8kg Heat Pump™ Dryer, White
ES,SW_Energy_Label_New Regulation_RHA1008NWK.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

8kg Heat Pump™ Dryer, White

ES,SW_Energy_Label_New Regulation_RHA1008NWK.pdf
Energy Grade : EU
Product Information Sheet

8kg Heat Pump™ Dryer, White

RHA1008NWK
front view of 10kg Heat pump Dryer - Sensor Dry, R290 {RHA1008NWK}
dryer front open door image
image of showing the dry dial with options for towels, shirts, and wool fabrics. Text read : 'Heat Pump': Enjoy gentle care for your fabrics while drying.
image showing the moisture-sensing and automatic drying time setting feature. Shows a half-dry blouse with a water drop icon, and a dryer drum in the background. Text reads 'Sensor Dry': Detects moisture in clothes and automatically sets drying time.
image of two children playing with colorful blocks near a washer. Text read: 'Child Lock': Child Lock prevents little ones from accidentally altering settings.
dryer dimension installation
lifestyle cut of dryer in the laundry room
dryer detergent open image
detailed image of the side interior of the dryer
detailed image of the front top interior of the dryer
dryer right side image
dryer side image
dryer left side image
dryer back image
Key Features

  • Reduce your energy usage with heat pump technology compared to standard vented dryers.
  • Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites approved by British Allergy Foundation
  • Dry a 1kg load of synthetics in just 30 minutes with the Quick 30 program.
  • A dedicated cycle to help deodourize the drum using higher temperatures.
More
A front-load washer and dryer set in laundry space

A front-load washer and dryer set in laundry space

Heat Pump

Gentle drying for everyday laundry

Enjoy gentle care for your fabrics while drying.

A video showing the dry dial with options for towels, shirts, and wool fabrics

*The heat pump dries laundry at low temperatures, resulting in less fabric damage and a gentler process for clothes.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Sensor Dry

Automatically detects drying time for convenience

Detects moisture on clothes and automatically sets the drying time.

*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

This dryer uses R290 refrigerant, which has a lower impact than R134a.

This dryer uses R290 refrigerant, which has a lower impact than R134a.

R290

Natural refrigerant

R290 refrigerant has lower Global warming potential than R134a.


*Global Warming Potential : R290: about 3, R134a: about 1430

Child Lock

Prevents accidental use

Child Lock prevents little ones from accidentally altering settings.

*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Front load dry in the laundry room
Close-up of the dry detergent compartment.
Close-up of the dry drum with the door open
Close-up of the dry dial and panel


*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

RHA1008NWK

Key Spec

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x600

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

    A++

  • DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

    No

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    No

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

All Spec

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color

    White

  • Door Type

    Round Door (No Cover)

CAPACITY

  • Max Dry Capacity(kg)

    8

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Delay Timer

    1-24 hours

  • Display Type

    Full Touch Buttons & LED Display

  • Figure Indicator

    18:88

FEATURES

  • 6 Motion DD

    No

  • AI DD

    No

  • Type

    Condenser Dryer (Ventless)

  • Auto Cleaning Condenser

    No

  • Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)

    No

  • DUAL Inverter Heat Pump

    No

  • Dual Lint Filter

    No

  • Empty Water Indicator

    Yes

  • Heat Source Type

    Heat Pump Electric

  • End of Cycle Signal

    Yes

  • Auto Restart

    No

  • Inverter DirectDrive

    No

  • Reversible Door

    No

  • LoadSense

    No

  • Sensor Dry

    No

  • Drum Light

    Yes

  • Leveling Legs

    Yes

  • Embossing Inner Drum

    No

  • Inverter Motor

    No

ENERGY

  • Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)

    A++

PROGRAMS

  • Activewear(Sportswear)

    Yes

  • Air Dry (Cool Air)

    Yes

  • AI Dry

    No

  • Allergy Care (dryer)

    No

  • Bedding Refresh

    No

  • Bulky Item

    No

  • Cotton

    Yes

  • Cotton +

    No

  • Delicates

    Yes

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Down Jacket Refresh

    No

  • Duvet

    No

  • Easy Care

    No

  • Eco

    Yes

  • Jeans

    No

  • Mixed Fabric

    Yes

  • Quick 30

    No

  • Quick Dry

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Refresh

    No

  • Skin Care

    No

  • Small Load 40

    No

  • Steam Hygiene

    No

  • Steam Refresh

    No

  • Timed Dry

    No

  • Towels

    No

  • Turbo Dry

    No

  • Warm Air

    Yes

  • Wool

    Yes

ADDITIONAL OPTIONS

  • Anti Crease

    No

  • Condenser Care

    No

  • Drum Care

    No

  • Dry Level

    3 Levels

  • Favourite

    No

  • Less Time

    No

  • More Time

    No

  • Rack Dry

    No

  • Time Dry

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    No

  • Beep On/Off

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Delay End

    Yes

  • Drum Light

    No

  • Remote Start

    No

  • Steam

    No

  • Dry Time

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Download Cycle

    No

  • Energy Monitoring

    No

  • Remote Start and Cycle Monitor

    No

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Smart Pairing

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    705x885x655

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    600x850x600

  • Weight (kg)

    45.0

  • Weight include packing (kg)

    49.0

  • Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)

    1080

OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES

  • Drain Hose Kit

    Yes

  • Rack Assembly

    No

  • Stacking Kit

    No

  • LG TWINWash Compatible

    No

PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)

  • Automatic Tumble Dryer

    Yes

  • Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’

    No

  • Condensation Efficiency Class

    B

  • Duration of the left-on mode (Min)

    10

  • Edry (kWh)

    1.71

  • Edry1/2 (kWh)

    1.03

  • Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)

    216

  • Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

    81

  • Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)

    81

  • Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)

    65

  • Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode

    0.5

  • Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode

    0.5

  • Standard Drying Program

    Eco Cupboard Balanced

  • Time (Min) - (Full Load)

    210

  • Time (Min) - (Partial Load)

    130

  • Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)

    81

  • Weighted Programme Time

    164

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8806096489192

COMPLIANCE

  • The security update is supported for

    5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance

COMPLIANCE INFORMATION

MORE COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.

