
-
N/A
-
USB Type A
-
N/A
-
USB Type C
-
2 x USB Type-C (DP Alt Mode)
-
HDMI
-
N/A
-
DC-in
-
N/A
-
RJ45
-
N/A
-
Etc.
-
N/A
BATTERY
-
Battery
-
N/A
POWER
-
AC Adapter
-
N/A
-
AC Adapter type
-
N/A
THERMAL
-
Thermal
-
N/A
BUTTON
-
Button
-
2 Buttons / Up, Down (Brightness Control)
LED
-
LED
-
N/A
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
-
360 x 245.5 x 8.3 mm
-
Dimension(inch)
-
14.17 x 9.66 x 0.32"
-
weight(kg)
-
660g (950g / with Folio) (TBD)
-
weight(lb)
-
1.45bs
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
-
419x288x60mm
-
Shipping Dimension(inch)
-
16.5x11.5x2.4"
DESIGN
-
Color
-
Silver
-
Chassis Materials
-
Aluminum, PC-ABS
PRE-INSTALLED SW
-
LG Control Center
-
NO
-
LG Update Center
-
NO
-
LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
-
NO
-
LG Reader Mode
-
NO
-
LG On Screen Display 3
-
YES
-
LG Power Manager
-
NO
-
Microsoft 365 (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
DTS X:Ultra
-
NO
-
Dolby Atmos
-
NO
-
Virtoo by LG (Selected countries)
-
NO
-
Intel® Unision
-
NO
-
Nebo for LG
-
NO
-
Alexa for PC (US, UK, Canada, Japan)
-
NO
-
McAfee Live Safe (30 Days Trial)
-
NO
-
Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 1.0
-
NO
-
LG Smart Assistant 2.0 ( Add feature : LG Cleaning Helper, LG Hotkey Extension)
-
NO
-
LG PC Manuals
-
NO
-
LG Update & Recovery
-
NO
-
LG Glance by Mirametrix®
-
NO
-
PCmover Professional
-
NO
-
New Wall paper
-
NO
-
LG Lively Theme (Wall-paper/ icon)
-
NO
-
LG Display Extension
-
NO
-
LG Security Guard
-
NO
-
Sync on Mobile
-
NO
-
Tips (TBD)
-
NO
-
OLED Care SW
-
NO
-
Wacom notes
-
NO
-
Bamboo Paper
-
NO
-
LG Pen Settings
-
NO
-
LG UltraGear Studio
-
NO
-
Cyberlink Power Media, Photo Director LE*, Power Director LE*, Audio Director LE*, Color Director LE*
-
NO
ACCESSORY
-
Accessory
-
Folio Cover (Silver)
CERTIFIED
-
Certified
-
N/A
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
