8kg Heat Pump™ Dryer, White
RHA1008NWK
Key Features
- Reduce your energy usage with heat pump technology compared to standard vented dryers.
- Allergy Care reduces 99.9% of live house dust mites approved by British Allergy Foundation
- Dry a 1kg load of synthetics in just 30 minutes with the Quick 30 program.
- A dedicated cycle to help deodourize the drum using higher temperatures.
Heat Pump
Gentle drying for everyday laundry
Enjoy gentle care for your fabrics while drying.
A video showing the dry dial with options for towels, shirts, and wool fabrics
*The heat pump dries laundry at low temperatures, resulting in less fabric damage and a gentler process for clothes.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Sensor Dry
Automatically detects drying time for convenience
Detects moisture on clothes and automatically sets the drying time.
*The results may vary depending on your actual environmental condition.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*Global Warming Potential : R290: about 3, R134a: about 1430
Child Lock
Prevents accidental use
Child Lock prevents little ones from accidentally altering settings.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
*The product images in the image and video are for illustrative purposes only and might differ from the real product.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Spec
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x600
Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)
A++
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump
No
Auto Cleaning Condenser
No
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
Reversible Door
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
White
Door Type
Round Door (No Cover)
CAPACITY
Max Dry Capacity(kg)
8
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
1-24 hours
Display Type
Full Touch Buttons & LED Display
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
No
AI DD
No
Type
Condenser Dryer (Ventless)
Auto Cleaning Condenser
No
Dual Dry (EcoHybrid)
No
DUAL Inverter Heat Pump
No
Dual Lint Filter
No
Empty Water Indicator
Yes
Heat Source Type
Heat Pump Electric
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Auto Restart
No
Inverter DirectDrive
No
Reversible Door
No
LoadSense
No
Sensor Dry
No
Drum Light
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
No
Inverter Motor
No
ENERGY
Energy Efficiency Class (Dry)
A++
PROGRAMS
Activewear(Sportswear)
Yes
Air Dry (Cool Air)
Yes
AI Dry
No
Allergy Care (dryer)
No
Bedding Refresh
No
Bulky Item
No
Cotton
Yes
Cotton +
No
Delicates
Yes
Download Cycle
No
Down Jacket Refresh
No
Duvet
No
Easy Care
No
Eco
Yes
Jeans
No
Mixed Fabric
Yes
Quick 30
No
Quick Dry
No
Rack Dry
No
Refresh
No
Skin Care
No
Small Load 40
No
Steam Hygiene
No
Steam Refresh
No
Timed Dry
No
Towels
No
Turbo Dry
No
Warm Air
Yes
Wool
Yes
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Anti Crease
No
Condenser Care
No
Drum Care
No
Dry Level
3 Levels
Favourite
No
Less Time
No
More Time
No
Rack Dry
No
Time Dry
No
Wi-Fi
No
Beep On/Off
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Delay End
Yes
Drum Light
No
Remote Start
No
Steam
No
Dry Time
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Download Cycle
No
Energy Monitoring
No
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
No
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
Smart Pairing
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Box Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
705x885x655
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
600x850x600
Weight (kg)
45.0
Weight include packing (kg)
49.0
Product Depth with door open 90˚ (mm)
1080
OPTIONS/ACCESSORIES
Drain Hose Kit
Yes
Rack Assembly
No
Stacking Kit
No
LG TWINWash Compatible
No
PRODUCT FICHE (DRYER)
Automatic Tumble Dryer
Yes
Awarded an ‘EU Ecolabel award’
No
Condensation Efficiency Class
B
Duration of the left-on mode (Min)
10
Edry (kWh)
1.71
Edry1/2 (kWh)
1.03
Energy Consumption per Year (kWh)
216
Full Load Condensation Efficiency (%)
81
Half Load Condensation Efficiency (%)
81
Noise Level (sound power level) (dBA)
65
Power Consumption(W) - Off-Mode
0.5
Power Consumption(W) - On-Mode
0.5
Standard Drying Program
Eco Cupboard Balanced
Time (Min) - (Full Load)
210
Time (Min) - (Partial Load)
130
Weighted Condensation Efficiency (%)
81
Weighted Programme Time
164
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096489192
COMPLIANCE
The security update is supported for
5 years from the product launch date stated at https://lgsecurity.lge.com/bulletins/homeappliance
COMPLIANCE INFORMATION
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
- extension:pdf
The safety information for accessories is included with the safety information for the product and is not provided separately.
