LG gram 17” | Windows 11 | Ultra-lightweight | 16:10 Anti-glare IPS display | Boosted by AI-powered Intel® Core™ Ultra Processor
Delightfully light
*The image shows the representative LG gram product for illustrative purposes. Please see the gallery images taken with the actual product.
The light life
Only 1,350g and pencil-thin at 16.0mm, your LG gram, slips into your life—and your bag. Up your work game with style and lightness.
LG gram-light-slim-portability.
*The thickness stated above measures the slimmest part of the product, and the weight is based on the laptop only. Please see the specification for a detailed product.
*LG gram: MIL-STD-810H standard testing and certification by KOLAS Labs November 2023. Passed 7 different MIL-STD 810H Tests for durability conducted by an independent laboratory that conforms to U.S. military standards. Compliant with the following methods for MIL-STD-810H: Method 500.6 Low Pressure (Altitude) (Procedure I – Storage and Method and Procedure II - Operation); Method 501.7 High Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 502.7 Low Temperature (Procedure I – Storage and Procedure II - Operation); Method 509.7 – Salt Fog Test; Method 510.7 - Dust; Method 514.8 – Vibration; Method 516.8 Shock (Procedure I – Functional and Procedure Ⅳ - Transit Drop). Device may not perform as tested in all conditions. Test performed in controlled environment. Do not attempt.
*If a consumer runs this experiment and causes damage to the gram, it is not covered under warranty.
*Passing this test does not mean it is suitable for military use.
IPS display
Sharp visuals.
Sharper ideas.
LG gram enhances your ideas with clarity and your workflow with fluidity, adding precision and depth to every visual.
16:10 High resolution
IPS premium display
Get captivated by rich, vivid colours in the high-resolution WQXGA (2560x1600) display. The 16:10 aspect ratio display allows you to see more content with less scrolling.
16:10 High resolution premium display.
*Above program is not included in the package (sold separately).
See the full spectrum
Thanks to the wide colour gamut of DCI-P3 99%, you can enjoy vivid details and rich colours.
*DCI-P3 Typical 99%, Minimum 95%. (DCI-P3: The colour standard defined by the Digital Cinema Initiatives (DCI))
Bright light, low glare
See each detail with crystal clarity through the anti-glare panel. It significantly reduces glare and reflection, and information stays visible and crisp, enhancing productivity.
*The brightness is 350nits (Typ.).
True multitasking freedom
*Intel®, the Intel logo, and Intel core are trademarks of the Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries.
*The above Memory & SSD options (retail prices) may vary depending on country and model.
*The above various programs are not included in the package (sold separately).
AI assistant Copilot in Windows 11
Discover the power of AI with Copilot in Windows
Your personal AI assistant, built right in to handle the heavy lifting, boost productivity, and enhance immersive workflows. With Copilot in Windows, you can get real answers, inspiration, and solutions for your questions or projects, and generate images from your ideas.
Activate Copilot instantly
You can start with Copilot integration from your taskbar or by pressing the Windows + C keys simultaneously to quickly access intelligent tools on your gram.
Ready to command with Bing Chat
Simply request multiple things, from song recommendations for your mood to organizing complex pages and setting preferences, with Copilot through Bing Chat.
Simplify complex content with a click
Copilot can summarize long emails and complicated content, making it more efficient for processing work information and saving valuable time.
Stay cool
Work and play with passion. Our powerful cooling system will help prevent overheating.
Get all connected
LG gram easily connects as many as 10 devices all at once, even iOS and Android. Share, collaborate, and create by turning your workspace into a concert of technology.
AI-powered photo organization
You can easily organize your photos using gram Link.
With AI classification technology, photos are automatically categorized by time, location, or 38 different themes. You can also swiftly search for photos using search queries such as date, person, or place.
Multi-device, simple sharing
Photos, videos, and documents fly back and forth from your gram to not just one, but up to ten devices. File sharing gets phenomenal.
Dolby Atmos®
Immerse your sense
Soundscapes come alive. Dolby Atmos technology envelops you in a lush, expansive, 360-degree auditory adventure.
Dolby Atmos-360 degree-surround audio.
*Dolby, Dolby Atmos and the double-D symbol are registered trademarks of Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
Stay unplugged
Unleashed mobility. The 77Wh high-capacity battery powers prolonged productivity and play, no strings attached.
high-capacity battery.
*Actual battery life will vary from specifications depending on the model, settings, and user environments.
Your shade, your style
Define your look. Choose from black, white, and charcoal gray. Make your gram a reflection of you.
color option-Black, White, and Charcoal Gray.
*Supported colour options may differ by country.
Easy connectivity
Ports for optimal performance
|Connect with gram +view, high-speed storage, bigger monitors, or cutting-edge devices. So many ports make a plug-and-play paradise of greater productivity and endless entertainment.
multi ports-hdmi-USB Type-C-Thunderbolt™ 4.
Key Spec
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Size (Inch)
17 inch
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H
-
Memory
32GB LPDDR5X
-
SSD
1 TB NVMe Gen4
-
weight(kg)
1.35kg
-
Resolution
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
All Spec
INFO
-
Product Category
gram
-
Year
Y24
-
Product name
17Z90S-G.AD89A1
DIMENSION / WEIGHT
-
Dimension(mm)
378.8 x 258.8 x 17.8mm
-
Shipping Dimension(mm)
499 x 307 x 60mm
-
Shipping weight(kg)
2.5kg
-
weight(kg)
1.35kg
DESIGN
-
Chassis Materials
Magnesium Alloy
-
Color
Charcoal Grey
SYSTEM
-
Graphic
Intel® Arc™
-
Memory
32GB LPDDR5X
-
Operating System
Windows 11 Home
-
Processor
Intel® Core™ Ultra7 155H
DISPLAY
-
Brightness
350 nit
-
Color gamut
DCI-P3 99% (Typical)
-
Contrast
1200:1 (Typical)
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Pol
Anti-Glare
-
Ratio
16:10
-
Refresh Rate
60 Hz
-
Resolution
WQXGA (2560 x 1600)
-
Size (Inch)
17 inch
-
Size (cm)
43.18 cm
SECURITY
-
Slim Kensington lock
Yes
-
SSD Security
Yes
STORAGE
-
SSD
1 TB NVMe Gen4
SOUND
-
Audio
HD Audio with Dolby Atmos
-
Speaker
Stereo Speaker 2.0W x 2
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes
INPUT/OUTPUT PORT
-
HP-Out
Yes (4-pole)
-
USB Type A
USB 3.2 Gen2x1 (x2)
-
USB Type C
USB 4 Gen3x2 Type C (x2)
-
HDMI
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
BT
BT 5.3
-
Webcam
FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic and Face recognition
-
Wireless
Intel® Wireless-AX211 (802.11ax, 2x2, Dual Band, BT Combo)
BATTERY
-
Battery
77 Wh Li-Ion
POWER
-
AC Adapter
65W USB Type-C
WARRANTY
-
Warranty
12-month
INPUT DEVICE
-
Keyboard
Full Size Backlit Keyboard (101 Key with Numeric Keypad)
-
Pointing Device
"Precision Touch Pad with Scroll and Gesture Function (size: 131.5 x 82.6mm)"
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
-
extension:pdf
-
extension:pdf
